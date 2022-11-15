Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsiteRoger MarshBakersfield, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Baker Who Refused to Bake Cake for Lesbian Couple Wins Court CaseThe Maine WriterBakersfield, CA
Arvin High School bullying video shows growing problemJames PatrickBakersfield, CA
Related
Bakersfield Now
Young Woolridge, Wood-dale Market give away Thanksgiving food baskets
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Young Woodridge and Wood-Dale Market teamed up to provide Thanksgiving food baskets, including fresh turkeys for families in need. "The harsh reality is that not everyone in Kern County can enjoy that luxury. From food insecurity to inflation, many are struggling to pay bills and can’t afford to provide a Thanksgiving meal. So, for many families--it's just a dream; unless the community steps forward to provide traditional Thanksgiving food baskets," stated Young Woolridge in a press release.
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield Hooters location closed, restaurant selling TV's, chairs and more
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield Hooters location is now closed. According to a Facebook post, the restaurant is selling tables, chairs, and TV’s starting from $5 and up. Hooters is located at 4208 Rosedale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
Bakersfield Californian
Holiday Bazaar offers party-ready treats
If you missed out on your favorite pastries at last month's Bakersfield Greek Food Festival, it's time to give thanks. Friday's Holiday Bazaar will offer an opportunity for you to pick up some sweet and savory options for your holiday celebrations. Although the possibility of a post-festival event like this...
Bakersfield residents join 23ABC for the Bakersfield Baby Shower
The community turns out to help support the Bakersfield Pregnancy Center, The Mission at Kern County, and the Family Resource Center and donate baby supplies to families in need.
KGET 17
‘Little House’ big event for this year’s Bakersfield Comic Con
A “Little House on the Prairie” has found a new home at the Kern County Fairgrounds. Nine cast members from the ‘70s family drama, “Little House on the Prairie” are scheduled to be among the special guests for the Bakersfield Comic Con presented by Moonball Comics. They will be meeting fans, signing autographs and answering questions during the two-day event scheduled for Nov. 19 and 20.
Taft Midway Driller
Entry forms now available for Christmas Parade
The Taft Christmas Parade will begin its trek down Center Street on Monday, December 5, beginning at 6 p.m. sharp,” announced Kathy Orrin, Executive Director of the Taft Chamber of Commerce. The Christmas Parade, usually the first holiday activity in the community of Taft, will be preceded by the...
Hello Kitty Cafe Truck to visit Bakersfield on tour
The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, Sanio's official mobile Hello Kitty food spot, will stop by Bakersfield on Saturday, November 19th. The stop is a part of its 2022 tour of the United States.
KGET 17
BEST EATS: The ‘Moist Maker’ at Bootleggers
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A sandwich so good the loss of it to a hungry coworker drove Ross Geller to the brink of insanity on “Friends,” the “Moist Maker” left a lasting impression in the long history of pop culture foods. Recipes for it abound...
Uncertainty surrounding the Miracle Hot Springs
Following a death at the springs in October, U.S. Forest officials confirmed the man-made tubs used by visitors had been removed.
Bakersfield Now
Pet of the Week: 11/15
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Meet the Pet of the Week Marty McFly from Bakersfield SPCA!. To adopt Marty or meet any other dogs or cats available for adoption or foster, just head on over to 3000 Gibson Street, call (661) 323-8353 ext. 2, or their website at bakersfieldspca.org.
Bakersfield Now
'Putting You to Work' Nov. 16
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — This morning Danette Williams with American's Job Center of California spoke about new resources and opportunities for local job seekers. To register for the GED test click here. To register for the TSA positions contact Grant Wong at (661) 336-6729. To learn more about the...
3 special-needs pups almost ready for adoption through Marley’s Mutts
TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) – Not everyone gets an equal shot in this world to start off and that applies to animals too. Case in point: three new puppies at Marley’s Mutts, a Tehachapi-based dog rescue. When five puppies out of a litter of 12 were born without forepaws the local animal shelter community knew exactly […]
Free Thanksgiving Day meal drives, giveaways start
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Many organizations and churches will be hosting food giveaways and drive-thru events around the community to help those in need this Thanksgiving. Here is a list of sit down meals, drives, and giveaways happening in Kern County this month. The list of events is organized by date. Wednesday, Nov. 16 CAPK […]
Bakersfield Now
Family-owned entertainment center in Tehachapi opens its doors
Tehachapi, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A new entertainment center has now opened its doors in Tehachapi. P-Dubs Brew Pub/Mountain Bowling in Tehachapi opened its doors weeks ago and hopes to be San Joaquin's Valley entertainment go-to spot for family fun. The new 31,500-square- foot entertainment center is located in Old...
Bakersfield Californian
Covered California urges Kern residents to sign up for health care amid increased financial help
Roughly 120,000 people who reside in eastern Kern County and throughout the Central Valley don’t have health care, and California’s main health insurance marketplace kicked off a virtual campaign Friday in Bakersfield to motivate these people to sign up for coverage. Event speakers conveyed the affordability of signing...
Bakersfield City Council votes to launch ‘master plan’ for renovating MLK Park
The proposed renovations include building a new community center and installing a new swimming pool.
Bakersfield Now
Firefighters battle flames at Inyokern mobile home
INYOKERN, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — On Wednesday, Kern County firefighters responded to a mobile home in Inyokern that was reported on fire. Upon arrival, crews saw a double wide mobile on fire, for reasons unknown. Firefighters extinguished the fire after about an hour after arrival, while other personnel searched for...
Bakersfield Californian
PETE TITTL: Empire state of mind at Slicer's Pizza
A few months ago, I told you about an under-the-radar pizza place up in the northeast that was worth recommending, Queen Pizza & Krispy Krunchy Chicken. Today I have an even lower-profile new pizza place in the same area of town that specializes in New York-style pizza that is worth checking out.
Bakersfield Now
Fire crews battle fire at Planet Fitness on White Lane
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Bakersfield City Fire Department battled a fire at the Planet Fitness on White Lane Friday morning. According to fire officials, on Friday, November 18, 2022, at around 8 a.m., fire crews were called to a fire at the Planet Fitness located at 2300 White Lane.
Kern County supervisors approve ‘Supportive Services Village’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Homelessness in Kern County has been at the forefront of Kern community members’ minds for a long time. Even with the county anti-camping ordinance and Bakersfield municipal code, business owners said “aggressive” homeless people continue to sleep in public areas and bother local businesses posing a threat to the security of […]
Comments / 1