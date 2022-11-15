ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KYTV

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman placed on injured reserve

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Chiefs have placed wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve. The move comes after Hardman missed Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the first game he’s ever missed during his four-year career. Hardman was listed as having an injury to...
KYTV

Chiefs rule WR JuJu Smith-Schuster out against Chargers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A day after placing wide receiver Mecole Hardman on injured reserve with an abdomen injury, the Kansas City Chiefs ruled another pass-catcher out for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. The team announced Friday that wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster would miss the divisional game against Los Angeles due to a concussion.
KYTV

Study finds Chiefs fans complain more than most

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A chorus of boos rang out at Arrowhead Stadium in October when referee Carl Cheffers threw a flag on defensive end Chris Jones for a questionable roughing the passer penalty. Those in-person complaints could be indicative of a study from betonline.ag that found Chiefs fans have complained on social media more than any other fanbase this season.
