Man died in Perry County crash
WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
York County school board addresses departure of its superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The Red Lion School Board addressed the early departure of its superintendent Scott Deisly. Deisly was expected to resign in early January, but it was announced at Thursday's school board meeting that his last day was Nov. 4. An investigation revealed he was in violation...
Military service: Franklin County’s tradition
Franklin County has a long history of military service, a tradition that goes back to its founding 230 years ago. Even before it became a county, Chambersburg’s early settlers marched off to war, determined to help their adopted country win its independence. That long history of sending its sons...
Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County
An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant
A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses
There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
York County community center is expanding
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York. This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.
Police searching for missing teen in Adams County
Police in Adams County are searching for a missing teen. Jasmine Vought, 16 years old, was last seen on Nov. 15 by staff members at the Hoffman Homes residence as she was waiting to meet a boy she met online. Vought is described as:. Five feet, 3-inches tall. approximately 185...
Red Lion announces new superintendent
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Red Lion Area School District announces Dr. Robert L. Walker for the district's new Superintendent. Dr. Walker is currently the assistant superintendent with the Conewago Valley School District, however, he is working with the board to coordinate a start within Red Lion. “It’s about service,...
York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase
SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
Historic Children's Lake in Boiling Springs drained for renovations
BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a strange sight in the small town of Boiling Springs, Cumberland County. The town's historic landmark, Children's Lake, has been drained, in order to undergo a $5.2 million rehabilitation project. “Back in 2016, a sinkhole developed here on Bucher Hill Road, we noticed some...
Battlefield Preservation Association purchases land, will gift to Park Service
The Gettysburg National Military Park will soon have more land thanks to the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association. The association recently purchased 50 acres of land across the road from the Historic Daniel Lady Farm on Route 116, Hanover Road, in Straban Township. Melvin Crouse, the land’s previous owner, valued preservation over development.
Three people charged in beating death in York
YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
Cookies from Cumberland County baker ‘taste as good as they look’: Best Eats
The love of all things sweet evolved into the shop Tanya Rhen opened in February 2012. She bakes and decorates all of the sugar cookies, and also accepts orders for other cookies including peanut butter blossoms, chocolate chip, oatmeal and sand tarts. Rhen also creates custom cookies for events such...
Pa. State Police investigating death of 65-year-old York County woman
YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are continuing their investigation into the death of a York County woman. On June 13 at 7:18 p.m., troopers responded to 1624 Furnace Road in Chanceford Township for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, police found 65-year-old Cindy Knaub dead with a...
A list of central Pa. organizations serving Thanksgiving meals
YORK, Pa. — As Thanksgiving approaches, many community organizations across Central Pennsylvania are stepping up with plans to help those in need enjoy a holiday meal. Here's a list of some of the organizations providing meals on and around Thanksgiving Day. Distribution dates are in bold. CUMBERLAND COUNTY. Carlisle.
People worry about warehouses popping up in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Washington County has grown tremendously over the years. Some people in Hagerstown feel the city may be losing some of its character, becoming more of a warehouse town. “When I was little, there was more farmland, and there was more open space,” Hagerstown native Teresa Hawbaker said. Hawbaker […]
