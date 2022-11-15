ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malden, MA

WBUR

New 'sobering' review of BPS special education program highlights disparities

Boston Public Schools refers a disproportionate number of Black and Latino boys and English language learners to special education, increasing the likelihood they will be placed in separate environments that restrict their access to educational opportunities, a new report concludes. The state's largest school district must revamp how it determines...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Medford native finds success on TikTok after not giving up on dreams

MEDFORD, Mass. — Robyn DelMonte was just a girl from New Hampshire living in Medford and working as a waitress when she started posting her marketing ideas to brands on TikTok. “I started posting about marketing, branding, social strategy for my favorite brands and celebrities,” DelMonte said. At...
MEDFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Jonnu Smith hosts Thanksgiving meal for hundreds of kids in Roxbury

BOSTON - It was the very best ingredients on the menu at the Yawkey Club of Roxbury Tuesday night - food, fun, fellowship, and a football star. Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith hosted a Thanksgiving meal for a full house of young fans. Both his "Nu Family Foundation" and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Boston share similar goals, to support and empower at risk youth and families. "Coming to Roxbury, oftentimes you hear negative things about Roxbury but tonight Roxbury is special. Tonight, you see community," said Andrea Swain, the Vice President of program operations for the...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Untangling the mystery of UMass Dartmouth student Charlie Allen

The mysterious disappearance of University of Massachusetts Dartmouth student Charlie Allen is getting a new set of eyes, 15 years after he vanished on a cold, fall night, leaving behind nothing but bone chilling phone calls and eerie evidence. Charlie Allen’s case is one of several missing persons cases that...
DARTMOUTH, MA
pmq.com

Bobby C’s Hosts ‘Pizza With the Chief’ in Melrose, Mass.

Bobby C’s, a woman-owned restaurant in Melrose, Massachusetts, was the police chief’s choice for an annual dinner with a local family. MPD’s Michael Lyle said the “Pizza With the Chief” event offers a “meaningful and relaxing way to get to know the families we serve and protect.”
MELROSE, MA
Daily Free Press

Take advantage of the holiday festivities near Boston

As we enter December — the most wonderful time of the year — I’m here to guide you through the best holiday activities to do around Boston. Admittedly, this attraction is not in Boston. The Enchanted Village is close to 30 minutes outside of Boston, nestled in a town called Avon.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
The Bedford Citizen

What Do They Do There Anyway – MITRE

MITRE, if there ever was a well-known company in Bedford, it’s MITRE. Everyone knows someone who works there or who knows someone who worked there. There are currently around 2,000 people who work at the Bedford facility, second only to Hanscom in terms of local employment. If you ask...
BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

4 Massachusetts restaurants ranked among top 100 places to grab a meal in America

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Four Massachusetts eateries are drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Restaurants” for 2022. “Despite a challenging pandemic, Yelpers are still finding great places to eat. Whether dining indoors, lunching on a breezy patio, ordering takeout, or getting delivery, our hungry community has been enjoying fantastic meals in every corner of the US,” Yelp wrote in its 9th annual restaurant report.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Empty Dorms at Salem State to Be Used for Temporary Housing

Vacant dorms at Salem State University's South Campus will be used to house dozens of homeless families and migrants who recently arrived in Massachusetts. The school closed the Bates Complex earlier this year as part of its long-term plans to sell South Campus and concentrate programming in the campus core.
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
macaronikid.com

5 Things to Do this Week on the South Shore (11/18-20)

'Tis the season for craft fairs! Some of us have all of our holiday shopping done and some of us are just beginning. Either way, these craft fairs a great way to support local makers and gift something unique to your loved ones! Check out the details on all of these fairs plus so many more on our event calendar! Have a great weekend, friends!
SCITUATE, MA

