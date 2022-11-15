Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
A Tale Of Two CitiesKevin VitaliHaverhill, MA
Family-Owned Coffee Shop Unexpectedly Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCambridge, MA
Local Business is Giving Away 120% Store Credit to Everyone Who Helps Them Get Plumbing, Heating & WindowsDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Walgreens Is Abandoing Low-Income NeighborhoodsC. HeslopBoston, MA
WBUR
New 'sobering' review of BPS special education program highlights disparities
Boston Public Schools refers a disproportionate number of Black and Latino boys and English language learners to special education, increasing the likelihood they will be placed in separate environments that restrict their access to educational opportunities, a new report concludes. The state's largest school district must revamp how it determines...
WCVB
Medford native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams
MEDFORD, Mass. — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok. “I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said. At...
Behind the scenes of the Massachusetts movie making industry
BOSTON — Boston 25 News had the chance to pull back the curtain of the local film industry by sitting down with two women who launched the careers of countless celebrities here in Massachusetts. “There’s nothing like bringing those people home,” said Angela Peri, founder and co-owner of Boston...
WCVB
Video shows alleged hazing incident that ended Haverhill football team's season
HAVERHILL, Mass. — Haverhill High School is shutting down all football activities, canceling all future practices and forfeiting the Thanksgiving Day game, due to an alleged hazing incident involving some members of the school's team. A video of the incident allegedly shows members of the Haverhill High School football...
Jonnu Smith hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of kids in Roxbury
BOSTON - It was the very best ingredients on the menu at the Yawkey Club of Roxbury Tuesday night - food, fun, fellowship, and a football star. Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal for a full house of young fans. Both his "Nu Family Foundation" and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston share similar goals, to support and empower at risk youth and families. "Coming to Roxbury, oftentimes you hear negative things about Roxbury but tonight Roxbury is special. Tonight, you see community," said Andrea Swain, the Vice President of program operations for the...
Heated exchange between East Lynn, Billerica Pop Warner Coaches being investigated
Lynn/Billerica - A heated exchange between East Lynn and Billerica football coaches is being investigated by the Pop Warner Football Conference of Eastern Mass. The conflict played out on the field during last Sunday’s game in Methuen. Video from the stands captured the explosive exchange, which included an assistant...
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen
The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
A conservative group is targeting Mass. schools for teaching about race, gender, sexuality
In early October, a conservative nonprofit organization, filed a civil rights complaint against Newton North High School, accusing the school of racial discrimination for allegedly excluding non-students of color in participating in a school play. In the complaint, the group Parents Defending Education claims that auditions for Newton North’s student-led...
pmq.com
Bobby C’s Hosts ‘Pizza With the Chief’ in Melrose, Mass.
Bobby C’s, a woman-owned restaurant in Melrose, Massachusetts, was the police chief’s choice for an annual dinner with a local family. MPD’s Michael Lyle said the “Pizza With the Chief” event offers a “meaningful and relaxing way to get to know the families we serve and protect.”
Daily Free Press
Take advantage of the holiday festivities near Boston
As we enter December — the most wonderful time of the year — I’m here to guide you through the best holiday activities to do around Boston. Admittedly, this attraction is not in Boston. The Enchanted Village is close to 30 minutes outside of Boston, nestled in a town called Avon.
WCVB
Familiar faces host a new morning show on Kiss 108
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Familiar voices, same time slot, and new leads over the airwaves. The duo of Billy Costa and Lisa Donovan now headline Kiss 108’s morning show,Billy and Lisa in the Morning!
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
The Fastest Growing Cookie Company in America is Opening in Plymouth!
(Photo by Antoni Shkraba) (PLYMOUTH, MA) Calling all sweet treat lovers on the South Shore! The"fastest growing cookie company in America", Crumbl Cookies,is opening its doors in Plymouth in less than a month!
What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE
MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
NECN
Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing
Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
Salem State University to provide housing for homeless as Mass. experiences influx of migrants
SALEM, Mass. — Salem State University will provide temporary housing for the homeless, including both existing state residents and migrants arriving in Massachusetts, starting this month. The plan approved by state housing leaders and local officials includes using former university residential units, which are now vacant, in the Bates...
whdh.com
Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week on the South Shore (11/18-20)
'Tis the season for craft fairs! Some of us have all of our holiday shopping done and some of us are just beginning. Either way, these craft fairs a great way to support local makers and gift something unique to your loved ones! Check out the details on all of these fairs plus so many more on our event calendar! Have a great weekend, friends!
