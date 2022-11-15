Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
Related
WBUR
New 'sobering' review of BPS special education program highlights disparities
Boston Public Schools refers a disproportionate number of Black and Latino boys and English language learners to special education, increasing the likelihood they will be placed in separate environments that restrict their access to educational opportunities, a new report concludes. The state's largest school district must revamp how it determines...
Daily Free Press
CGSA Gender-Affirmation Room encourages identity exploration
Boston University’s Center for Gender, Sexuality and Activism unveiled its new Gender-Affirming Room for Belonging in the basement of the George Sherman Union at a launch party and fashion show Nov. 6. According to CGSA’s Instagram, GARB is “a private physical space for trans, non-binary and gender non-conforming people...
NECN
Boston Public Schools to Receive $2.3 Million in Grant Money
Boston Public Schools will receive a $2.3 million boost. The money comes in the form of PEAK grants - that stands for partnering with educators to accelerate knowledge. The money, from the nonprofit Boston Schools Fund, will serve up to 12 Boston public schools over the next three years. Four...
Heads of 3 Mass. medical associations call for public’s help battling RSV
An “unusual increase” in RSV is contributing to strained capacity at hospitals in and around Greater Boston. Citing an “unusual increase” in respiratory illness that has hospital and ER capacity stretched thin, three Massachusetts physician groups are calling on the public for help. Physicians across Massachusetts...
Parents, doctors brace for winter amid "triple-demic" threat
BOSTON - In all different communities, the same scary, sleepless nights this fall: worried parents trying to comfort and care for very sick little kids. "I'm like something is wrong. He was screaming inconsolably. I had to take him to the ER," said mother Becky Ramirez of her 18-month-old. In a span of just six weeks, her son was diagnosed with COVID, then an ear infection, followed by RSV. Due to a nationwide shortage of amoxicillin, it took visits to four pharmacies to treat that ear infection. "My kid's suffering. What am I supposed to do? I've...
NECN
Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing
Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
wgbh.org
Wu announces $60 million affordable housing program, previews push for rent stabilization
Boston Mayor Michelle Wu announced Friday the city will direct $60 million of American Rescue Plan Act dollars to affordable housing in the city, by making 150 city-owned lots available for developers and by funding financial assistance programs. Wu told Boston Public Radio more than 300 homes for income-restricted buyers would be able to be built on those lots.
Dorchester Reporter
Baker signs $3.76b bill that commits millions to Dorchester recipients: Harvard St. health center, field house get big boosts
Gov. Charlie Baker spoke to reporters at a recent event inside the Greater Boston Food Bank. Gov. Baker last week signed a $3.76 billion economic development package that includes millions for a new Harvard Street Neighborhood Health Center and the Dorchester Field House planned for Columbia Point. The outlays, funded...
Dorchester Reporter
Elected officials want added resources to stem Blue Hill Ave. violence
While violence has occurred in other parts of the city, no other area has been affected as much by lawlessness as the Blue Hill Avenue corridor from Mattapan Square through Dorchester to Dudley Street. Residents and business owners have struggled to get their on-the-ground voices heard in the noise of discussions, and the only two elected officials who live along the corridor say their concerns aren’t always heard or believed.
Salem State University to provide housing for homeless as Mass. experiences influx of migrants
SALEM, Mass. — Salem State University will provide temporary housing for the homeless, including both existing state residents and migrants arriving in Massachusetts, starting this month. The plan approved by state housing leaders and local officials includes using former university residential units, which are now vacant, in the Bates...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
‘It’s ludicrous’: Amid Boston gun violence, frustration grows over cut community outreach program
BOSTON, Ma.--In the month of October, Boston had 22 shootings and 7 murders. As gun violence continues in the city, people are frustrated an outreach program committed to combatting it is shutting down. SOAR will stop services in January for some of the city’s most underserved communities like Mattapan, Roxbury,...
WBUR
Here's the new bus route approved by MBTA board of directors
MBTA overseers on Thursday voted to move forward with a reshaped bus map that aims to boost the total amount of service by 25% across the board, despite concerns from some riders, advocates and elected officials about route-level changes included in the plan. The MBTA's board of directors unanimously approved...
WCVB
MacKenzie Scott, one of world's wealthiest women, donates $4 million to Boston nonprofit
BOSTON — For more than two decades, a small nonprofit organization in Boston has been helping improve the health of children in marginalized communities. The National Institute for Children's Health Quality may not be a familiar name to many, but its work got the attention of one of the world's wealthiest women.
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Upworthy
Tenant stunned after old landlord sends him a check for $2,500 as a ‘share’ from selling the home
Editor's Note: This article was originally published on August 16, 2021. If finding a good house to rent is difficult, finding a good landlord is near impossible. The word "landlord" often evokes strong negative feelings, and to be fair, many do justify the stereotype. However, there are a few kind-hearted ones, and a story about one such landlord was posted on Facebook. Chris Robarge, from Worcester, Massachusetts, was surprised when one of his old landlords asked for his current address. It had been a while since he moved out and all matters were settled, so it felt weird for the landlord to asking for this. He found out why a few days later when he got a letter containing a check for $2,500. He was stunned. The landlord had attached a letter with it explaining that he had managed to sell the house for a good price and wanted to share a bit with his tenants, who all contributed to paying the mortgage of the home.
WCVB
Medford native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams
MEDFORD, Mass. — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok. “I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said. At...
huntnewsnu.com
HYM Investment Group, My City at Peace to turn Roxbury lot into science complex, housing, more
A 7.7-acre site across from the Boston Police headquarters in Roxbury is set to become a multi-use complex complete with affordable housing, a museum space, storefronts and facilities for life science research. After receiving unanimous approval from the Roxbury Strategic Master Plan Oversight Committee, the P3 Roxbury project spearheaded by...
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
Comments / 0