Boston, MA

Frederick Neal
2d ago

The Zoning Board of Appeals is just another example of favoritism in Boston! Clueless Individuals who try to control everything. If I want to build a deck, I'm Building a Deck!!!

Boston

These Boston area grocery stores will be open on Thanksgiving

When you're searching for an item in a pinch, look to these supermarkets. It can be a challenge to pick up last minute items the day of Thanksgiving, when you’re missing an ingredient or are in a bind. Maybe you forgot the cranberries, or you’re realizing that there aren’t enough green beans. When you need to run to the supermarket, it’s helpful to know which ones in Boston will still be open on the holiday.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston City Hall Plaza to reopen after two years of construction

The City Hall Plaza, an outdoor area in Government Center, will have a grand reopening on Nov. 18, according to a City of Boston press release. The reopening will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony along with live entertainment and a tour of the new seven-acre area. “City Hall Plaza...
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

Fresh is now open in South Boston

The Nantucket favorite, Fresh, has opened a location in Boston. Known for their fresh salads, cold pressed juices, specialty toasts, cheeses, bagels and other goodies, the team launched their South Boston store this week. Open seven days a week, from 11am, Fresh is serving guests their signature items to be...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Lodging house in Worcester’s Main South, site of 47 police incidents since July, shut down by city

A lodging house in Worcester’s Main South neighborhood, which has seen 47 police incidents since July 1, was denied a license by the city’s License Commission on Thursday. New Life LLC, a Burlington-based company, purchased the lodging house at 20 King St. over the summer. While neighbors said the site had been a problem for a long time, they had hope that new owners would make a positive change; instead, things began to get worse.
WORCESTER, MA
Boston Globe

Newton family offers city nearly 15 acres for $24 million

A Newton family is offering the city the chance to buy about 15 acres of largely undeveloped land for $24 million — and local officials are soliciting developers’ proposals on partnering with the city to make a deal. The property, located close to Newton South High School, stretches...
NEWTON, MA
whdh.com

Somerville’s pilot rat control program boasts 1,000 dead vermin

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Somerville are reporting progress when it comes to dealing with the city’s rat problem. In a status update call that recently went out to residents, the city reported that its SMART pilot program has led to some 1,050 rats being captured, thanks to a series of special boxes set up earlier in the year.
SOMERVILLE, MA
iheart.com

Family Of Allston Man Sues Condo Management For His Death

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — The family of a man who died after getting stuck in an elevator is suing his condo's management and the elevator company for damages. Boston Opera Company co-founder Randall Kulunis died on May 28, 2020. Lawyers for the man's daughter say a broken-down elevator in...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Mobile Pizzeria to Open Brick-And-Mortar Location in Boston

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The people behind a mobile wood-fired pizza business based in Somerville will be opening a permanent spot in Boston. According to a job post within the Craigslist website, Lala's Neapolitan-ish Pizza is planning to open a brick-and-mortar location in the Fenway, with the map shown indicating that it could be coming to Time Out Market Boston on Park Drive. Lala's has been operating as a food truck for the past two years, using a Pavesi oven from Modena, Italy that is built on top of a trailer frame, according to its website.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

At bars and restaurants, Thursday is the new Friday

The pandemic-altered rhythms of work and life mean the once-unremarkable day that predated the weekend is busier than ever. On an October Thursday in Brighton, a dozen chatty patrons sipped Japanese liquor at The Koji Club. Bartenders described the sake — brews with names like Forgotten Fortune or Dragon God — as “ricey and rusty,” and a couple complained about their bosses over a plate of curry empanadas.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

