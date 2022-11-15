Read full article on original website
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Butternut Squash Fritters with Creamy Lemon Garlic Sauce
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson's Sunday Brunch recipe, as featured on Good Day Utah!. Make the yogurt sauce by combing its ingredients in a bowl. Mix thoroughly and set aside in the fridge. Make the fritters by mixing an egg in a large bowl. Add the raisins, squash, onion, and parsley...
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
WKYC
Sensational sides for Thanksgiving dinner: Brioche and foie gras stuffing, sweet potato purée
CLEVELAND — Thanksgiving is just over a week away. We know Turkey Day comes with a lot of traditions, so this week we are turning to experts for inspiration on ways to make those traditional side dishes inspirational. On Wednesday's "What's New," Jay Crawford and Betsy Kling were joined...
The Daily South
Parmesan Crusted Chicken
It's no wonder that home cooks are always looking for different ways to serve chicken. Since 1996 chicken has been the most popular meat in the U.S., according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Chicken can be cooked in almost every way imaginable, and we firmly believe there can never...
Chinese Sticky Rice Recipe
Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, plus 1 day of soaking. Put the rice in a medium bowl and rinse several times in cold water until the water is clear, then drain. Cover the rice with cold water and soak in the refrigerator for 24 to 48 hours, then drain.
Delish
Do You Need To Refrigerate Pecan Pie?
Thanksgiving is the ultimate pie holiday. Other than the classic pumpkin pie, there's no other pie that says Turkey Day like a rich and nutty pecan pie. From pecan pie bars and pound cake to salted caramel pecan pie and pecan pie cheesecake, the nut really shines over the holidays.
Epicurious
Ooey-Gooey Macaroni and Cheese
This macaroni and cheese won Time Out New York magazine’s “Best Mac and Cheese” contest back in 2017. It has an awesome, crusty, golden-brown top and the ooey-gooiest center known to humankind. I like using medium pasta shells, which allow the cheese and béchamel to thoroughly coat the outsides as well as really work their way into the nooks and crannies.
Eater
A Kali Mirch Paneer Pasta Recipe That Blends Comfort With Innovation
Kali mirch (black pepper) paneer is a dish that embodies the spirit of Pijja Palace, the Indian sports bar I own in Los Angeles’ Silver Lake neighborhood. It’s pretty uncommon, it’s vegetarian, it’s Indian, and it can also be turned into a pretty bitching pasta sauce!
Delish
Ina Garten's Quest For Shortbread Perfection
7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Ina Garten 7 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About Ina Garten. Forty years ago, Ina Garten tasted shortbread that she’s thought about for decades. The recipe came from Eli Zabar, owner of E.A.T., a New York City restaurant known for its pastries. “I remember thinking, This is the perfect shortbread,” she said of the recipe. “I've used it for so many things, including a tart crust for a raspberry tart.” Yes, that famous raspberry tart from her first cookbook, The Barefoot Contessa.
Dinner Ideas: Tuscan Chicken Pasta Your Entire Family Will Enjoy
This Tuscan Chicken Pasta dish is rigatoni pasta tossed in a delicious cream sauce made with spinach, parmesan cheese, and tomatoes with chunks of seasoned chicken breast. This dish takes only 50 minutes to make and is a family favorite any night of the week.
Bobby Flay Pairs His Thanksgiving Roasted Sweet Potatoes with Date-Lime Butter — Get the Recipe
Bobby Flay knows how essential it is to prep ahead for Thanksgiving. In this roasted sweet potatoes recipe, which was adapted from his new cookbook Sundays With Sophie, Flay tops the spuds with a dollop of creamy date-lime butter. "You can make the date-lime butter days ahead of time, giving...
Delish
Red Wine & Orange-Cranberry French Toast
How Your Holiday Cranberries Are Actually Harvested + How To Properly Use Them How Your Holiday Cranberries Are Actually Harvested + How To Properly Use Them. Sometimes when we hold an object in our hands, we may not know the great significance it holds, the other hands that have held it, the time it took to cultivate it or care it’s been given. This happened to me recently when visiting an Ocean Spray cranberry bog, actually being able to talk with the farmers, get my hands dirty, and learn and understand what it takes to bring millions of pounds of these delicious berries to households across the world. I can honestly say it was a humbling and amazing experience.
Healthy Recipe: Guacamole
With plenty of heart-healthy fat, guacamole is a great calorie-dense choice for those who are going through medical treatment and need to make every bite count. 6 cherry tomatoes, chopped (optional) 1 jalapeño, deseeded and minced (optional) Directions. Use a spoon to scoop out the avocado flesh into a...
Meatball and cheese tortellini soup, something different and delicious
I love cooking and trying out new recipes. A while back, I was looking for another recipe online and I found this one for Meatball and Cheese Tortellini soup by accident, but I am so glad I did. This soup is something different, super easy and pretty quick to make. You can have a hardy, delicious meal in less than 30 minutes.
Tom Yum Collard Greens Recipe
🦃 Southern Bistro chef and owner Justin Keith is here to help you get ready for Thanksgiving. In preparation for the big day, he’s shared the recipe for one of his favorite traditional Thanksgiving sides, collard greens. Check out the full recipe below! Ingredients: Directions: The post <strong>Tom Yum Collard Greens Recipe </strong> appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
reviewed.com
We cooked turkey three ways just in time for Thanksgiving
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. At the first-ever Reviewed Friendsgiving celebration, we gathered more than 20 staffers and cooked three turkeys three different ways to find out which was the favored preparation. Smoked turkey, deep fried turkey, or roasted, spatchcock turkey—which is the best way to cook a turkey?
Delish
Vegan Eggnog
You either love eggnog or loathe it—there is no in between. This version of the classic holiday cocktail has a similar flavor and texture of the original but is dairy-free and vegan-friendly! The richness, thickness, and luscious creamy texture that usually comes from eggs and heavy cream is achieved with both cashews and full-fat coconut milk in this recipe. This eggnog is also naturally sweetened with Medjool dates and maple syrup, bringing an original taste to each frosty glass.
A Family Favorite: Traditional Mexican Ground Beef Casserole
This easy Mexican Ground Beef Casserole is so easy to make, your entire family will devour it. We make this in my family all the time. My mother does several variations of this recipe. This tasty dish only takes about 15 minutes of prep time and you can have it on the dinner table in about 45 minutes. You can substitute with ground turkey and low-fat sour cream and cheddar cheese if you wish, and it's still delicious. You can serve this casserole with a big green salad to make a fast, yet complete meal. For the origin of Mexican casseroles in our country visit the website Multi Cultural Cooking Network.
macaronikid.com
Easy Slow Cooker Pork Carnitas Three Ways
I love an easy dinner and my slow cooker always helps make that happen! I'm always looking for ways to use a pork sirloin since it's always a great price and each sirloin roast usually gives us enough for two meals. And it's so easy — the roast shreds up so nicely after slow cooking all day.
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
