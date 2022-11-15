KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A chorus of boos rang out at Arrowhead Stadium in October when referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag on defensive end Chris Jones for a questionable roughing the passer penalty. Those in-person complaints could be indicative of a study from betonline.ag that found Chiefs fans have complained on social media more than any other fanbase this season.

