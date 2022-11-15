Read full article on original website
Jana Kramer felt like a 'f-----g idiot' realizing husband was still cheating after writing book on forgiveness
Jana Kramer said this week said she felt she looked like a "f-----g idiot" after finding out her then-husband Mike Caussin was still lying and cheating on her after the then-couple had just become New York Times best-selling authors of the book "The Good Fight: Wanting to Leave, Choosing to Stay, and the Powerful Practice for Loving Faithfully."
Jana Kramer was 'ghosted' by Chris Evans after a 'mortifying' bathroom incident
Jana Kramer used to date Chris Evans. The 38-year-old actress - who split from Mike Caussin last year after six years of marriage - revealed that she dated the Sexiest Man Alive years before he shot to global fame as Captain America in the MCU series but never heard from him again after a "mortifying" bathroom incident.
‘Bachelor in Paradise’: Aaron Clancy Is Dating Someone, and Reality Steve Says New Details ‘Aren’t Pretty’
'Bachelor in Paradise' spoilers suggest Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi break up. Now, rumors note Aaron's dating someone new -- and it's controversial.
Are ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Duo Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater Dating? Rumors Explained
Did they find love on the dance floor? Dancing With the Stars fans have speculated that season 31 couple Trevor Donovan and Emma Slater – who went home after competing in the show’s...
The Beef Continues: NeNe Leakes Spills The Tea On Not Being Invited to BravoCon, ‘It Has Been Crickets’
The beef between NeNe Leakes, Bravo, the producers behind RHOA, and Andy Cohen is still unfinished. We reported earlier this year that NeNe accused Bravo, NBCUniversal, Andy Cohen, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original of “racism and creating a hostile work environment.”
Nick Lachey Accused of Dragging Ex-Wife Jessica Simpson During ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 Reunion
If there’s one thing we learned from Love Is Blind Season 3, it’s that men just don’t know when to stop talking. And this time it wasn’t a contestant, it was Nick Lachey, who co-hosts the Netflix reality series with his “second wife” Vanessa Lachey (née Milano).
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Is Reportedly Dating Don Lopez After Randall Emmett Split: Details
Mystery solved? After Lala Kent teased a new man in her life, his identity has reportedly been uncovered as model Don Lopez. According to a report by Page Six, Kent, 32, is currently dating Lopez, 30, and he is the person whose photo she posted on social media. "Good morning. Time to go to work," […]
Who Are 'Bachelor in Paradise' Twins Justin and Joey? Age, Jobs Revealed
"The Bachelorette" stars Justin and Joey Young are returning to the ABC franchise for another shot at love on "Bachelor in Paradise" Season 8.
Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air
Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
‘Love Is Blind’ Couple Zanab & Cole on Their Wedding, Breakup, and Where They Stand Now (Exclusive)
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 couple Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett had quite the breakup at the altar during the Netflix show’s explosive finale. “Extra’s” Katie Krause spoke with the couple, who are now breaking down everything that happened and where they stand!
Jana Kramer Reveals She Pays Ex Mike Caussin A Whopping $3200 In Child Support
Country musician Jana Kramer isn't done sharing details about her divorce! The One Tree Hill star answered fan questions via Instagram stories and revealed that despite Mike Caussin's infidelity ending their marriage, she has been left with the monetary burden of paying him child support. Article continues below advertisement. Kramer...
DWTS’ Vinny Guadagnino and Gabby Windey Have Flirty Exchange Following Her Split From Erich Schwer
A new reality TV crossover love story? Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino had another flirty exchange with Bachelorette alum Gabby Windey’s following her split from ex-fiancé Erich Schwer. "Stop looking for The One ......
Pregnant ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Conceiving 2nd Baby Was ‘Really, Really Tough’
Not so easy! Pregnant Lindsay Arnold thought having a second child would be simple — but has since realized that she was “naïve” about how difficult conceiving could be. “Trying to conceive can be, like, the most difficult, frustrating, hard, [all] consuming thing. It's just something that really just takes over your life,” Arnold, 28, […]
Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps
Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Announces She's Pregnant With Baby No. 2
Watch: DWTS Pro Lindsay Arnold Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2. On the Nov. 14 episode of Dancing With the Stars, pro dancer Witney Carson announced she is expecting her second baby with husband Carson McAllister. The couple are already parents to son Leo, 22 months. "I'm so excited to...
Nikki Bella Isn’t the Only ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Contestant to Marry a Pro
Nikki Bella didn't win 'Dancing With the Stars' -- but she won her partner's love. And she's not the only celebrity to do so.
Mick Jagger, 79, Sparks Engagement Rumors With Girlfriend, 35, After She's Spotted With Massive Rock
Legendary British rocker Mick Jagger and his longtime girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, could be headed to the alter. The 35-year-old ballerina posted a photo flaunting a massive ring on her left hand, sparking rumors that the 79-year-old rockstar proposed after eight years of dating, RadarOnline.com has learned. Still true to his...
'E! News' host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton reveals why her infant has a verified Instagram page
Adrienne Bailon-Houghton chats about parenting her baby son Ever James, co-hosting the reboot of "E! News," her singing days in 3LW and more.
Elle King Shares How Motherhood "Softened" Her One Year After Welcoming Baby Boy
Watch: Elle King Gushes Over Her "Cute" Baby Boy at 2022 CMA Awards. Elle King is a little bit country, and a little bit of a rockin' mama. Nearly 14 months after welcoming a baby boy named Lucky Levi Tooker, the "Try Jesus" singer is loving every moment in this chapter of her life as a parent.
Jenelle Evans RETURNS to Teen Mom as Fans Threaten to Boycott Franchise!
Jenelle Evans always said she would be back. Of course, most of Jenelle’s predictions turn out to be hilariously wrong, so no one put much stock in her threats. And yet, several years after Evans was fired from the show that made her famous, she has now returned to the world of Teen Mom …
