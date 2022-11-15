Brian Kelly offers injury updates on John Emery Jr. and Brian Thomas Jr.

When LSU took the field in Fayetteville against Arkansas, it was without Brian Thomas Jr.

Brian Kelly offered an update on the sophomore receiver at his weekly Monday press conference. Thomas entered concussion protocol last week, but Kelly was hopeful that things are trending in the right direction.

Thomas has not been LSU’s go-to target, but among SEC receivers with at least 30 targets, he’s second in passer rating when targeted. He’s a valuable piece to an offense that has struggled to stretch the field.

Kelly added that running back John Emery Jr., who left the Arkansas game, had just a bruise and should be good to go. Before the bruise, Emery had three carries for 40 yards.

Like Thomas at receiver, Emery has been part of a revolving door at running back after missing the first two games of the year.

He’s shown up in some big moments for LSU this year and thanks to his contributions in the receiving game, his 5.9 yards per touch lead the LSU running back room.

If LSU is taking care of business against UAB, LSU might try and limit the action for Thomas and Emery, but both being healthy is good news for an LSU offense hoping to lead the Tigers on a playoff run.

