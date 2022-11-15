ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Oswego, OR

Salinas bests Erickson to take Oregonâ€™s new congressional district seat

By Corey Buchanan
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YQOoJ_0jBn8s4X00 Lake Oswego residents battled in an acrimonious campaign that included a lawsuit over false advertising

Lake Oswego resident and Democrat Andrea Salinas appears to have defeated Republican Mike Erickson in the race to represent the newly-created 6th Congressional District.

As of Tuesday morning, Salinas had accumulated 50% of the vote compared to Erickson's 48%.

In an email to supporters, Salinas's campaign declared victory after the race had been called by the Associated Press and noted that Salinas will be one of the first Latino members of Congress to represent Oregon.

"My dad came to the United States from Mexico in 1950 and worked in the fields picking cotton and tomatoes before he was in the first grade. It's my family's story that made me believe change is possible in a single generation -- but only if we work for it. I can't promise that change will come easily. But I can promise that, no matter who you voted for or what lies ahead, I will be your champion — always. It's the honor of my lifetime to be your Congresswoman-elect," Salinas said in a statement.

The victory also means that Democrats are slated to hold four of Oregon's six seats in the United States House of Representatives. Democrats currently hold four of the five Oregon US Congress seats. In another competitive Oregon race, Republican Lori Chavez-Deremer defeated Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner to represent the 5th Congressional District.

The new congressional seat — created as part of the redistricting process — includes Polk County, Yamhill County and parts of Marion County, Clackamas County and Washington County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jBn8s4X00

Along with being extremely competitive, the race for the new seat was acrimonious and culminated with Erickson filing a lawsuit against Salinas for an advertisement stating that he had been charged with a felony for possession of drugs during a 2016 run-in with police in Hood River. Erickson had stated that a judge could examine whether the statements impacted the race and potentially overturn the results. The case seemingly revolves around the interpretation of the word "charge," as Erickson was not officially charged with the crime by the criminal justice system.

"Mike Erickson has never been charged with felony possession of drugs. However, to convince voters otherwise for the purpose of winning the congressional election, Andrea Salinas ran a TV ad that falsely stated he had been charged with such a crime in Hood River County," Erickson's attorney wrote in a brief filed Nov. 14.

Erickson could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Andrea Salinas for Oregon Committee and Andrea Salinas moved earlier this month to have the Clackamas County court dismiss the complaint.

A brief filed by Salinas's attorney read: "Erickson takes exception to use of the word 'charged' in the ad in question but this is not Defendants' verbiage—it is how the police reported and described the matter. Erickson ultimately pled guilty to DUII, and—court records state—the district attorney's office 'agreed to dismiss felony possession of controlled substance upon tender of guilty plea.'"

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Kotek's new challenge: From legislator to chief executive

Most recent Oregon governors have had experience as public executives; homelessness is a priority for her.As speaker of the Oregon House, Tina Kotek helped direct millions in the state budget to housing and homelessness, and mental health and addiction treatment — and also drive legislation. As governor starting Jan. 9, Kotek will be responsible for making sure the money gets spent in the right places and the policies are carried out. ""It is a big transition from developing the policy and raising the money to making things happen," Ed Blackburn says. "Sometimes it's not as much fun to make things...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Wyden lays out 2023 agenda for Senate Finance Committee

Mental health access, health care costs, trade assistance are issues as Congress prepares for split control.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden has laid out a relatively modest agenda as he heads into a second full cycle as chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. Though control of the House had not been determined when he spoke with reporters, the Oregon Democrat apparently anticipated a Republican takeover when he laid out some of his committee priorities for 2023. He said he would continue to work on expanding access to mental health services, restraining health care costs, and modernizing assistance and retraining for workers whose...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Rob Wagner nominated to be next Oregon Senate president

The Lake Oswego Democrat helped party keep its majority Nov. 8; Kate Lieber of Portland is the new caucus leader.Rob Wagner, who helped keep Democrats in the majority, is their nominee to be the next president of the Oregon Senate. The Lake Oswego Democrat was chosen Friday night, Nov. 18, at a meeting of the 17 incoming Democratic senators at Gleneden Beach. Wagner will have to await a vote of the full Senate on Jan. 9, when the Oregon Legislature opens its 2023 session. But the choice of the majority party usually prevails. The term is for two years. Wagner...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Democrat apparently flips Bend-area Oregon House seat

Levy would be part of a smaller Democratic majority, according to race results so far. BEND — Democrat Emerson Levy held a narrow but growing lead in Oregon House District 53 early Thursday as the deadline passed for new votes to be counted. Levy held a 412-vote lead over Republican Michael Sipe as of 1 a.m., out of 37,891 cast. Levy was winning 50.5% to 49.4%. Levy had led by just 278 votes as late as early Wednesday, but an updated report from the Deschutes County Clerk's office pushed the narrow margin higher. Levy was named the winner on Wednesday...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Patrick Allen quits as Oregon Health Authority director

Incoming Gov. Tina Kotek was a critic; Kate Brown named him 5 years ago to lead one of the largest state agencies.Patrick Allen will resign as Oregon Health Authority director on Jan. 9, when Tina Kotek is sworn in as governor. Kotek has made no secret of her dissatisfaction with Allen, who has led the largest state agency (in terms of overall budget) since Gov. Kate Brown appointed him in September 2017. Kotek was critical of the agency's slowness in distributing money from a ballot measure that voters approved in 2020 in part to rechannel funds into mental health and...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

City Council delays funding sanctioned homeless campuses.

Hardesty opposed $27 million request, forcing postponement of final vote until Nov. 30.The Portland City Council postponed voting on the $27 million "down payment" on six large sanctioned homeless campuses on Thursday. The request was included in an ordinance sponsored by Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan. They said the campuses that will hold up two 250 people each are necessary to ban unsanctioned homeless camping. The delay was not a surprise. Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has repeated said she opposes the plan. All five council member were required to approve the spending on Nov. 17 because it was...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller

Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Wyden: Tie business R&D break with enhanced child tax credit

Oregon senator says both can be done in post-election session while Democrats retain control of Congress.U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden says he wants the Senate Finance Committee during the post-election congressional session to tie the renewal of federal tax breaks for research and development with a longer extension of an enhanced child tax credit. The Oregon Democrat was reelected to a fifth full term Nov. 8 with a majority of 56%. Because Democrats retained their majority in the Senate, Wyden will continue to lead the committee that has authority over tax, trade and health care legislation. He led it in 2014,...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Kotek, Wheeler meet on homeless, other crises

The Oregon governor-elect and Portland mayor meet on Wednesday to discuss serious issues.Oregon Gov-elect Tina Kotek discussed crises facing Portland with Mayor Red Wheeler Wednesday afternoon. According to Kotek, the two agreed to meet every two weeks to continue discussing how to address such pressing Portland issues as homelessness, the downtown economic downtown and the shortage of police officers. "I requested that we meet every two weeks going forward to ensure that we are sharing information and working together to take on the biggest issues facing the Portland region," Kotek said in a Nov. 16 press release. Wheeler's office did...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

PMG special report: Oregon sheriffs balk at new gun measure

Pamplin Media Group roundup: Voters passed the measure but some sheriff's call it unconstitutional. Voters in Oregon passed Measure 114, which will put new restrictions on ownership of guns. But many sheriffs across the state say they won't enforce the will of the voters, or predict that Measure 114 won't stand legal muster. Even a statement from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office was more about evaluating the measure, rather than a straight "yes," when asked if the new law will be enforced in the Portland area. In response to a question from Pamplin Media Group about whether incumbent Sheriff...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Gov. Brown, legislative leaders comment on economic forecast

Latest report projects downturn that will result in 5.4% statewide unemployment rate in early 2024.Gov. Kate Brown and legislative leaders comment on the December quarterly economic and revenue forecast, which state economists from the Oregon Office of Economic Analysis presented to members of the House and Senate revenue committees on Wednesday, Nov. 16, Please see main story on the forecast elsewhere on this web page. Gov. Kate Brown, who issued a statement from Ho Chi Minh City (Saigon), Vietnam, where she is on a trade mission: "Our latest revenue forecast shows that, thanks to the continued fiscally responsible decisions state...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Gov. Brown signs new trade agreement with Vietnam

She visits as electronics, computer parts and food account for most exports to Oregon's 8th largest market.Gov. Kate Brown has signed a cooperative agreement with Vietnam to promote trade, economic development and investment in renewable energy. Brown, who will leave office Jan. 9, did so Thursday, Nov. 17, on the first day of the 2022 Vietnam-United States Trade Forum in Ho Chi Minh City, formerly known as Saigon. The memorandum of understanding also was signed by Do Thang Hai, vice minister of Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade. Brown's statement: "With Vietnam's growing economy and alignment with Oregon's export opportunities,...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

2023 should be Oregon's year of opportunity for K-12 education

Parents must have many more choices on how their children are educated in OregonA June poll of Oregonians conducted by Nelson Research and sponsored by the Oregon Moms Union (an education advocacy group) found that most Oregonians are unhappy with the K-12 education system. It also showed that 73% of Oregon voters, including 60% of Democrats, support school choice. This shouldn't be a surprise, as national polls consistently demonstrate overwhelming support for school choice across all demographics and political affiliations. Families increasingly believe one-size-fits-all public schools don't work for all students and think parents should be able to choose...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for Indigenous people

Multnomah County aims to honor the large Indigenous population of Sauvie Island prior to colonization.Multnomah County is moving to rename Sauvie Island Bridge in honor of the Indigenous people who inhabited the island before European colonization. The county's board of commissioners adopted a resolution unanimously Thursday, Nov. 17, recognizing the devastating impact white colonizers had on the island's Indigenous people and pledging to raise awareness of the island's Indigenous history and legacy. To choose a new name for the bridge, the county's tribal affairs advisor will begin a community engagement process to work with Sauvie Island residents, community-based organizations, and...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Rep. Rayfield nominated to lead Oregon House for a full term

Majority Democrats name team for the 2023 session that opens Jan. 9; Corvallis lawyer was speaker in 2022.Rep. Dan Rayfield of Corvallis has been renominated by his Democratic colleagues for a full two-year term as speaker of the Oregon House. The Corvallis lawyer was chosen Wednesday, Nov. 16, as members of the Democratic majority met. Unofficial final results from the Nov. 8 election were due, but Democrats retained the majority they have had for a decade. However, it is likely that they will lose the supermajority required (60%, or 36 seats) to enable them to approve revenue-raising measures on their...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland developer Vanessa Sturgeon honored with philanthropic William S. Naito leadership award

The Portland Business Alliance came together at the art museum for its annual leadership evening.Portland's top business leaders came together this week to celebrate one of their own who's making a big difference in the city. The Portland Business Alliance hosted its 2022 Business Leadership Evening on Wednesday, Nov. 16, with cocktails and dinner at the Portland Art Museum. Attendees and speakers included Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, PBA President and CEO Andrew Hoan and University of Oregon Interim President Patrick Phillips. The evening celebrated Vanessa Sturgeon, president and CEO of TMT Development, who received the William S. Naito Leadership Award...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Democrats in blame game over Oregon congressional loss

Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer beat Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner in the 5th district. It's the question ricocheting around the state, in social media and commentaries as post mortems begin in the victory of Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer in the 5th Congressional District race. Even before Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner conceded Sunday afternoon, the blame...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Blumenauer praises Senate approval of cannabis research bill

Oregon Democrat sponsors legislation that goes to Biden; 39 states now allow medical use, but feds do not. U.S. Rep. Earl Blumenauer praised Senate passage of his legislation to foster further research into medical uses for marijuana and cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive chemical that may have therapeutic uses. The voice vote Wednesday, Nov. 16, by the Senate moved the bill (HR 8454) to President Joe Biden, who has shifted his stance in recent weeks. Blumenauer, a Democrat from Portland, is the bill's chief sponsor. The bill passed the House on a 325-95 vote on July 26. The Senate vote took place...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Can Oregon schools rebound from pandemic with fewer students?

Education leaders tout small wins, but latest report highlights chronic absences and enrollment declines that threaten fundingOregon's public schools shed nearly 30,000 students from 2019 to 2021, but education officials are celebrating academic rebounds and other progress over the past two years. New data released by the Oregon Department of Education provides a snapshot of how schools are doing, by comparing data from before, during and after distance learning. According to a new statewide report card, 83% of Oregon 9th graders were on track to graduate during the 2021-22 school year, similar to pre-pandemic levels. That figure had...
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy