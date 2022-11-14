CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte 49ers have named Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as their head football coach.Poggi is set to replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. Pete Rossomando has been serving as the interim coach and will finish out the season.Poggi inherits a team that has struggled in 2022, going 2-9 entering the season finale Saturday against Louisiana Tech. He will begin coaching the 49ers next season, but his duties with the school will begin following next week's introductory news conference.Poggi is Charlotte's third head football coach since the school's FBS football program...

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO