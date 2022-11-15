How to solve the God of War Ragnarok water puzzles to open the gates

There are some early God of War Ragnarok water puzzles involving geysers and water wheels that open gates. They're not hard but are the first time you're asked to work out anything yourself. The mechanics - freezing geysers and redirecting water flow - aren't initially explained, leaving you to figure out even what you can do, not just what you should.

Solving them these Ragnarok water puzzles is easy when you know what's actually going on though. So we've got a clear how-to here on how to spin the water wheels and freeze the geysers to open the river gates in Svartalfheim and get moving. One of these puzzles will also lead you directly to one of the first God of War Ragnarok Nornir Chests you're likely to find as well, so we can help you there as well.

God of War Ragnarok water wheel and geyser puzzle

(Image credit: Sony)

The God of War Ragnarok water puzzles appear when you first set off in Svartalfheim and are based around a mechanic where you freeze a geyser with the leviathan axe to increases the pressure and height of other geysers in the area. It's a method of puzzle solving that appears a lot over the course of the game but the first few times it appears you'll have to experiment to see what you can do.

The overall aim is always the same though - by freezing water in one place, you can affect its flow in another and spin wheels of affect other mechanisms. The first time you do it you'll spin a water wheel and lower the gate blocking the river by doing the following:

Use the Blades of Chaos to uncap the geyser. Head to the right of the newly uncapped geyser and climb up the wooden platform to the higher cliff. Clear the enemies that spawn up here. Look back at the water wheel - you can now see the base of the higher geyser, as shown above. Throw the Leviathan axe at the higher geyser to freeze it. This'll increase the pressure of the uncapped one, and push the water wheel around, lowering the gate and allowing you to continue.

You're not done yet though. Once past this gate you'll encounter a more complicated variation on this puzzle that involves other elements like a stone block. The process is still the same though: freeze some geysers to change the waterflow.

God of War Ragnarok river gate and block puzzle

(Image credit: Sony)

Just down the Svartalfheim river from the first puzzle is a far more fortified gate that requires two separate chains to be pulled to open it. This puzzle also includes geysers, but this time the water wheel is replaced with giant metal blocks you can move to serve various functions along the way. Here's what you need to do

When your boat reaches the gate, turn right and follow the river round to the shore. Take the path past the Ormr reptile thing to the big metal block - throw your axe to cut the chain holding it there. Climb over the block and pull the first chain to start clearing the gate. Jump over the gap on your left, and freeze the geyser to jump over it. Take the stony left path and clear the enemies along the way. Uncap the geyser at the end, then without moving, refreeze the one past it that you jumped over before. This'll cause the block to lower on it. Quickly recall the axe and throw it at the chain as the block rises - you'll have to be fast to hit it. Climb onto the dropped block and while standing on it throw your axe at the geyser you uncapped to freeze the it and push the block upwards This'll elevate you to the next platform - with the second gate chain on the right. Pull the chain to lower the gate for good. Climb down, jump back over the gap, and head back to the boat to progress through the gate and onwards.

With that, you can head on further down the wetlands, and really start opening up the Svartalfheim realm. I'm sure it'll be much simpler ahead, right...? Of course, if you're still getting to grips with the game, check out our basic God of War Ragnarok tips to help separate your Draugr from your Dreki.