Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Work flexibility offers Orlando residents some holiday magic this yearInstaworkOrlando, FL
Is it even safe for Orlando women to visit the chiropractor anymore?Evie M.Orlando, FL
Four Florida Destinations Suggested as Places you Should Visit in the FallL. CaneFlorida State
Publix Opens New Bar in OrlandoBryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
Related
Bay News 9
'Stop Woke' act blocked, Florida schools receive Purple Star distinction and Ronald McDonald Charities look for help
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. Temperatures stay below normal today with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Expect a breeze out of the northeast 10 to 20 mph. If you have plans to go out for dinner, temperatures will drop into the 50s...
Bay News 9
Local women bring awareness to hunger and homelessness
Quanice Robinson and Sheryl Presley say they know what it’s like to be homeless and hungry — a few years ago they and their children were all homeless. Quanice Robinson and Sheryl Presley say they know what it’s like to be homeless and hungry. According to HUD...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of Florida students committed under Baker Act
Florida had 5,077 incidents of students being involuntarily committed under a mental-health law known as the Baker Act during the past school year, according to data presented to a school-safety commission on Wednesday. The Baker Act is a roughly 50-year-old state law that allows courts, law enforcement officers and certain...
Gov. DeSantis announces extra days off for Florida state employees this year
Florida gov. Ron DeSantis announced additional holiday time off for state employees.
Florida Neighborhood Listed as One of the Most Expensive Zip Codes in the United States
Home prices have risen all over the country, but some zip codes are still more pricey than others. And some neighborhoods in the United States are so highly-priced that you'd need over $9 million to buy a home there because they're the most exclusive neighborhoods in the country.
click orlando
Where drinking is a pleasure: Publix offering in-store bar at 3 Central Florida locations
Publix is now offering a new amenity to customers at five Florida locations, the ability to tie one on while shopping. Publix Pours will offer beer and wine, along with coffee, tea, kombucha, acai bowls and smoothies. [TRENDING: Owner pulls the plug on Orlando’s last RadioShack after 52 years in...
Bay News 9
Dangerous lake-effect snow wallops Western New York
Residents of northern New York state were digging out Saturday morning from a dangerous lake-effect snowstorm that had dropped nearly 6 feet of snow in some areas and caused three deaths. The Buffalo metro area was hit particularly hard, with some areas south of the city receiving more than 5...
Bay News 9
Live cameras: Lake-effect snow to slam Western New York
The lake-effect snow machine cranks up to finish the week, potentially dropping as much as a few feet of accumulation. Here's what to expect in the latest forecast. See current conditions with live cameras throughout Western New York and the Buffalo area. Thruway traffic cameras. Exit 50 (Niagara Falls) to...
Bay News 9
Dangerous lake-effect snow paralyzes parts of New York state
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A dangerous lake-effect snowstorm paralyzed parts of western and northern New York on Friday, dumping over 4 feet in some spots with more expected to fall through the night into Saturday. The storm was blamed for the deaths of two people stricken while clearing snow.
DeSantis 'vibes' could pull Florida Latinos away from Trump, GOP operatives say
MIAMI — There's a significant chance that Florida Latinos will back Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) over former President Donald Trump in a possible 2024 presidential primary, multiple Latino Republican operatives tell the Washington Examiner.
Orlando home buyers need to make six figures to afford a home in 2022, per report
Orlando is considerably less affordable for homebuyers than it was a year ago (and the rest of the state of Florida is even worse). That news comes from a new report from real estate website Redfin. They found that an average Orlando homebuyer needs to make $104,943 per year, compared to just $67,088 a year ago.
Bay News 9
Gov. Abbott directs TEA, superintendents to prohibit vaccine mandates for students
AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, along with Attorney General Ken Paxton and other state leaders, opposed COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other protective measures throughout the pandemic. His stance hasn't changed now that the virus has waned substantially. On Thursday, the governor directed the Texas Education Agency as...
Bay News 9
Flu vaccine clinical trial underway nationwide, including in Ohio
OHIO — Jackie Godic always gets her flu shot. “I’m very pro-vaccine," she said. "If I can keep myself even a little bit safer, I’m happy to do it.”. But she said she knows not everyone feels that way. “I think it’s because some years it’s not...
Bay News 9
Republican Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount
DENVER (AP) — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge by a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated...
Orlando man claims $1M prize in Florida Lottery scratch-off game
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man claimed a $1 million prize from a Florida Lottery scratch-off game on Friday. Shaun Frazier, 44, won the money through the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Lottery officials said he chose to receive his winnings as a...
$800 to $2200 cash assistance available for Florida residents: See how to get yours
It is suitable for low-income families. If you live in Florida, you must have an idea that more than 2,200,000 people are facing hunger. Out of them, over 660,500 are children. One out of six kids wanders here and there for food and ends up sleeping hungry at night.
Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups
Quality Journalism for Critical Times With his political future unknown after a resounding loss to Ron DeSantis in the governor’s race last week, Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts by donating the remainder of his financial contributions to 20 statewide organizations, his campaign announced Monday. Among the progressive groups receiving funds are Planned Parenthood Action Fund, Ruth’s List […] The post Charlie Crist is clearing out his campaign accounts, sending donations to 20 statewide groups appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
WESH
A more active weather pattern setting up late weekend into next week.
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. A more active weather pattern setting up late weekend into next week.
Florida Ag Commissioner Nikki Fried appeals dismissal of marijuana, Second Amendment lawsuit
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and other plaintiffs will appeal the dismissal of a lawsuit challenging federal prohibitions on medical-marijuana patients buying and possessing guns, according to a court notice filed Wednesday. Fried filed the lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Justice this year. Plaintiffs include medical-marijuana patients and a gun owner, who allege that the prohibitions violate Second Amendment rights. Federal laws bar certain people from buying and possessing guns, including people who use drugs illegally.
Union leaders say postal police could protect mail carriers
ORLANDO, Fla. — “After the first attack, we would have patrolled the area. We would have basically stopped it. It wouldn’t have escalated to that point,” Postal Police Officers Association President Frank Albergo said about a recent string of attacks against postal workers in Orlando. The...
Comments / 0