March Air Reserve Base, CA

San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting

Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
306,366 SQFT Industrial Property in Victorville Trades in $16.25MM Deal

As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.
VICTORVILLE, CA
Dermody Properties Pays $32MM for Seven-Acre Industrial Site in Ontario

Dermody Properties is growing its presence in the Inland Empire, recently acquiring an industrial property in Ontario totaling more than seven acres. Public records show that an entity affiliated to Dermody Properties bought the property for $32 million. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Western States Holdings Company.
ONTARIO, CA
Stater Bros. Markets Takes Delivery on First Autocar All-Electric Terminal Tractor

Autocar LLC, a manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, has delivered its battery-electric terminal tractor, the E-ACTT, to supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets. The grocer has implemented its first all-electric terminal tractor into its distribution fleet to meet corporate environmental goals. Autocar delivered the E-ACTT to the Stater Bros. distribution...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
California regulators close to new solar rules

San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public

According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more

Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
SANTA ANA, CA
More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend. The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday. A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%. Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”
SANTA ANA, CA
Yxstian Gutierrez Wins Historic Supervisor Race

MORENO VALLEY – Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez has won election to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, his campaign announced. Election results released Tuesday evening show Gutierrez leads incumbent Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt by a margin of more than over 6,500 votes. The trend among late vote-by-mail...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Roadway Surface Repairs on I-10 in Cabazon Trigger Miles-long Traffic Jam

(CNS) – Lane closures on Interstate 10 for emergency pavement repairs Thursday between Banning and Cabazon caused a nearly 20-mile traffic jam. The No. 3 and 4 lanes on eastbound I-10 were shut down shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Apache Trail to replace damaged slabs, according to Caltrans District 8.
CABAZON, CA

