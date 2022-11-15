Read full article on original website
Real Simple
French Onion Soup Bites
French onion soup is comforting and divine, but definitely not finger food. In comes this bite-size appetizer that borrows all the best parts of the beloved and classic soup. Melty Gruyere cheese and jammy, savory onions live in a tender, custard-like mixture that makes every nibble a flavor explosion. Store-bought phyllo pastry shells take the fuss out of preparing these for a crowd, leaving you to simply caramelize onions, whisk together a mixture of eggs and cream, and assemble these delectable bites before baking them off to crispy perfection.
mvmagazine.com
Make-Ahead Mashed Potatoes, Fast Sweet Potatoes & Sides, Simple Roast Turkey, Cranberry Tarts
We've tweaked some recipes to make Thanksgiving easier for you. In an effort to make Thanksgiving easier this year (yes, the eternal quest), I decided to mess with a couple recipes, make them more user-friendly, and pass them on to you. First off, the mashed potatoes. Ever since I learned to make glorious smashed potatoes to order at Al Forno restaurant many years ago, I have been stuck on the idea of serving freshly mashed potatoes.
Epicurious
Perfectly Creamy Potato Soup
Every potato soup recipe has its own personality. What goes into your soup pot can be lush and showy (enriched with bacon grease and clam juice, perhaps) or lean and minimal (garlic and eggs, anyone?). It can be thick, thin, creamy, stewy, chunky, cheesy. What it cannot be is boring. Made with a high onion-to-potato ratio, this chop-and-drop recipe is light, tastes intensely of potato, and has just enough dairy to feel opulent but not oppressive. We’re talking one of those easy recipes with barely any prep time and a total time of under an hour! It’s the bowl of soup you’ll want on repeat all winter long.
thecountrycook.net
Homemade Crescent Rolls
These Homemade Crescent Rolls are light, airy and fluffy and are made with simple ingredients! The perfect bread to go with any meal!. If you are a fan of making bread at home then these Homemade Crescent Rolls are just what you need. These are much easier to make than you might think. You do not have to be a skilled bread maker, I promise! I'm going to show you step-by-step just how simple they are and you don't need a ton of ingredients. You absolutely need to make these rolls at least once! But I promise, once you make them, you'll be wanting to make them again and again!
gordonramsayclub.com
Peanut Butter Pie (5-Minute Recipe)
This peanut butter pie is always a great idea when you want to eat something sweet or surprise your family of friends with a nice, creamy dessert. The best part is it just take 5 minutes to prepare it – seriously! As a peanut butter lover – this is my ideal treat – creamy and easy to make!
Traditional Broccoli And Cheddar Soup A Family Favorite
Looking for a quick, hearty dinner idea? Here you go, this is possibly the easiest broccoli and cheddar soup you will ever make and it only takes 20 minutes. This soup is cheesy, thick and creamy, and has only 5 simpleingredients that most people have in their fridge and pantries.
reviewed.com
We cooked turkey three ways just in time for Thanksgiving
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. At the first-ever Reviewed Friendsgiving celebration, we gathered more than 20 staffers and cooked three turkeys three different ways to find out which was the favored preparation. Smoked turkey, deep fried turkey, or roasted, spatchcock turkey—which is the best way to cook a turkey?
Epicurious
Why Cream Cheese Is the Secret to Crisp and Flaky Pie Crust
Ask any seasoned baker what their go-to pie crust method is, and chances are you’ll receive a bevy of differing answers, each accompanied with a detailed explanation of why their technique—be it an all-butter, lard, or shortening crust—is the best one. They might even reveal some of the tricks they employ in order to achieve a tender but sturdy dough, like adding a touch of vodka or apple cider vinegar.
BHG
Chocolate-Peppermint Swirl Cookies
This twist on a slice-and-bake cookie gets is signature look from the distinct contrasting layers. Roll in decorating sugar to match the holiday theme. Whether in a creamy beverage or sweet treat, chocolate and peppermint are one of the most popular combos in the holiday season. This easy pinwheel cookie recipe layers chocolate- and peppermint-infused doughs to create a striking swirl effect. Use red or green decorating sugar to give the cookies a festive finish.
thesouthernladycooks.com
PECAN CHESS PIE
This Pecan Pie is so easy to make and so good! If you love pecan pie and you love chess pie, you will love this delicious combination! This pie would be the perfect addition to any holiday gathering or anytime you need a wonderful dessert. We love chess pie and the pineapple chess pie is probably one of our favorites, which is great for summer, but this one is quickly moving to the top of the list.
Epicurious
For Shortcut Collard Greens, Slice ’Em Thin
The usual heavyweights tend to dominate any collection of Thanksgiving side dishes: mashed potatoes, stuffing, green bean casserole, candied yams, and marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole. Admittedly, collard greens aren’t the side that’s most typically associated with Thanksgiving—outside of the South, that is. But with their distinctive tang and wide availability, affordability, and adaptability, these large, generously leafy dark greens deserve pride of place on your table, both on Thanksgiving day and during the winter months in general.
I Tried the Super-Popular TikTok French Toast Hack and I’ll Never Make It Any Other Way
French toast is one of those classic breakfast dishes that many of us know by heart. While you might have your own special variations or mix-ins, chances are your French toast involves soaking sliced bread in a mixture of whisked eggs and milk or cream (often with flavorings like vanilla or cinnamon), before cooking in a pan until golden-brown, and then serving with butter, maple syrup, and maybe some fresh fruit. French toast is a go-to for a reason — it’s simple, sweet, and incredibly customizable.
The Daily South
Which Potato Is Best For Baked Potatoes?
A classic baked potato may be one of the world’s most perfect side dishes: easy, affordable, hearty, and versatile. Add the works—like butter, chives, sour cream, bacon bits, or other favorite toppings—and you can make a full meal of a baked potato all on its own. Here’s...
princesspinkygirl.com
Sugar Cookie Dip
This Sugar Cookie Dip recipe requires only cream cheese, vanilla, almond extract, powdered sugar, Cool Whip, plus some colored sprinkles, and takes only 5 minutes to mix it all together. With a sweet and tangy cheesecake taste combined with the classic frosted sugar cookie flavor, this easy dessert dip pairs...
Amazing Thanksgiving Side Dishes Worth a Spot at The Holiday Table [Food & Drink]
Thanksgiving is approaching and with the holiday comes plenty of foods. The holiday feast is never complete without a large variety of side dishes. Here are five of my favorites.
macaronikid.com
Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosintg
Dress up a boxed cake mix with the tastes of fall in these pumpkin spice cupcakes with cream cheese frosting. 1/2 cup finely chopped pecans (optional) Mix all ingredients together except pecans, fold those in last. Fill paper cupcake liners 2/3 full. I use an ice cream scoop for a perfect measure every time. Bake according to box directions. Cool completely before frosting.
Death By Chocolate poke cake, a chocolate lover's dream
This Death by Chocolate poke cake is so rich and filled with chocolate goodness, it is truly to die for. If you are a chocolate lover like me, you will enjoy this recipe from Love Bakes Good Cake because it is absolute perfection. You check out more details about this Chocolate Poke Cake at: https://www.lovebakesgoodcakes.com/death-by-chocolate-poke-cake/
butterwithasideofbread.com
PUMPKIN GINGERBREAD
Pumpkin Gingerbread made from scratch & bursting with fabulous Fall flavors! This pumpkin gingerbread loaf is soft & moist, has warm spices and bright pumpkin flavor. Making this pumpkin bread with pecans is so simple, using basic ingredients you create an incredible bread that is a fabulous slice of heaven. We love pumpkin flavors around here, especially in PUMPKIN BREAD recipes like this one, but adding in the ginger flavor really helps to make this recipe for gingerbread loaf stand out even more.
fox56news.com
Pumpkin sheet cake with cream cheese icing, butterscotch apple pie
Preheat oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9×13 pan. In a large bowl, blend together the pumpkin, sugar, and vegetable oil. Add the eggs and blend again. In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice, and salt and add to the pumpkin mixture. Stir to combine and transfer to the prepared cake pan. Bake for 30-35 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Allow cooling completely before icing.
eattravellife.com
Homemade Caramel Apple Pie
You don’t have to wait until apples are in season in the Fall, enjoy a delicious caramel apple pie anytime. Go to the store or orchard and make a delicious apple pie. Adding caramel just takes it to another level of goodness. What Kind of Apples Do You Make...
