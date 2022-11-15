EVENT: Surplus and Shortage: California’s Water Balancing Act from 9am to 12pm. As climate change accelerates, it’s bringing more extreme weather to California: The dry periods are hotter and drier than ever before—and the wet periods can be torrential. The only certainty is that water managers at every level will have to plan for and respond to extremes. How can we cope with the increasing volatility of our water cycle? We bring together three panels of experts to find out. Click here to register.

