Green Bay Packers’ Christian Watson has officially entered NFL Rookie of the Year race
Rookie Christian Watson has made the end zone a very familiar place for Green Bay in the span of five days.
Charlotte hires Michigan's Biff Poggi as head football coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte 49ers have named Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as their head football coach.Poggi is set to replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. Pete Rossomando has been serving as the interim coach and will finish out the season.Poggi inherits a team that has struggled in 2022, going 2-9 entering the season finale Saturday against Louisiana Tech. He will begin coaching the 49ers next season, but his duties with the school will begin following next week's introductory news conference.Poggi is Charlotte's third head football coach since the school's FBS football program...
LSU Tight End Mason Taylor a Star in the Making, Growing Each Game
LSU tight end Mason Taylor has become a key contributor to the Tigers’ offensive success over the last few weeks. The true freshman quickly became the hero in the Bayou Bengals’ upset victory over Alabama, but to him that was just the introduction. Taylor has been making highlight...
LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Maryland
Kevyn Humes is a 2025 cornerback from St. Frances Academy in Potomac, Maryland. The Panthers are currently 8-0 this season with a huge game coming up this Friday against high school football powerhouse IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. Brian Kelly is no stranger to recruiting players from St. Frances...
