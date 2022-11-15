When Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle DJ Reader plays on a turf field, he said he feels like his legs are “pounding.” He gets more “achy” after games. Reader has dealt with leg injuries in two of the last three seasons, and he can tell the difference when he plays on turf that isn’t as high-quality as other fields in the NFL. Experiences like Reader’s are the reason that the NFL Players Association proposed last week that the...

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 7 MINUTES AGO