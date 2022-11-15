ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

utahtheatrebloggers.com

A visually, emotionally, miserably stunning SWEENEY at Weber State

OGDEN — I am not a huge fan of Sweeney Todd, I’ll admit that right off. It’s too dissonant, too despairing, too dreadful to appeal much. I recognize the genius of Sondheim as a storyteller, composer, and lyricist, but Sweeney has never been a show I’d run to go see. But you should run to go see this one. Weber State University’s Theatre Department and director Andrew Barratt Lewis’ production is stunning on every level. Sets, lighting, costume design: all combined seamlessly to create an other-worldly, other-timely experience from the moment we stepped inside the Allred Theater on Weber State campus.
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Vandals cause ‘extensive’ damage inside Utah church

PERRY, Utah — Vandals went on a rampage inside a church in Perry Saturday, resulting in canceled Sunday meetings. The damage happened in a meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 2415 S. 900 West in Perry. According to Chris Southwick, first counselor in the...
PERRY, UT
upr.org

A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters

While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
BOX ELDER COUNTY, UT
buildingsaltlake.com

UDOT unveils details on new $1.6B widening of I-15 through SLC

Interested in seeing where developers are proposing and building new apartments in Salt Lake, or just want to support a local source of news on what’s happening in your neighborhood? Subscribe to Building Salt Lake. It’s not sure how many homes and businesses will be demolished. And the...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Lagoon announces new interactive roller coaster and price increase

FARMINGTON — Lagoon amusement park announced Wednesday that its new interactive roller coaster will open in the spring. Primordial will be a "one-of-a-kind interactive coaster" with a "ride experience like you have never seen," Lagoon said on social media. Although all roller coasters are bound to have some parts...
FARMINGTON, UT

