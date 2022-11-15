ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, PA

abc27.com

Man died in Perry County crash

WATTS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Perry County on Wednesday, according to a report from Pennsylvania State Police in Newport. Police say the crash occurred on U.S. 11 South at the U.S. 322 West exit ramp around 7:29 a.m. on Nov. 16.
PERRY COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Poor Showing for both Mastriano/Kauffman here in Franklin County

An outsider (Mehmet Oz) beat Mastriano and Kauffman out:. I was extremely surprised at the low number of votes cast for Rob Kauffman too. 53,083 votes were cast for Dr. John Joyce though. That simply indicates to me that voters don’t like any candidate (Doug Mastriano) that preaches fire and brimstone all the time. Fear is not what the average person wants to hear all the time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Worker cited, fired for kicking lamb in the face during slaughter at central Pa. meat plant

A Maryland man has been cited with kicking a lamb in the face this year during what was supposed to be a humane slaughter in York County, authorities said. Daniel Echeverria, 37, of Hagerstown, abused the lamb March 17 while he was employed at Dillsburg Halal Meats, according to Animal Partisan, a nonprofit animal protection organization that filed a private complaint with the York County District Attorney’s Office.
YORK COUNTY, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
abc27.com

York County community center is expanding

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The Grotto team announced earlier today on Nov. 16, 2022, that they will be expanding their community center mission in York. This announcement comes as the family-owned, Rudy Art Glass Building, was recently purchased by the Grotto Community Benefit LLC, on Nov. 15, 2022, according to the release. The decorative art glass fabricator’s former building, located on 12-23 E. Philadelphia St., has been up for sale in York since 2020.
YORK, PA
WGAL

Police searching for missing teen in Adams County

Police in Adams County are searching for a missing teen. Jasmine Vought, 16 years old, was last seen on Nov. 15 by staff members at the Hoffman Homes residence as she was waiting to meet a boy she met online. Vought is described as:. Five feet, 3-inches tall. approximately 185...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Red Lion announces new superintendent

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Red Lion Area School District announces Dr. Robert L. Walker for the district's new Superintendent. Dr. Walker is currently the assistant superintendent with the Conewago Valley School District, however, he is working with the board to coordinate a start within Red Lion. “It’s about service,...
RED LION, PA
abc27.com

York County Drug Task Force to hold Black Friday auction

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County District Attorney’s Office will be holding its Drug Task Force public auction on Black Friday. A total of 21 vehicles will be for sale at the auction. The auction will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, at Schaad Detective Agency located...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police presence in Shrewsbury, York County after car chase

SHREWSBURY, Pa. — There was a heavy police presence after a car chase ends in Shrewbury, York County on Wednesday evening. A car chase originating in Baltimore County, Maryland ended at the intersection of Wolfe Road and E. Forrest Avenue near the Stonebridge Shopping Center. This is a developing...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Gettysburg Connection

Battlefield Preservation Association purchases land, will gift to Park Service

The Gettysburg National Military Park will soon have more land thanks to the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association. The association recently purchased 50 acres of land across the road from the Historic Daniel Lady Farm on Route 116, Hanover Road, in Straban Township. Melvin Crouse, the land’s previous owner, valued preservation over development.
GETTYSBURG, PA
WGAL

Three people charged in beating death in York

YORK, Pa. — Three people were charged in connection with a beating death in York following a grand jury investigation. Sinsere Overton, 21, and Naqui Johnson, 20, both of York, were charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault and criminal conspiracy. Daniel Mamary, 19, of Dover, was charged with...
YORK, PA
iheart.com

York County to Auction off Confiscated Vehicles

(York, PA) -- The York County District Attorney's Office will be selling off about 20 vehicles soon. Its Drug Task Force public auction is set for next Friday at the Schaad Detective Agency in York. Potential buyers can also view the cars up for auction at that location. The cash-only auction is set to begin at 10 a.m. on November 25th.

