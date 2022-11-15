It's a brave move to make a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol when The Muppet Christmas Carol exists and is a flawless festive perennial for many people. And yet that's exactly what Spirited has done. In the place of Michael Caine, Kermit and the rest of the Muppets, we have Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds, but unlike that movie, this is no straightforward adaptation of Charles Dickens. Instead, it's told from the perspective of the ghosts.

