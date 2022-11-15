ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
YOUNGSTOWN, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport approves new projects

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Wednesday’s meeting at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, the board members approved a few expansion projects. Construction is set to begin on expanding the airport’s overflowing parking lot and an expansion on the existing north terminal and bag room. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport executive director Parker McClellan […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
defuniakherald.com

Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board

After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
mypanhandle.com

Local officials reflect on using BAYROC for a year

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police officials from across Bay County came together today to discuss the results they’ve seen from the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) after only one year. BAYROC was implemented in November of 2021. The program is designed to use pre-existing surveillance cameras...
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two companies the Bay County Economic Development Alliance recruited to the area are no longer eligible for a tax break. Bay County Commissioners voted to end property tax breaks for Air Temp of America, Inc. and Clark & Sons at Tuesday’s meeting. They said...
BAY COUNTY, FL
jacksoncountytimes.net

JAIL Report for November 17, 2022

Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Arnold, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Miller, 35, Satsuma, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor Edge, 31, Sneads, Florida: Violation of...
MARIANNA, FL
WMBB

100 jobs may no longer come to Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two companies planning to build plants in Bay County may no longer be coming here. Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons both planned to hire 50 workers.  Bay County Commissioners repealed tax exemption ordinances during Tuesday morning’s commission meeting for Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation

Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WMBB

Bay District Schools and ABCE settle teacher contract negotiations

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After an intense 4-hour session Tuesday evening, Bay District Schools and the local teacher’s union have come up with a contract. “After months, many hours at the bargaining table, we have settled on the contract,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said.  The agreement sets the district’s base teacher salary […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt a pet at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a beautiful Blue Heeler who is looking for an active and loving home. “Blue,” who couldn’t keep a smile off her face, is available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
Alabama Now

Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway

Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
MONTGOMERY, AL

