Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Los Angeles Angels Make Trade With Twins Involving Top ProspectOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Vehicle fire catches townhome on fire - Eagan, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Nordstrom Rack Location Permanently ClosesJoel Eisenberg
Related
gophersports.com
Gophers Fall 71-65 to NDSU in Fargo
MINNEAPOLIS (Nov. 17, 2022) – The University of Minnesota women's basketball team (2-1, 0-0 B1G) dropped its first contest of the year on the road to North Dakota State (3-0, 0-0 Summit) on Thursday night. Minnestoa got a career-best performance from Maggie Czinano with 13 points and seven rebounds along with 15 from freshman Amaya Battle.
gophersports.com
Minnesota Skates by Michigan Thursday, 5-2
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Luke Mittelstadt's three-point night led the No. 2 Golden Gophers men's hockey team to a 5-2 win on the road at No. 3 Michigan Thursday inside Yost Ice Arena. Six different players posted multi-point performances for Minnesota (9-4-0 overall, 5-2-0 B1G), including a pair of goals...
gophersports.com
Gophers Sign Six to 2023-24 Freshmen Class
MINNEAPOLIS – Head coach Brad Frost and the Golden Gopher women's hockey team are pleased to announce the addition of six incoming student-athletes into the 2023-24 signing class. Five Minnesotans and one Hungarian make up the 'U's largest second largest signing class since 2018. "We are so excited to...
gophersports.com
Gophers Headed to Fargo for First Road Test
MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (2-0, 0-0 B1G) looks to begin the season 3-0 for the first time since 2018-19 when the team visits North Dakota State (2-0, 0-0 Summit) on Thursday at 7 p.m. The game can be watched on ESPN+ and can be heard on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynette Sjoquist on the call.
gophersports.com
Zhu, Yablonski Garner Weekly Big Ten Honors
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota fifth-year senior Joy Zhu and freshman Ava Yablonski have each been recognized by the Big Ten for their efforts in last week's dual meet win over Iowa. Zhu was named the Big Ten Diver of the Week for the fourth time this season, while Yablonski was...
gophersports.com
Women's Hoops Sign Five for 2023-24
MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota head coach Lindsay Whalen has announced the addition of five student-athletes that have signed National Letters of Intent or an Acceptance of Admission to join the Minnesota women's basketball program for the 2023-24 season. Signing NLIs with the Golden Gophers are Kennedy Klick, MyKynnlie Dalan, Ajok Madol and Dominika Paurová while Brynn Senden signed an Acceptance of Admission.
gophersports.com
Premier Matchup as 'U' Travels to Michigan Nov. 17-18
MINNEAPOLIS - Minnesota men's hockey takes its show on the road for the next three weeks as it opens the trip at No. 3 Michigan Nov. 17-18 at Yost Ice Arena for a premier Big Ten Conference matchup. The No. 2-ranked Golden Gophers start the action Thursday night at 5:30...
gophersports.com
'U' Set for East Coast Road Swing to PSU, RU
MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) have just four games left in the 2022 regular season. Minnesota will travel to Penn State (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) on Friday night (7:30 p.m. CT) and Rutgers (8-20, 2-14 Big Ten) on Sunday afternoon (Noon CT) for this weekend's road trip. BTN will televise Friday's match while Sunday's will be on B1G+. Anne Marie Anderson and Audrey Flaugh are on the call on Friday night. The Gophers enter this weekend at fourth place in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State (15-1), Wisconsin (15-1) and Nebraska (14-2). PENN STATE BROADCAST INFORMATION.
gophersports.com
Evans Named to Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Watch List
University of Minnesota men's basketball signed recruit Dennis Evans has been named to the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year watch list, announced today by the Atlanta Tipoff Club. The five finalists will be announced in February and the 2023 Jersey Mike's Naismith High School...
Comments / 0