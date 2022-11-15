ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Bay News 9

Local women bring awareness to hunger and homelessness

Quanice Robinson and Sheryl Presley say they know what it’s like to be homeless and hungry — a few years ago they and their children were all homeless. Quanice Robinson and Sheryl Presley say they know what it’s like to be homeless and hungry. According to HUD...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act

Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops Western New York

Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city receiving more than 5...
BUFFALO, NY
Bay News 9

Live cameras: Lake-effect snow to slam Western New York

The lake-effect snow machine cranks up to finish the week, potentially dropping as much as a few feet of accumulation. Here's what to expect in the latest forecast. See current conditions with live cameras throughout Western New York and the Buffalo area. Thruway traffic cameras. Exit 50 (Niagara Falls) to...
BUFFALO, NY
Bay News 9

Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
BUFFALO, NY
Bay News 9

Flu vaccine clinical trial underway nationwide, including in Ohio

OHIO — Jackie Godic always gets her flu shot. “I’m very pro-vaccine," she said. "If I can keep myself even a little bit safer, I’m happy to do it.”. But she said she knows not everyone feels that way. “I think it’s because some years it’s not...
OHIO STATE
Bay News 9

Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated...
COLORADO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups

Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Orlando Weekly

Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.

