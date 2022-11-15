Read full article on original website
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
z1077fm.com
San Bernardino Sheriff announces Operation Dust Devil at MVCSD meeting
Last night (November 16th), the Morongo Valley Community Service District Board of Directors held their regular meeting at Covington Park’s multi-purpose room. Last night’s MVCSD meeting began with San Bernardino Sheriff’s Sgt Anthony Scalise announcing the conclusion of Operation Hammerstrike, and the commencement of Operation Dust Devil, which will crack down on illegal and irresponsible off-roading in the area.
theregistrysocal.com
306,366 SQFT Industrial Property in Victorville Trades in $16.25MM Deal
As one of the tightest industrial markets in the nation, the Inland Empire continues to see industrial property trade hands. In one recent deal that closed on Oct. 31, Silica Investments LLC, an entity linked to Russell Coleman, acquired a 306,366 square foot industrial property for $16.25 million, or about $53 per square foot. The seller in the transaction was Top Property Group, an entity linked to Frank and Hilda Zeng, according to public records.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
theregistrysocal.com
Dermody Properties Pays $32MM for Seven-Acre Industrial Site in Ontario
Dermody Properties is growing its presence in the Inland Empire, recently acquiring an industrial property in Ontario totaling more than seven acres. Public records show that an entity affiliated to Dermody Properties bought the property for $32 million. The seller in the transaction was an entity linked to Western States Holdings Company.
Courthouse News Service
Southern California ports see big drop in imports as longshore labor talks drag on
LOS ANGELES (CN) — A year ago, the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach had dozens of container ships idling offshore because there was no room to unload them. Now the two biggest container ports in the U.S. are pleading for the return of importers who are avoiding the West Coast because of unresolved labor talks.
Extreme storm traps hikers, and their rescuers, in California canyon for 3 days
A backpacking trip into the California wilderness turned into a harrowing three days.
OC-San Diego Train Service Will Be Shut Down Even Longer – Possibly Until February
People hoping to take the train between Orange and San Diego counties are going to have to wait longer – possibly until February – for service to come back. Service has been shut down since late September, after remnants of a hurricane sped up beach erosion that’s been causing a slow-moving landslide.
ngtnews.com
Stater Bros. Markets Takes Delivery on First Autocar All-Electric Terminal Tractor
Autocar LLC, a manufacturer of specialized severe-duty vocational trucks, has delivered its battery-electric terminal tractor, the E-ACTT, to supermarket chain Stater Bros. Markets. The grocer has implemented its first all-electric terminal tractor into its distribution fleet to meet corporate environmental goals. Autocar delivered the E-ACTT to the Stater Bros. distribution...
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust law
HESPERIA – The US Department of Justice (DOJ) ordered the sale, last month, of three San Bernardino County US Bank locations – Hesperia, Big Bear Lake and Yucca Valley, to address concerns about antitrust law violations that could result from an overconcentration of offices.
KPBS
California regulators close to new solar rules
San Diego County resident Belinda Martinez is feeling pretty good about the solar power investment her family made about five years ago. Martinez has lived in a Spanish colonial cottage on an oversized lot in a more established Oceanside neighborhood for about 20 years. “We fell in love with the...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Blaze Leaves Two Businesses Closed To The Public
According to officials, firefighters responded to a call of a commercial structure fire around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. It soon turned into a 3-alarm blaze with several fire crews on scene. I spoke with the owner of the neighboring business on how the events unfolded. “We had a lady just...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana’s progressive city council majority is no more
Santa Ana Mayor Vicente Sarmiento is moving on to the OC Board of Supervisors. He will be replaced by Valerie Amezcua. While she too is a Democrat, Amezcua supports law enforcement. The good news is that the Santa Ana City Council will now be more moderate and Amezcua will be able to build a City Council majority that supports law enforcement.
theregistrysocal.com
61,545 SQFT Retail Center on the Market in Santa Ana With Guidance Pricing Set at $40.92MM
Bristol Place, a 61,545 square foot shopping center in Santa Ana, is up for sale, after last trading nearly 30 years ago. According to a listing from Hanley Investment Group, the shopping center is on the market, with an asking price of $40.92 million, or about $664 per square foot.
Inland Empire Health Officials Warn of Increased Cases of RSV in Children
State and local health officials have issued health advisories as cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and other illnesses increase this winter. Higher levels of RSV cases have been reported this fall, though this virus is a common infection among children. RSV is a respiratory virus that usually causes mild,...
More Santa Ana winds expected in Southern California
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California’s first strong Santa Ana wind event of the fall was diminishing Thursday but forecasters warned that another round of strong gusts is expected during the weekend. The National Weather Service said winds will pick up again Friday night and last through Saturday. A fire weather watch will be in effect from 1 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday due to the gusty northeast winds and very low relative humidity levels ranging from 5% to 15%. Forecasters said there will likely be six or more hours of “critical fire weather conditions.”
ukenreport.com
Yxstian Gutierrez Wins Historic Supervisor Race
MORENO VALLEY – Moreno Valley Mayor Yxstian Gutierrez has won election to the Riverside County Board of Supervisors, his campaign announced. Election results released Tuesday evening show Gutierrez leads incumbent Fifth District Supervisor Jeff Hewitt by a margin of more than over 6,500 votes. The trend among late vote-by-mail...
Here's why the cost of lettuce is skyrocketing in California
The price of lettuce is skyrocketing, and we're even seeing a shortage of the vegetable in California. The problem can be traced back to the Salinas Valley.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Roadway Surface Repairs on I-10 in Cabazon Trigger Miles-long Traffic Jam
(CNS) – Lane closures on Interstate 10 for emergency pavement repairs Thursday between Banning and Cabazon caused a nearly 20-mile traffic jam. The No. 3 and 4 lanes on eastbound I-10 were shut down shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Apache Trail to replace damaged slabs, according to Caltrans District 8.
County CEO Blocks LA Sheriff Villanueva’s Last-Minute Promotions
The outgoing sheriff said he tried to push through four promotions for officials who were “already acting in that capacity.”
