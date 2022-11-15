ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Two people injured in NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a shooting that injured two people early Friday morning. Just after 1 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the area of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast Jessup Court, not far from Cully Park. Police said a man and woman were injured in the shooting.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2-alarm fire damages Northeast Portland home

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Police identify homicide victim from Northeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

1 person, 2 cats dead after Clackamas Co. mobile home fire

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - One person is dead after a fire Tuesday afternoon at a mobile home complex in Clackamas, according to firefighters. Firefighters responded to the fire off of Highway 212 shortly after 2 p.m. and extinguished the blaze by 2:30 p.m. Authorities at the scene said the...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Manslaughter Charge involving an Infant, Nov. 18

A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
MYRTLE POINT, OR
KATU.com

Crew puts out Vancouver house fire within minutes

VANCOUVER, Wash. — There was a residential house fire in Vancouver Wednesday morning around 5:15 a.m. Fire crews were called to 10107 Northeast Fourth Street. According to Vancouver Fire Department, when crews arrived they saw heavy fire coming from the front of the house. Officials say they deployed the...
VANCOUVER, WA
KATU.com

Vancouver police make arrest in deadly drive-by shooting

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Police have arrested a 24-year-old in the death of a man. Police were called to the 6500 block of Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard on Sunday, Nov. 6. There they found a vehicle with a bullet hole in the window and a 26-year-old man inside with a gunshot wound.
VANCOUVER, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy