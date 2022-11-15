ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 10

Related
CNET

Taco Bell Bringing Back a Beloved Discontinued Item In One Week

In September, Taco Bell revealed it would resurrect a discontinued menu item. Customers voted in Taco Bell's app for either the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, and the latter emerged victorious. Fans are now just a week away from taking a bite out of a cheesy, beefy, saucy Enchirito....
Mashed

Taco Bell's New BOGO Breakfast Deal Will Only Run For 12 Days

Offering breakfast items on its menu is a relatively new addition for popular fast food chain Taco Bell, which expanded its menu to include breakfast in 2014, according to a Taco Bell press release. At that time, Taco Bell had a Waffle Taco, the A.M. Crunchwrap, breakfast burritos, grilled tacos, hash browns, Cinnabon Delights, a flatbread melt, coffee, and orange juice. In 2017, Taco Bell introduced a new breakfast item called the Naked Egg Taco, which has a shell made of a fried egg instead of the typical soft or hard taco shell, per Taco Bell.
Thrillist

Taco Bell Is Giving Out Free Cheesy Gordita Crunches for the Next 2 Weeks

November is a month culinarily associated with turkey and stuffing and cranberry sauce and, if you celebrate National Sandwich Day, sandwiches. Taco Bell has none of these things. (Though, there are some hot dog sandwich-loving individuals who might argue a taco is a sandwich.) With those significant (not real) obstacles...
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's Is Introducing a New Hamburger for the First Time in Two Years

As if we really needed another excuse to head to the McDonald's drive-thru, Mickey D's just announced two new additions to its nationwide menu. The new menu items are fun, upgraded takes on a couple of classics that we already love: the Quarter Pounder and the Oreo McFlurry. Starting November...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
thebrag.com

Here’s all the bargains starting tomorrow for McDonald’s ’30 Deals 30 Days’

McDonald’s popular ’30 Deals 30 Days’ kicks off tomorrow, and there’s a whole lot of bargains to be enjoyed every day for the next thirty days. 30 Days of Deals is an initiative that McDonald’s Australia unveiled three years ago, which saw different deals available for every day of November, and the popular offer returns again tomorrow.
BGR.com

If you have this popular sausage in your fridge, it was recalled so throw it out

Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
TheStreet

Wendy's Menu Drops Frosty, Adds Bold New Burger, Specialty Fries

When Wendy (WEN) - Get Free Report's first introduced the Strawberry Frosty last May, the excitement was palpable -- as most of the chain's restaurants only have the machines and therefore capacity to only carry two Frosty flavors at a time, it is not often that Wendy's strays too far from chocolate or vanilla.
OHIO STATE
Greyson F

Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close

It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Burger King Puts 80s Classic Back on the Menu (With 1 Big Change)

Restaurant Brands International's (QSR) - Get Free Report Burger King has generally been more willing to innovate than its chief rival, McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report. The fast-food giant actually introduced its signature Whopper sandwich about a decade before Mickey D's added the Big Mac to its menu. That...
TheStreet

Forget the 4 for $4 or $5 Biggie Bag, Wendy's Has a $3 Deal

At a time of rampant food inflation, many people crave the consistency of promotions tailored around a specific dollar amount. There was an outcry when sandwich chain Subway cited rising costs to scrap its "$5 Footlong" promotion, while Restaurant Brands International (QSR) 's Burger King has tottered between the "$5 Your Way Deal" and the "$6 Your Way Deal."
Joel Eisenberg

Major Applebee’s Restaurant Location Permanently Closing

An Applebee’s restaurant has been evicted from a key location, surprising residents and long-term customers. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and TastingTable.com.
Albany Herald

Taco Bell Menu Welcomes Back an Old Favorite (You Asked for it)

Taco Bell changes its menu more than any other fast-food chain. The Yum Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands Inc. Report company has also been very clever with how it adds new items and brings back classics from the past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy