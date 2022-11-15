Congratulations are in order for Post Malone and Swae Lee because their collaborative track "Sunflower" is officially the biggest song in history. On Monday (Nov. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Post Malone and Swae Lee's tune "Sunflower" at 17 million copies sold, surpassing Lil Nas X's 2019 viral song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which now stands at 16 million units sold. The former song, produced by Carter Lang and Louis Bell, appears on the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

4 DAYS AGO