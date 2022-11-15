Read full article on original website
Hockey Fights Cancer Night to Feature #CapsFightCancer Starting Lineup
The Capitals will host a Hockey Fights Cancer Awareness Game supported by Leidos on Saturday Nov. 19 versus the Colorado Avalanche. Highlights of the evening include:. Six children who are currently battling cancer or who are in remission will be announced as members of the team's starting lineup. Each participant...
Friday Forecheck: "You Don't Want to Lose Your Belief"
Each Friday on PhiladelphiaFlyers.com, we will feature a compendium of news, thoughts and analysis written by contributing writer Bill Meltzer. Here's a look at the club over the current five-game winless streak. After losing in regulation in Columbus last Thursday, the Flyers dropped back-to-back weekend home matinee games to the Ottawa Senators (4-1) and Dallas Stars (5-1). After losing 5-4 in an overtime rematch in Columbus this Tuesday, the Flyers battled gamely but were simply overmatched by the powerhouse Bruins (4-1) at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday.
Tkachuk plays sled hockey with young fan in sweet video
Senators captain learns about sport from 9-year-old after practice. Brady Tkachuk gave a young Ottawa Senators fan big reason to smile on Friday. The Senators captain joined Easton Harris, a young fan battling a rare bone marrow disease known as aplastic anemia, to play sled hockey after practice. The 9-year-old...
Why Hockey Games Are Played in Three Periods
Why hockey games are played in three periods originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Hockey is a game chock full of unique traditions and strange rules. From fights -- and the lack of punishment -- to the chaotic subbing system, it can be an intimidating game for the beginner fan.
Canadiens join the fight against cancer
MONTREAL -- Throughout the month of November, as part of the National Hockey League's and National Hockey League Players' Association's Hockey Fights Cancer program, the Montreal Canadiens will participate in various fundraising and awareness initiatives to emphasize the courage of those living with or moving past cancer. HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER...
LA Kings @ Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch
Kings and Oilers meet for the first time since last year's playoffs. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. Where: Rogers Place (Edmonton, Alberta) Watch: TNT. Listen: Kings Audio Network on iHeart Radio. Team Records:. Oilers: 9 - 7 - 0 (18 pts) Kings:...
'I'M HAPPY WITH MY GAME'
TAMPA - When you head out on a lengthy six-game, 12-day roadie there's always a lot to pack. When you factor in you'll be travelling first to sunny Florida for a pair of tilts, then dipping up north through Philly, Pittsburgh and D.C., before going back south to North Carolina, you really have to think about what you're jamming in the suitcase.
Canes Hockey Fights Cancer Game Tomorrow
RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes will hold their annual Hockey Fights Cancer awareness game, presented by UNC Health, on Thursday, November 17, when the team hosts the Colorado Avalanche at 7 p.m. Hurricanes coaches and broadcasters will wear special Hockey Fights Cancer ribbons during the game, and the team...
PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Kings
The Oilers meet up with the Kings on Wednesday for the first time since Round 1 of last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Edmonton Oilers return to Rogers Place on Wednesday for an 8:00 p.m. matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. You can watch the game on Sportsnet West or...
FLAMES LOSE OPENER
TAMPA - The Flames fell 4-1 to the Lightning Thursday night at Amalie Arena to kick off their season-long six-game road trip through the U.S. The loss ended Calgary's two-game win streak. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames are now 7-7-2 on the season, while the Lightning improved to 10-6-1.
RELEASE: Oilers partner with Terry Fox Foundation for HFC
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers are proud to partner with the Terry Fox Foundation for Hockey Fights Cancer on Saturday, Nov. 19 when they face off against the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place. In support of hockey's most important fight, the signature colour of lavender will be on...
A player shuffle and some fresh legs to end the road trip
The Stars are finishing up a stretch of seven games in seven different cities and didn't play their best game on Tuesday at Tampa (a 5-4 overtime loss). So, coach Pete DeBoer is going to shuffle a few things up. Scott Wedgewood will get the start in net over Jake...
Canucks News & Rumors: Boudreau, Horvat, Sedins & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, Bruce Boudreau’s future with the organization is in question. Additionally, president Jim Rutherford discusses Bo Horvat’s contract negotiation after the captain’s hot start. Also, the Sedins and Roberto Luongo were inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
Devon Toews Brings Christmas in November to Local Hockey Team
Tuesday night, Avs defenseman Devon Toews kicked off the season of giving as he surprised the Colorado Rampage 10U hockey team with brand-new equipment, along with gifts to the group such as two Stanley Cup street banners, an autographed jersey and a locker room name plate. "It was cool. Shoutout...
On the Brink of 100 | FEATURE
If Dawson Mercer laces them up against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday, it will be his 100th NHL game. Reaching 100 in the NHL is an achievement. It's even more impressive since the forward played all 100 consecutively. In his rookie campaign, Mercer was the only Devils player to hit...
MnM Hockey Podcast: Hockey Hall of Fame, Battle for Last, Career Game and More
Last Word on Hockey presents The MnM Hockey Podcast. The latest addition to the stable of LWOH Hockey Podcast Content. Every week, Alex Metzger and Chace McCallum will share their thoughts on the news of the week, have a variety of guests from the world of hockey as well as spending some time on original segments. Sit back, listen, and enjoy some NHL news, analysis, and discussion.
Fan rings cancer survivor's bell before Penguins game
17-year-old celebrates completing final treatment at PPG Paints Arena. The Pittsburgh Penguins kicked off their Hockey Fight's Cancer night in a touching way. Ginny Fronk, a 17-year-old Penguins fan, got to ring the cancer survivor's bell before their game against the Toronto Maple Leafs at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday.
Schultz scores twice, lifts Kraken past Rangers in OT
SEATTLE -- Justin Schultz scored his second goal of the game at 3:39 of overtime to give the Seattle Kraken a 3-2 win against the New York Rangers at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. Jordan Eberle carried the puck down the left side in front to draw New York goalie...
Sharks rally, defeat Golden Knights for third straight win
LAS VEGAS -- Timo Meier scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 2:48 left in third period to help the San Jose Sharks rally for their third straight win, 5-2 against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. Meier gave San Jose a 3-2 lead when...
Moore gets first NHL hat trick, Kings shut down Oilers
Arvidsson has three assists for Los Angeles; McDavid, Draisaitl point streaks end. Trevor Moore scored all 3 goals, earning his first career NHL hat trick, Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots, helping Kings earn 3-1 win over Oilers. 04:53 •. Trevor Moore got his first NHL hat trick in the Los...
