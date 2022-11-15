How Your Holiday Cranberries Are Actually Harvested + How To Properly Use Them How Your Holiday Cranberries Are Actually Harvested + How To Properly Use Them. Sometimes when we hold an object in our hands, we may not know the great significance it holds, the other hands that have held it, the time it took to cultivate it or care it’s been given. This happened to me recently when visiting an Ocean Spray cranberry bog, actually being able to talk with the farmers, get my hands dirty, and learn and understand what it takes to bring millions of pounds of these delicious berries to households across the world. I can honestly say it was a humbling and amazing experience.

2 DAYS AGO