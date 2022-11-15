Read full article on original website
Related
Largest Dam Demolition In World History Returns Water To California Rivers
For the first time in over 100 years, water and salmon will flow freely into California’s second largest river.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 11/18: Coastal Commission approves Monterey desal plant; Scientists uncover ancient “super highways” to increase groundwater recharge; FERC clears way for nation’s largest dam removal; Delta Conservancy board approves millions for projects; and more …
EVENT: Surplus and Shortage: California’s Water Balancing Act from 9am to 12pm. As climate change accelerates, it’s bringing more extreme weather to California: The dry periods are hotter and drier than ever before—and the wet periods can be torrential. The only certainty is that water managers at every level will have to plan for and respond to extremes. How can we cope with the increasing volatility of our water cycle? We bring together three panels of experts to find out. Click here to register.
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, 11/17: Largest dam-removal project in U.S. history gets the go-ahead in CA; Climate-challenged California must learn to thrive with less water; California reeling: When mudslides follow wildfires; Fate of possible Marina desal plant will be decided today; and more …
MEETING: Delta Stewardship Council meets beginning at 9am. Agenda items include a public hearing to receive comments on proposed amendments to implement the Delta Levees Investment Strategy (DLIS); uodate on the Delta Science Program’s Ecosystem Restoration Progress Review, and an update on the Delta Adapts project. Click here for the full agenda and remote access instructions.
California Airports Get Top Rankings in New Wall Street Journal Analysis
San Francisco International was ranked the best large U.S. airport and San Diego International the second-best midsize airport in an analysis published Thursday by the Wall Street Journal. “San Francisco International Airport sure tries hard to make travelers forget they’re in an airport,” said the Journal, complementing SFO for being...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in California
If you live in California and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in California that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
constructiontechnology.media
AECOM to help manage California High-Speed Rail project
The California High-Speed Rail Authority has announced that a joint venture that includes AECOM has been selected to provide program management support for the much delayed California High-Speed Rail project. The rail project is currently under active construction and advanced design in California, US, along 171 miles between the cities...
Slashing greenhouse gases: California revises climate change strategy
A new version of California’s climate plan sets a more stringent — some say unrealistic — target for cutting greenhouse gases. It also relies more on controversial carbon capture and removal projects, which would be responsible for 15% of all cuts.
Another California desalination plant approved — the most contentious one yet
The California Coastal Commission voted 8-to-2 despite the ecological risks to the Monterey Bay coast, high costs of the water and a divide between affluent and lower-income communities.
985theriver.com
California tries to harness megastorm floods to ease crippling droughts
HURON, Calif. (Reuters) – The land along the Arroyo Pasajero Creek, halfway between Sacramento and Los Angeles, is too dry to farm some years and dangerously flooded in others. Amid the cycles of wet and dry — both phenomena exacerbated by climate change — a coalition of local farmers...
California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights
A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
wufe967.com
California county to look at ending zero-tolerance policy for illegal drug activity in taxpayer-funded housing
Leaders in Southern California are expected to debate whether to retire a zero-tolerance illegal drug activity policy in taxpayer-funder housing that some officials say would enable residents to use and deal drugs. On Tuesday, the five-member San Diego County Board of Supervisors continued action on the matter, which would support...
mavensnotebook.com
Day: November 18, 2022
A wrap-up of posts published on Maven’s Notebook this week … Note to readers: Sign up for weekly email service... — [cmtoc_table_of_contents] On the calendar today … EVENT: Surplus and Shortage: California’s Water Balancing Act from 9am to 12pm. As...
Nurse practitioner requirements are changing, allowing them to practice without physician supervision
The new rules will improve access to health care in many communities where it is lacking, supporters say. Some physicians are concerned the rules will expand the scope of services nurse practitioners provide.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
John Duarte takes slim lead over Adam Gray in House race, latest Valley ballot counts show
Madera County’s first election update in six days offered another tilt in a see-saw battle for 13th Congressional District in central California – a race in which neither candidate has held a lead of even one percentage point since Election Night on Nov. 8. Republican contender John Duarte,...
californiahealthline.org
Fight Over Health Care Minimum Wage Yields a Split Decision in Southern California
An expensive fight over health worker pay in two Southern California cities appears to have ended in a draw, with each side claiming a victory and a loss. Inglewood residents were poised to approve a ballot measure that would boost the minimum wage to $25 at private hospitals, psychiatric facilities, and dialysis clinics. The latest vote count showed Measure HC leading 54% to 46%, according to Los Angeles County election officials. In Duarte, roughly 35 miles away, voters were on track to decisively reject a similar proposal, Measure J, 63% to 37%.
California commission overhauls rooftop solar proposal, dropping controversial fee
New plan cuts utility payments to new homeowners supplying power to the state's grid. The California Public Utilities Commission on Friday released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid.
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Proposed changes to California’s solar rules would limit popular perk for new customers
THE CALIFORNIA PUBLIC Utilities Commission has released a long-awaited overhaul of its proposal to regulate rooftop solar installations, removing an unpopular new fee but reducing how much utilities would pay homeowners for supplying power to the grid. The revised proposal comes after the CPUC earlier this year abandoned a controversial...
4 Great Steakhouses in California
If you live in California and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
Comments / 0