Friday in Portland: Local woman facing multiple federal fraud charges and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped objectRoger MarshVancouver, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Thursday in Portland: PF&R reports increase in homeless tent, camp fires across the cityEmily ScarviePortland, OR
1 dead, 2-year-old among 4 hospitalized after Hwy 99W crash
One person was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a collision on Highway 99 West near Monmouth Thursday evening.
kptv.com
Two people injured in NE Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court, not far from Cully Park. Police said a man and woman were injured in the shooting.
kptv.com
2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.
kptv.com
Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
Deputy finds tailless cat abandoned in a ditch near McMinnville
On the night of Nov. 14, Sgt. Jacob Herr of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found an abandoned cat with no tail along Hill Road outside of McMinnville, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.
kptv.com
1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
oregontoday.net
Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
Officials: Suspect dies after double-homicide in Washington County
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said the suspect accused of killing two people Wednesday night died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
‘Armed, dangerous’ felon taken into custody following days-long manhunt
The search for a loose felon in Columbia County has ended after he was taken in, according to the Clatsop County Sheriff's Office.
14 arrested in Old Town during anti-drug trafficking mission, police says
PORTLAND, Ore. — Late Thursday morning Alex Valle was putting the finishing touches on a mural at the corner of Northwest 4th and Couch Street in Portland's Old Town. "The message we were trying to send was a sense of community and unity," Valle said. Some will argue if...
Bullets hit McMinnville High School in early morning shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
Deputy shot woman in self-defense after she pointed gun at him in NE Portland, prosecutors find
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy who shot a woman after she pointed a gun at him last month in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District was justified in firing his gun and wounding her, authorities said. Portland police and prosecutors determined Deputy Rory McPherson shot 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge in...
KATU.com
Crew puts out Vancouver house fire within minutes
VANCOUVER, Wash. — There was a residential house fire in Vancouver Wednesday morning around 5:15 a.m. Fire crews were called to 10107 Northeast Fourth Street. According to Vancouver Fire Department, when crews arrived they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. Officials say they deployed the...
Police identify man they shot after he set fire to car in SE Portland
Portland police have identified the man they shot and injured in Southeast Portland last week as 33-year-old Antoine Young. Young left the hospital Sunday, and police booked him at the Multnomah County Detention Center on an outstanding warrant and violating parole, Portland police said in a statement Monday. Police and...
Tree crashes into North Portland home amid wild winds
Strong wind whipping through the region Wednesday is wreaking havoc around the Portland metro area.
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Thursday, Nov. 17 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses.
McMinnville police: Man rolled vehicle into ditch after carjacking
McMinnville police arrested a man on Wednesday after he allegedly stole a woman's car and attempted to elude officers before rolling the car into a ditch.
KATU.com
Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
