msn.com

Jana Kramer was 'ghosted' by Chris Evans after a 'mortifying' bathroom incident

Jana Kramer used to date Chris Evans. The 38-year-old actress - who split from Mike Caussin last year after six years of marriage - revealed that she dated the Sexiest Man Alive years before he shot to global fame as Captain America in the MCU series but never heard from him again after a "mortifying" bathroom incident.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kate Gosselin Returns to Reality TV, Breaks Down on Air

Kate Gosselin has not been heard from in a long while. But she’s about to be seen. The former TLC personality, who rose to small screen infamy opposite ex-husband Jon on the train wreck that was Jon & Kate Plus 8, has booked a return to reality television. The...
ETOnline.com

Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Bare Baby Bump in Sweet New Pregnancy Snaps

Kaley Cuoco is loving her precious new accessory! The 36-year-old Flight Attendant star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday to show several sweet new pics of her growing baby bump. In one shot, Cuoco poses with her boyfriend, actor Tom Pelphrey, for a mirror selfie in a tan crop...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jenelle Evans RETURNS to Teen Mom as Fans Threaten to Boycott Franchise!

Jenelle Evans always said she would be back. Of course, most of Jenelle’s predictions turn out to be hilariously wrong, so no one put much stock in her threats. And yet, several years after Evans was fired from the show that made her famous, she has now returned to the world of Teen Mom …

