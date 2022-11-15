ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Warzone 2's first busted gun could be the RPK

By Hirun Cryer
 4 days ago

The infamous RPK could well be Call of Duty: Warzone 2 .0's first broken gun.

Over the past few days, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players have bemoaned the notorious RPK light machine gun. If you want a demonstration of the weapon's unparalleled accuracy, range, and firepower, look no further than the clip below from a Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer match.

What some Call of Duty players fear is that if the RPK makes the jump from Modern Warfare 2 to Warzone 2.0 when it launches tomorrow, it could ruin the new battle royale game. That is, if the RPK remains unaltered from its Modern Warfare 2 iteration when it arrives in Warzone 2.0 upon launch tomorrow. We haven't featured an LMG in any of our best Modern Warfare 2 loadouts yet, though the RPK could be vying for a position on that list if it proves to be overpowered and doesn't get nerfed.

Since Warzone 2.0 has a lot in common with Modern Warfare 2, including game engine, weapons, Operators, and more, it stands to reason that the RPK should be of similar power in the battle royale sequel. Perhaps developers Infinity Ward and Raven Software already have their eye on the RPK as a subject of potential changes further down the line.

It doesn't help that the RPK is incredibly popular in Modern Warfare 2 right now, on the eve of Warzone 2.0's launch. Simply searching ' RPK ' on Twitter will generate dozens of results of players both decrying and lauding the weapon for its incredible attributes, and it's telling that the RPK is a major focus of Modern Warfare 2 streamers when it comes to giving their viewers info on the best loadouts.

Warzone 2 launches tomorrow on November 16, across all last and current-gen platforms. Check out our Warzone 2 pre-load guide for how to install the new battle royale game ahead of launch, and our Warzone 2 release time explainer to see when it launches in your timezone.

The much-awaited Warzone 2 DMZ mode also launches alongside the standard battle royale mode tomorrow.

GamesRadar

GamesRadar

