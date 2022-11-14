ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
92.9 THE LAKE

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Detroit

Charlotte hires Michigan's Biff Poggi as head football coach

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte 49ers have named Michigan associate head coach Francis "Biff" Poggi as their head football coach.Poggi is set to replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. Pete Rossomando has been serving as the interim coach and will finish out the season.Poggi inherits a team that has struggled in 2022, going 2-9 entering the season finale Saturday against Louisiana Tech. He will begin coaching the 49ers next season, but his duties with the school will begin following next week's introductory news conference.Poggi is Charlotte's third head football coach since the school's FBS football program...
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LSU offers 2025 cornerback from Maryland

Kevyn Humes is a 2025 cornerback from St. Frances Academy in Potomac, Maryland. The Panthers are currently 8-0 this season with a huge game coming up this Friday against high school football powerhouse IMG Academy out of Bradenton, Florida. Brian Kelly is no stranger to recruiting players from St. Frances...
POTOMAC, MD
92.9 THE LAKE

92.9 THE LAKE

Lake Charles, LA
7K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Lake plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy