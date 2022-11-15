ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Axios

How Latinos have changed the American landscape

An examination of Latinos' lives over a 20-year span found increasing diversity and major educational and economic gains, though some inequalities remain, according to a new report by the UCLA Latino Policy and Politics Institute. The big picture: The report, which compared U.S. Census data from 2000 and 2o20, paints...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

Everyday African American Vernacular English is a dialect born from conflict and creativity

Dr. Walter Edwards is a professor of linguistics at Wayne State University, Michigan, where he teaches courses on African American Vernacular English, sociolinguistics and American dialects. Until Aug. 31, 2022, he was also the director of the Humanities Center at Wayne State. Below are highlights from interviews with The Conversation U.S. and another online interview. Answers have been edited for brevity and clarity.
DETROIT, MI
InsideHook

Amateur Historian Finds 15th Century English Coin in Canada

Can an amateur historian upend the accepted history of English colonization in North America? As it turns out, the answer to that question is a resounding “yes.” The first English voyage to what is now Newfoundland is generally considered to be the one John Cabot made in 1497. However, as The Art Newspaper reports, an English coin that was minted much earlier that century recently turned up in the Canadian province.

