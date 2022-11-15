Read full article on original website
Frederick Neal
2d ago
The Zoning Board of Appeals is just another example of favoritism in Boston! Clueless Individuals who try to control everything. If I want to build a deck, I'm Building a Deck!!!
universalhub.com
Boston to use $60 million in ARPA funds and dozens of vacant lots to build affordable homes
Mayor Wu today announced a program to use up to 150 vacant city-owned lots to build lower-cost homes - and to offer grants to help people buy homes in a city that has some of the highest housing costs in the country. Wu said the city will use $60 million...
These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving
When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
Baby found in Boston apartment freezer
Police are investigating the discovery of a baby in a freezer at an apartment building in South Boston.
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
Daily Free Press
Boston City Hall Plaza to reopen after two years of construction
The City Hall Plaza, an outdoor area in Government Center, will have a grand reopening on Nov. 18, according to a City of Boston press release. The reopening will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony along with live entertainment and a tour of the new seven-acre area. “City Hall Plaza...
Time Out Global
Fresh is now open in South Boston
The Nantucket favorite, Fresh, has opened a location in Boston. Known for their fresh salads, cold pressed juices, specialty toasts, cheeses, bagels and other goodies, the team launched their South Boston store this week. Open seven days a week, from 11am, Fresh is serving guests their signature items to be...
universalhub.com
Fetus or body of young infant found in South Boston freezer
Live Boston reports on the discovery around 2 p.m. in the freezer of an apartment at 838 East Broadway in South Boston. The remains were taken to the medical examiner to determine the cause of death and age.
Somerville declares (partial) victory over rats as Brookline readies for battle
Both cities are now using the Anticimex SMART boxes, which sense, trap, kill, and track the rats. Somerville has made significant ground in its war on the city’s rats. The City of Somerville declared its “SMART box” rat-trapping program a success Tuesday, saying that they’ve been able to trap and track the rats and study their behavior.
universalhub.com
Former Hyde Park sub shop could be reborn as sit-down restaurant with breakfast
The former owner of Edu & Den's Bakery in Mattapan is looking to move into the old River Grille space at River Street and Hyde Park Avenue in Hyde Park's cleary Square to open an American restaurant with liquor service and hours starting at 5 a.m. Abner Joseph finds out...
Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city
A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
Boston Globe
Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million
A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
5 must-see East Boston apartments asking for less than the typical rent
From one-bedroom units to three and from modern to traditional. East Boston — home to Piers Park, Logan International Airport, and Belle Isle Marsh Reservation — should be on any prospective renter’s must-see list. The rental prices here are relatively lower than in some of Boston’s other...
Cape Cod bridge plan: Replace the 2 current spans with 4 new ones
BOURNE, Mass. — The math may soon be two times two when it comes to replacing the aging Sagamore and Bourne bridges, which connect Cape Cod with the mainland. MassDOT has revealed plans to build 4 new bridges over the Cape Cod Canal, as it still seeks billions of dollars in federal money for the massive undertaking.
whdh.com
Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
One of the Most Historic Homes in the Country is Up for Sale in Boston
Owning a home that's listed on the National Register of Historic Places would definitely stand out as one of the most unique talking points at a party. On sale now for just over $1,000,000 in the western Boston, Massachusetts, suburb of Natick sits this nearly 300-year-old home that predates the American Revolution.
WCVB
Dilapidated 'candidate for demolition' sells for $2.3 million in Cambridge, Massachusetts
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A dilapidated 168-year-old Massachusetts home with boarded-up windows and a tarp on the roof just sold for $2.3 million. It's the latest example of the old real estate adage, "location, location, location." The home at 127 Western Ave. in Cambridge is located just a few hundred...
iheart.com
Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
Boston Magazine
Somerville Tenants Offered Lower Rent…in Exchange for Not Talking About Their Rent
It’s a new frontier in one of the country's tightest rental markets. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. With Boston area rents at a near record high and vacancies at a low, landlords are pushing the boundaries as...
NECN
Mobile Pizzeria to Open Brick-And-Mortar Location in Boston
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a mobile wood-fired pizza business based in Somerville will be opening a permanent spot in Boston. According to a job post within the Craigslist website, Lala's Neapolitan-ish Pizza is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location in the Fenway, with the map shown indicating that it could be coming to Time Out Market Boston on Park Drive. Lala's has been operating as a food truck for the past two years, using a Pavesi oven from Modena, Italy that is built on top of a trailer frame, according to its website.
Boston Globe
At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday
The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
