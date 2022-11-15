ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBUR

New 'sobering' review of BPS special education program highlights disparities

Boston Public Schools refers a disproportionate number of Black and Latino boys and English language learners to special education, increasing the likelihood they will be placed in separate environments that restrict their access to educational opportunities, a new report concludes. The state's largest school district must revamp how it determines...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

CGSA Gender-Affirmation Room encourages identity exploration

Boston University’s Center for Gender, Sexuality and Activism unveiled its new Gender-Affirming Room for Belonging in the basement of the George Sherman Union at a launch party and fashion show Nov. 6. According to CGSA’s Instagram, GARB is “a private physical space for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Boston Public Schools to Receive $2.3 Million in Grant Money

Boston Public Schools will receive a $2.3 million boost. The money comes in the form of PEAK grants - that stands for partnering with educators to accelerate knowledge. The money, from the nonprofit Boston Schools Fund, will serve up to 12 Boston public schools over the next three years. Four...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents, doctors brace for winter amid "triple-demic" threat

BOSTON - In all different communities, the same scary, sleepless nights this fall: worried parents trying to comfort and care for very sick little kids. "I'm like something is wrong. He was screaming inconsolably. I had to take him to the ER," said mother Becky Ramirez of her 18-month-old. In a span of just six weeks, her son was diagnosed with COVID, then an ear infection, followed by RSV. Due to a nationwide shortage of amoxicillin, it took visits to four pharmacies to treat that ear infection. "My kid's suffering. What am I supposed to do? I've...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing

Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
SALEM, MA
Dorchester Reporter

Elected officials want added resources to stem Blue Hill Ave. violence

While violence has occurred in other parts of the city, no other area has been affected as much by lawlessness as the Blue Hill Avenue corridor from Mattapan Square through Dorchester to Dudley Street. Residents and business owners have struggled to get their on-the-ground voices heard in the noise of discussions, and the only two elected officials who live along the corridor say their concerns aren’t always heard or believed.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
WBUR

Here's the new bus route approved by MBTA board of directors

MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25% across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously approved...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Upworthy

Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Medford native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams

MEDFORD, Mass. — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok. “I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said. At...
MEDFORD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy