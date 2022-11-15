ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Page Six

‘SNL’ star Chris Redd sucker-punched amid Kenan Thompson love drama

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Chris Redd was rushed to a hospital Wednesday night in NYC after being sucker-punched outside the Comedy Cellar. Sources say that Redd appeared to have been targeted by two men who seemed to be waiting for him. Sources say the comic arrived at the famed MacDougal Street club to perform a 15-minute set. He was hanging outside around 9:30 p.m. when one of the men approached him and slugged him “out of nowhere,” according to a source, before running off. “There was blood everywhere,” we’re told. Insiders said the men had been outside the club for about an hour...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Mail

Will Smith is joined by A-listers Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Dave Chappelle and Tyler Perry at a screening of his new film Emancipation... as he makes his comeback after Oscars slap

Will Smith was getting back into the swing of things on Monday when he revealed an impressive array of stars who attended an advance screening of his upcoming film Emancipation. The 54-year-old Oscar winner beamed in a photo posted to Instagram featuring a loved-up Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, along with...
LOUISIANA STATE
RadarOnline

'Saturday Night Live' Writers BOYCOTTING Show After Dave Chappelle Named Upcoming Host

Staff writers are boycotting an upcoming episode of Saturday Night Live after the program announced Dave Chappelle would be the next host, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come just days before the 49-year-old controversial comedian is set to host SNL alongside musical guest Black Star, several writers for the popular sketch comedy show are refusing to work the episode if Chappelle will be hosting.That is the revelation shared by an inside source who recently told Page Six that while some writers are boycotting, none of the program’s actors have a problem with Chappelle’s upcoming appearance.“They’re not going to...
Cinemablend

That Time Regina Hall Nodded At Will Smith’s Oscars Slap While Touching On Jimmy Kimmel As Host

As one of this year’s Oscar hosts (along with Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer), Regina Hall was one of the multiple celebrities to witness Will Smith’s infamous Oscar slap in real-time. Hall and her co-hosts kept the night moving while making some commentary throughout the show. Since the incident happened, Hall hasn’t commented on it much until recently when she shared her thoughts. With news of late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returning as master of ceremonies for the 2023 Oscars, the Honk for Jesus. Save Your Soul. star nodded to the slap while complimenting Kimmel.
A.V. Club

Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL

Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
Deadline

‘SNL’: Dave Chappelle Celebrates ‘House Of The Dragon’ Diversity With Season 2 Sneak-Peek Spoof Featuring ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Regulars

Back from a commercial break, Dave Chappelle returned to the Saturday Night Live stage to address the audience and asked if they were watching House of the Dragon before introducing a spoof sneak peek of the HBO series – with some help from some of his Chappelle’s Show characters. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love the new show,” he said. “And I gotta tell you, I love that they are including Black characters but, to be honest, the Black characters — they take me out a little bit with the old time accents, it’s a little...
tvinsider.com

See Trevor Noah Impersonate Trump in Netflix’s ‘I Wish You Would’ Trailer

Netflix has debuted the trailer for its stand-up special, Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would, slated to arrive just before Thanksgiving. The footage above opens with Noah stating, “In the United States of America, if you want to win an election, all you need to have is a strange voice.” He then continues to note that every president has had a funny voice, from JFK, Clinton, Bush, Obama, and Biden. He then proceeds to do his best impression of Donald Trump, noting how he’s had the strangest voice of them all.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Neal Brennan on His New Netflix Special and Finally Emerging From Dave Chappelle’s Shadow

Neal Brennan has always felt like an “outlier” in the comedy world. He’s a successful stand-up who’s still best known for co-creating Chappelle’s Show and, as he jokes in his new Netflix special Blocks, he’s often the least famous comedian in a room full of some of the biggest comedy stars on the planet.In this episode of The Last Laugh podcast, taped before Dave Chappelle’s most recent SNL monologue, Brennan talks about trying to get to the bottom of what’s “wrong” with him on stage, why he still thinks the “old Kanye” is still in there somewhere, and what he’s...
Men's Health

Dave Chappelle Parodies House of the Dragon on Saturday Night Live

As popular as HBO's Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon proved to be, there were times during its first season that even the most willing fantasy fans found it difficult to suspend their disbelief. This had less to do with accepting the existence of fire-breathing beasts and arcane prophecies than it did with the sheer volume of kids named Aegon... and the fact that it is nigh-on impossible to tell several characters apart.

Comments / 0

Community Policy