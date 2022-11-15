MINNEAPOLIS -- The No. 9 Minnesota Golden Gophers (17-7, 12-4 Big Ten) have just four games left in the 2022 regular season. Minnesota will travel to Penn State (21-6, 10-6 Big Ten) on Friday night (7:30 p.m. CT) and Rutgers (8-20, 2-14 Big Ten) on Sunday afternoon (Noon CT) for this weekend's road trip. BTN will televise Friday's match while Sunday's will be on B1G+. Anne Marie Anderson and Audrey Flaugh are on the call on Friday night. The Gophers enter this weekend at fourth place in the Big Ten, behind Ohio State (15-1), Wisconsin (15-1) and Nebraska (14-2). PENN STATE BROADCAST INFORMATION.

