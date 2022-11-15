ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
People's Defender

Locals earn Volleyball All-District honors

People's Defender
People's Defender
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y3ha3_0jBmsuo500
After an outstanding senior campaign, North Adams’ Keetyn Hupp earned District 14 First Team All-District honors. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

By Mark Carpenter

People’s Defender

Adding to her list of impressive accomplishments in her senior year on the volleyball court, North Adams’ Keetyn Hupp was recently named to the District 14 Division III First Team All-District squad. That honor comes on the heels of also being named Co-Player of the Year in the Southern Hills Athletic Conference.

Hupp helped lead the Lady Devils to their first-ever district championship game and was joined in All-District recognition by sophomore teammate Katelynn Boerger, who received Division III Honorable Mention All-District recognition.

The Peebles Lady Indians were the champions of the small school division of the SHAC, losing just one conference match. A quartet of Lady Indians earned Division III All-District honors, led by senior hitter Summer Bird, who was named Second Team All-District.

Also from Peebles, Division III All-District Honorable mention recognition went to senior setter Darby Mills, plus sophomores Caydence Carroll and Ellie Stephens.

The West Union Lady Dragons were also represented on the All-District list, as senior Audrey Weakley received Division III All-District Honorable Mention.

Comments / 0

Related
Wellington Daily News

Crusaders Earn Postseason Recognition

Several Wellington High School student athletes that participated in fall sports received postseason awards. Athletes from volleyball, cross country, girl’s golf and girl’s tennis were honored on the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League Division 4 (AVCTL IV) All League list or on the Class 4A All State List.
WELLINGTON, KS
Ocala Star Banner

Vote for HS Athlete of the Week: Candidates include state golf champion, football and soccer

Hurricane Nicole may have canceled or postponed athletic contests across Marion County last week, but she didn't stop our student athletes from putting on great performances. Our five nominees for athlete of the week won state championships, had outstanding season debuts, and moved one step closer to bringing home another trophy to Marion County. We even have an athlete of the week first with a pair of 100+ yard rushers among the nominations.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Rice Lake Chronotype

Prep volleyball: Rice Lake's Sheplee earns all-state honorable mention

Eliana Sheplee was named a Division 2 all-state honorable mention by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association. The junior outside hitter led the Warriors in kills and digs this season. Sheplee recorded 4.5 kills per set to total 448 on the season. According to MaxPreps, Sheplee’s total kills on the year ranked 18th in the state. Sheplee also had a team-high 295 digs, her .252 hitting percentage was second on the team and she added 37 blocks and 29 aces. Barron’s Hailey Halverson also got an honorable mention in Division 2. The junior led the Golden Bears with 490 kills, which ranked 13th in the state. She also had a team-high 341 digs.
RICE LAKE, WI
Herald & Review

Seven Herald & Review-area football players named to IHSFCA All-State first teams

DECATUR — Seven Herald & Review-area football players were named to the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association (IHSFCA) All-State first teams on Tuesday. In Class 1A, Tuscola senior offensive and defensive lineman Chris Boyd was named to the first team. Boyd served as a rock on the line for the Warriors, who advanced to the quarterfinals. Boyd also spent time at running back in goal-line situations, recording six touchdowns.
ILLINOIS STATE
Lake Mills Leader

Lakeside Lutheran fall athletes honored

Recently, 37 Lakeside Lutheran fall sport athletes were awarded 40 postseason honors. Of those, 15 athletes received 16 first team all-conference spots, nine achieved second team all-conference, and 15 earned honorable mention. In addition, one Warrior received sectional medalist honors, one team was regional champion, two teams ran in the D2 state cross country meet, one received Conference Player of the Year for volleyball, and one was named Offensive Lineman of the Year and received two all-region recognitions. In cross country, the boys team were...
LAKE MILLS, WI
People's Defender

People's Defender

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

People's Defender

 https://www.peoplesdefender.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy