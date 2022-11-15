Read full article on original website
‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama
Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
Rihanna, Dave Chappelle, And More Attend Will Smith‘s ’Emancipation’ Screening
Will Smith had the support of many top celebrities this past Monday (Oct. 24) when he held a private screening for his upcoming film Emancipation. Attendees included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle, Kenya Barris, Tyler Perry, fashion designer Fawn, Blacksmith Records co-founder Corey Smyth, and more. The Fresh Prince Of...
Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap
Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
Dave Chappelle Apparently Tricked “Saturday Night Live” Staff By Performing A “Fake” Monologue In The Dress Rehearsal Before Revealing New Antisemitic Material Live On Air
Chappelle’s 15-minute monologue included a number of jokes about the Jewish community and prompted accusations of him normalizing and popularizing antisemitism.
'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host
Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Ice-T Laughs Off Being ‘Canceled’ For Appearing On 'SNL' With Dave Chappelle
Ice-T is not taking accusations seriously that he will be canceled after making a cameo on SNL with Dave Chappelle. Appearing as a guest on Saturday Night Live (November 11) Ice-T faced criticism for sharing the stage with Chappelle, who’s been accused of trans and homophobia in recent years.
Dave Chappelle seemingly addresses ‘SNL’ drama amid reports writers won’t do the show
Comedian Dave Chappelle is slated to host "Saturday Night Live," despite his past transgender comments, as some show writers reportedly refuse to work on the episode due to his appearance.
That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host
As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL
Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
Jerry Seinfeld Says Dave Chappelle's SNL Monologue About Antisemitism 'Provokes a Conversation'
Jerry Seinfeld is speaking out about Dave Chappelle's opening monologue on Saturday Night Live. The 68-year-old comedian — who is Jewish — addressed Chappelle's comedy routine which centered around Kanye West's recent antisemitic comments. "I did think the comedy was well-executed," he told The Hollywood Reporter. "But I...
The Academy has found its next Oscar host. And no, it’s not Chris Rock
Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel will emcee the 95th Academy Awards, the show’s producers announced Monday, returning to the Oscars stage for the third time following back-to-back stints in 2017 and 2018. The show is set to air March 12 on ABC. In Kimmel, the motion picture academy and ABC...
SNL writers blasted for rumors they may boycott Dave Chappelle: 'The show might actually be funny'
Twitter users reacted to the rumors that "Saturday Night Live" writers were boycotting this week's episode of the show because Dave Chappelle would be hosting.
‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars
Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
See Trevor Noah Impersonate Trump in Netflix’s ‘I Wish You Would’ Trailer
Netflix has debuted the trailer for its stand-up special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, slated to arrive just before Thanksgiving. The footage above opens with Noah stating, “In the United States of America, if you want to win an election, all you need to have is a strange voice.” He then continues to note that every president has had a funny voice, from JFK, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden. He then proceeds to do his best impression of Donald Trump, noting how he’s had the strangest voice of them all.
‘Cancelled’ comics Dave Chappelle and Louis CK both Grammy-nominated for Best Comedy Album
The argument of whether or not cancelling someone actually works got another talking point today when the Grammy Association nominated both Dave Chappelle and Louis CK for Comedy Album of the Year. Chappelle was nominated for The Closer and Louis CK got a nod for his album Sorry. CK won...
Dave Chappelle 'SNL' Monologue Draws Criticism From Anti-Defamation League
The organization's CEO accused Chappelle, 'SNL,' and NBC of 'normalizing and popularizing antisemitism.'
Neal Brennan on His New Netflix Special and Finally Emerging From Dave Chappelle’s Shadow
Neal Brennan has always felt like an “outlier” in the comedy world. He’s a successful stand-up who’s still best known for co-creating Chappelle’s Show and, as he jokes in his new Netflix special Blocks, he’s often the least famous comedian in a room full of some of the biggest comedy stars on the planet.In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, taped before Dave Chappelle’s most recent SNL monologue, Brennan talks about trying to get to the bottom of what’s “wrong” with him on stage, why he still thinks the “old Kanye” is still in there somewhere, and what he’s...
19 Times Women Were The Best Part Of "SNL" — No Ifs, Ands, Or Buts About It
No one will ever compare to Kate McKinnon.
Dave Chappelle Parodies House of the Dragon on Saturday Night Live
As popular as HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon proved to be, there were times during its first season that even the most willing fantasy fans found it difficult to suspend their disbelief. This had less to do with accepting the existence of fire-breathing beasts and arcane prophecies than it did with the sheer volume of kids named Aegon... and the fact that it is nigh-on impossible to tell several characters apart.
Trevor Noah reveals plans after The Daily Show
Trevor Noah revealed he has plans to hit the road on a comedy tour after he wraps up his hosting gig with The Daily Show.
