Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
UPDATE: Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance, "No.2"
UPDATE: (November 17, 2022): Finally, Billie Eilish has confirmed the release of her new fragrance, “No. 2”. The “No.2” perfume is set to drop on November 18 at 9 a.m. Pacific Standard Time. In an Instagram post, the singer’s campaign imagery features her wearing wet clothes in the rain giving a nod that the scent will feature sultry, earthy and woodsy notes.
Hypebae
10th FLOOR's Hyperglam Collection Gives Your Strut ‘90s Energy
Celebrity-approved label 10th FLOOR has unveiled a new collection inspired by the iconic designers and supermodels of the ’90s. Dubbed Hyperglam, the range delivers hedonistic glamour for women who use fashion as a form of self-expression. The British label seeks to encourage wearers to celebrate their individuality and be...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Channels "Mugler King" Energy in This Diamond Crown
Kylie Jenner just declared embellished diamond crowns the ultimate must-have accessory for this season. The reality star and business owner attended the opening of the new Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibition in New York City and her outfit was one to remember. Paying tribute to the late designer, whose clothes Jenner...
Hypebae
Kylie Jenner Dropped a Green, Color-Changing Lip Tint That Has TikTok in a Frenzy
The KarJenners have an extended hand in the beauty game, so it is no surprise that Kylie Jenner launched a lip gloss that has reached viral status on TikTok. Kylie Cosmetics Transformative Lip Tint is doing numbers on the app from its limited-edition “Wizard of Oz” makeup collection. Upon application, the lipgloss turns a shade of pink, all adaptable to the hue of each user. What caught our attention the most around the product is the excitement beauty creator Sean Anthony began his video with on TikTok. “Kylie Jenner… Why is this lip tint green?” From there, we just had to know more. He then proceeds to do on-camera testing, where we see the color literally “transform” on his lips. There was a toned-down hue of pink that adapted to Anthony’s cool undertone. “It’s like popsicle lips,” he exclaims.
Hypebae
Lindsay Lohan Wrote Her Husband the Sweetest Message via Her Manicure
We don’t know about you, but Lindsay Lohan‘s reemergence back into the spotlight gives us life. With everything going on in her life, from having a number one film on Netflix to making red carpet appearances, her life is a whirlwind. This is why her engagement turned marriage this past July was lowkey. In fact, the event was so lowkey that even her recent subtle nail tribute to her husband went under the radar — but we caught the tea.
Hypebae
Yoon Ahn Spills the Beans On AMBUSH's New Reese’s Puffs Collab
Yoon Ahn is a creative of many disciplines. From her day-to-day designing at AMBUSH to countless collaborations with household names like Starbucks and Nike, there’s almost nothing she can’t do. Now, she’s taking over the world of breakfast, with a new collaboration with Reese’s Puffs. The partnership sees Ahn put her AMBUSH-esque flair on the cult-loved brand’s cereal box alongside creating an entire breakfast metaverse and in-person experience, not to mention the newly-coined Chrome Puff Bag, which doubles as a cereal bowl and statement accessory.
Hypebae
Jacquemus and British Rapper Central Cee Step Into a "Neve World" With Its Latest Winter Collection
Jacquemus is preparing for cozy season with its newest winter collection. Starring British rapper Central Cee, made for sipping spiked hot chocolate by the fireplace, the mélange of garments deliver luxurious, uber-soft fluffy soft knits. Appearing in a rainbow of shades from a deeply saturated pink and purple colorway,...
Hypebae
Jenna Ortega Stuns in Elegant Goth Bridal Gown at the 'Wednesday' Premiere
Jenna Ortega channeled her latest character, Wednesday Addams, for the world premiere of Netflix‘s Wednesday. The actor sported a classy goth bridal ensemble from Versace‘s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous veil. “I felt like if I was gonna wear black like everyone else, I probably should make a deal out it,” she told Entertainment Tonight about her fit. “I put it on and I just knew that this is probably what I should do.”
Hypebae
Model Vittora Ceretti Responds to Lily-Rose Depp's Thoughts on Being Called a "Nepo Baby"
Lily-Rose Depp, who is the latest cover star of Elle alongside BLACKPINK’s Jennie, shared some thoughts she has about being called a “nepo baby” — and model Vittoria Ceretti isn’t too happy about it. The Idol star, daughter to Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, told...
Hypebae
Gabrielle Union Revived the Classic '90s Prom Updo
There was a particular hairstyle that young Black women in the ’90s rocked for every big occasion, from weddings, proms and graduations. The style was a French-rolled updo stamped with ring curls or a top knot at the top and a long side bang or tendril for extra flair. If you are old enough to remember the look, then you’ll see how Gabrielle Union revived all of the photo album memories with her latest hair update.
Hypebae
Blake Lively’s Gives the "Granny Chic" Manicure Trend a Youthful Update
A current trend in beauty has made “Granny chic” a “thing” throughout how we’re styling our hair, makeup and nails. There’s something so alluring about the Martha Stewart, Ina Garten look. It just serves rich energy. Don’t believe us? See Blake Lively’s display of “granny chic” nails to pique your interest.
Hypebae
Dua Lipa’s Festival Glitter Eyeshadow Proves That Makeup Has No Season
Dua Lipa is a master at turning looks and she’s keeping the makeup momentum going during the Australian leg of her tour. Blink twice and you’ll receive a hand full of glitter from Lipa. With this recent look, the singer’s makeup artist Shelby Smith holds true to the...
Hypebae
Is Emily Ratajkowski in Her Solo Poly Era?
Emily Ratajkowski and Pete Davidson semi-broke the internet after fans discovered the two were dating. Well, prepare for another mindf-ck because according to Ratajkowski’s latest TikTok, she might be in her solo polyamorous era. In the TikTok video, Ratajkowski lipsyncs Haley lu Richardson and HBO‘s hilarious trending audio. ”I...
Hypebae
Gwen Stefani Gives the French Manicure a Rocker-Chic Update
Hear me out; french tip nails with OPI‘s “Bubble bath” as the base and “Funny Bunny” on the tips are top-tier and a superior classic. However, Gwen Stefani‘s purple chrome french tips have taken over the show for the ‘99/’00’s. Stefani...
Hypebae
Ashley Tisdale Learns Her Best Friend Austin Butler Is Her Cousin in the Most Surprising Way
Ashley Tisdale recently learned her best friend Austin Butler is actually related to her. The Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum made an appearance on Ancestry’s 2 Lies & A Leaf series, which is where the big revelation was made they are 10th cousins once removed. Tisdale participated in a segment in which she was asked which former co-star she was related to. Her options to choose from were Butler, Zac Efron and Dylan and Cole Sprouse.
Hypebae
Bratz Recreates That Iconic 'Euphoria' Bathroom Scene
Bratz has recreated that memorable Euphoria scene of Cassie (Sydney Sweeney), Maddy, (Alexa Demie), and Kat (Barbie Ferreira) in their school bathroom. The only difference from the Bratz’s version and the original is Rue (Zendaya) and Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) are missing. However, it pretty much covers the most iconic part — when Cassie begins to have a meltdown.
Hypebae
The Oscars Receives a New, Sustainable Red Carpet Fashion Code
As discussions of sustainability continue to arise, more major players in the fashion industry are attempting to create more eco-friendly environments for the industry. The latest name to make a change is the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which is bringing awareness of the environment and sustainability to the red carpet at the Oscars.
Hypebae
Deeba and CINTA's PJ Collaboration Can Be Worn Both to Sleep and on the Dance Floor
Deeba and CINTA have joined forces to release a PJ set that’s not just to wear to bed. Inspired by both labels’ muse, Mother Earth, the nightwear set features floral accents and a sweet pastel color palette. Made with Cupro EcoVero, a completely plant-based material produced from cotton...
Hypebae
Wait, Is Pete Davidson Being Edited Out of 'The Kardashians'?
The most recent episode of The Kardashians was pretty heavily focused on Kim Kardashian‘s laborious Met Gala process, detailing her journey to wearing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress. But viewers noticed something a little weird about the whole thing, because Kim’s former boyfriend, Pete Davidson, was nowhere to be...
Hypebae
The Ballet Community Is Not Impressed With Sydney Sweeney's Red Carpet Look
Sydney Sweeney‘s recent red carpet look at the LACMA Art and Film Gala earlier this month was not a favorite amongst the ballet community. The Euphoria actor attended the event wearing a pastel pink number by Giambattista Valli featuring floral detailing. The look was complete with tights and pointe shoes — a nod to the ever-so-popular balletcore aesthetic. For glam, she kept things simple with sleeked back hair and pink shades on her eyes and lips.
Comments / 0