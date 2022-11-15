Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
UPDATE: Crash on Hwy 52 snarls traffic during Tuesday evening commute
UPDATE: 11/16 (6:41 a.m.) – A Mankato man suffered non-life threatening injuries in a crash Tuesday evening in Rochester. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 6:53 p.m.. a 2014 Ford Taurus was parked on the median shoulder of Hwy 52 southbound at Civic Center Dr., when a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu traveling southbound on Hwy 52 struck the Ford.
Clear Snow The Wrong Way And Face Fines In Minnesota
Winter in Minnesota means snow and ice. And it also means you have to get out there and keep that snow and ice from accumulating too much on your sidewalks. But if you clear it the wrong way, you could pay!. It IS true you have only 24 hours to...
KIMT
1 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-90 in SE Minnesota
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A 34-year-old Rushford man was hospitalized following a one-vehicle crash on Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said Carl Schollmeier suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to St. Marys Hospital. He was driving a van on I-90 near mile marker 224 when it went into the...
Elderly Minnesota Man Hurt in Crash Near Austin
Blooming Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- An elderly Waltham, MN man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash between Austin and Blooming Prairie Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says 81-year-old Robert Invalson was driving his Ford Ranger north on Hwy. 218 when he lost control of his vehicle on ice. The pick-up went off the road and crashed into the ditch at the intersection with 320th St. about 10 miles north of Austin around 5:30 p.m.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
kymnradio.net
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott on edible cannabinoids, winter driving, and more
Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott provides winter driving tips, discusses the. City ordinance that went into effect on November 1 to regulate edible cannabinoids, encourages donations to the Pink Patch Project, and more.
KAAL-TV
Body found in Rochester church shed; carbon monoxide suspected
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police responded Tuesday afternoon to the discovery of a deceased man inside a shed at Bethel Lutheran Church. The call came in at about 3:26 p.m., public information officer Amanda Grayson said. The 59-year-old man had gone out to the maintenance shed a few...
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
KIMT
Man, 63, dead after 2-vehicle crash in southeastern Minnesota
FILLMORE COUNTY, Minn. - A Harmony man has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Fillmore County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash happened at 8:59 a.m. at Highway 52 and County Rd. 30. The driver of an F-350, Mark Hanson, of New Richland, was not...
myaustinminnesota.com
Two people injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening
Two people were injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Steele County Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2005 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 27-year old Jeremiah John Nowak of Albert Lea was traveling southbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:28 p.m. Tuesday evening when his vehicle collided with a 2008 Nissan Rouge being driven by 21-year old Natalea Monique DeAlba of Owatonna, which was northbound on Highway 218 at the time of the accident.
KIMT
1 dead, 2 revived after recent overdoses in Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A rash of overdoses in southeastern Minnesota continued this week that left one person dead. The sheriff’s office said one happened Wednesday night in Eyota when a 65-year-old man overdosed and died. There was evidence of drug use at the scene. The Rochester Police Department...
Dear DMC, What Is This? Sincerely, Rochester Minnesota
We get a lot of questions here at Townsquare Media - Rochester. Having one of the finest news departments in the state will do that to you (humble brag!). Lately, a lot of questions have come in about the Discovery Walk project between our radio studios and One and Two Discovery Square.
Thousands Without Power in Rochester (Update)
Update 11/16/22 7:10 a.m. Rochester Public Utility's outage map no longer shows a power outage in the area of Hwy. 52 and 37th St. Northwest. Original Story: Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Thousands of Rochester residents are without power as of Tuesday morning. Rochester Public Utilities (RPU) reports over 2,700 customers...
Louisiana Man Jailed After Rochester Crash Sends Man to Hospital
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Mankato man was brought to St. Mary’s Hospital after his vehicle was struck from behind on the shoulder of Hwy. 52 in Rochester Tuesday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol Incident report indicates 22-year-old Timothy Bremmer was parked on the southbound Hwy. 52 shoulder at...
Faribault Council Member Wants New Hotel to Fill Downtown Hole
Rice County continues to demolish buildings it owned in downtown Faribault to the east of the Courthouse and north of the Law Enforcement Center. The city block is along a gateway into downtown Faribault along Highway 60. The original Faribault Woolen Mills corporate building was one of the structures torn...
(UPDATE) Victim of Fatal Highway 52 Crash Identified
Canton, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slippery travel conditions likely contributed to a deadly traffic crash in southeastern Minnesota this morning. The State Patrol says 63-year-old Laurald Asfeth of Harmony died after his car collided with a pickup truck along Highway 52 in Fillmore County. All. The preliminary crash report says...
myaustinminnesota.com
Name of Harmony man killed in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning released
The name of a Harmony man who was killed in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 52 in Fillmore County Tuesday morning has been released by authorities. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2015 Ford F350 pickup being driven by 61-year old Mark John Hanson of New Richland was traveling westbound on Highway 52 at approximately 8:59 a.m. Tuesday morning when his vehicle collided with an eastbound 2005 Toyota Prius being driven by 63-year old Laurald Joseph Afseth of Harmony near the intersection of Highway 52 and Fillmore County Road 30 in Canton Township.
CO Poisoning Suspected in Death of Man at Rochester Church
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Carbon Monoxide poisoning is suspected in the death of a 59-year-old man at a Rochester church Tuesday afternoon. A Rochester Police spokeswoman said officers responded to the Bethel Lutheran Church shortly before 3:30 p.m. A staff member at the church told police the man had gone out to a maintenance shed to do some work a few hours before the call.
KIMT
Rochester woman injured in crash on icy roads
ROCHESTER, Minn. - One Rochester woman was injured in a Saturday morning crash. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 50-year-old Sandra Ortiz was driving on the Civic Center Drive ramp to Highway 52 when the car spun out on the ramp and hit the cement railing. The roads were snowy...
Three Drug Overdoses, One Fatal, Reported in Rochester Area
Undated (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to an apparent fatal drug overdose in Eyota Wednesday evening. Responding deputies found the body of a 65-year-old man at a residence in the 100 block of Madison Ave. Northwest around 8:45 p.m. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said deputies administered Narcan and CPR but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
