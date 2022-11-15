OGDEN — I am not a huge fan of Sweeney Todd, I’ll admit that right off. It’s too dissonant, too despairing, too dreadful to appeal much. I recognize the genius of Sondheim as a storyteller, composer, and lyricist, but Sweeney has never been a show I’d run to go see. But you should run to go see this one. Weber State University’s Theatre Department and director Andrew Barratt Lewis’ production is stunning on every level. Sets, lighting, costume design: all combined seamlessly to create an other-worldly, other-timely experience from the moment we stepped inside the Allred Theater on Weber State campus.

