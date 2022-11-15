ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bayard, NM

Comments / 0

Related
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

After election canvass, commission devotes Monday to setting priorities

The Grant County Commission had a long Monday, beginning with certifying election results before moving to discussion of grant priorities, then changing venues after lunch for a wide-ranging discussion of goals for the county, starting with the urgent hire of support staff for the manager. The county’s general election returns...
GRANT COUNTY, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Silver Schools considers armed guards on campuses

Silver Consolidated Schools took their regular monthly meeting on the road to Cliff on Monday, where they received a report from security consultant James Vautier of POMS and Associates, joined by Associate Superintendent Louis Alvarez. Vautier’s company is an insurance broker, and he outlined options for Silver Schools to hire...
SILVER CITY, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy