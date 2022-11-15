Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Adele kicks off Vegas residency: ‘Thank you so much for coming back to me’
“Hello, Vegas!“ Adele has finally kicked off her Las Vegas residency after abruptly postponing it in January. On Friday night, the Grammy winner, 34, appeared onstage at the Colosseum at Ceasar’s Palace in front of a crowd of more than 4,000 people, including her son, Angelo, 10, and boyfriend Rich Paul. “Thank you so much for coming back to me,” she told the audience, according to The Guardian. “It looks just like I imagined it would.” Adele sang many of her hits including “Easy on Me,” “Skyfall,” “Rolling in the Deep,” and “Rumour Has It.” She even got a little romantic during the set,...
