WJHG-TV
Prescribed burn turns wildfire in Youngstown
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say the fire is 200 acres and is now 75% contained (Friday, 8:45 p.m.). We’ll continue to give more updates as they become available. A controlled burn in Youngstown has turned into a wildfire, according to the Florida Forest Service. The wildfire is...
Panama City spent $1.5 million in marketing for hurricane recovery, housing program
This is Part 1 of our investigation into Panama City’s spending on marketing. Part 2 is here. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Despite budget pressures in other areas Panama City has pushed forward with an expensive marketing strategy since Hurricane Michael that has cost $1.5 million in four years. That spending was with an outside […]
WJHG-TV
Panama City Rescue Mission in desperate need of funding
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Volunteers have been serving meals at the Panama City Rescue Mission for over a week now. “We have doubled the number of people,” said Stephen Fett. President and CEO, Stephen Fett, said last week they served 25 to 30 people, now this week they’re...
Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport approves new projects
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — At Wednesday’s meeting at the Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport, the board members approved a few expansion projects. Construction is set to begin on expanding the airport’s overflowing parking lot and an expansion on the existing north terminal and bag room. Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport executive director Parker McClellan […]
WJHG-TV
Residents in Panama City express frustration over pothole problems
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Frustration is billowing in Bay County. Residents in Panama City neighborhoods between Stanford Road and Jenks Avenue said they are sick of the recurring pothole problems. Trevor Williams lives near Huntingdon Road and has had nearly a dozen potholes patched up in front of his...
mypanhandle.com
Bay Fire Captain accused of grand theft
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Bay County Fire Captain was arrested on Thursday for allegedly earning money for hours she did not work. Bay County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michelle Collette Gutierrez, 53, after a criminal investigation revealed she earned $94,000 by lying on her time cards. According...
fosterfollynews.net
Main Street Market in Downtown Chipley, Florida Holds Final Frozen Food Sale of the Year
Main Street Market is holding their final frozen food sale of the year in downtown Chipley, Florida. Place your orders TODAY for this Main Street Market Frozen Foods Sale- get your order in by November 16, 2022 for November 19, 2022 pick up.
defuniakherald.com
Decision undertaken to bring new Walton County administrator on board
After operating for over seven months with an interim county administrator, the Walton County Board of County Commissioners (BCC) has taken action aimed at filling the vacant county administrator position. The officials took up the matter at their Nov. 10 regular meeting at the Walton County Courthouse, prompted by Walton...
WJHG-TV
Bay County Fire Captain Arrested on Grand Theft Charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Bay County Fire Captain is facing Grand Theft charges. Bay County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Michelle Gutierrez, 53, a Captain with Bay County Fire. Bay County officials said they alerted deputies to timecard discrepancies found during an internal investigation. According to BCSO, an investigation...
WJHG-TV
Residents in Cherokee Heights see a spike in wandering dogs in area
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Canines are sparking commotion in one Bay County neighborhood. Residents near Cherokee Heights say there has been a rise in the number of wandering dogs in the community. “We’ve had a bunch of dogs running around. I don’t know if they are stray dogs or...
Destin Log
'Whatever the farmers have': Crop Drop Destin ready to distribute 80,000 pounds of produce
Thousands of pounds of potatoes, fruits and more are being trucked in from Georgia and South Florida as part of 14th annual Crop Drop on Saturday at Destin High School. And the event is just what it sounds like: Produce is "dropped" and then bagged and sent out to help feed people.
mypanhandle.com
Local officials reflect on using BAYROC for a year
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Police officials from across Bay County came together today to discuss the results they’ve seen from the Bay Real Time Operations Center (BAYROC) after only one year. BAYROC was implemented in November of 2021. The program is designed to use pre-existing surveillance cameras...
WJHG-TV
Two companies lose property tax breaks in Bay County
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two companies the Bay County Economic Development Alliance recruited to the area are no longer eligible for a tax break. Bay County Commissioners voted to end property tax breaks for Air Temp of America, Inc. and Clark & Sons at Tuesday’s meeting. They said...
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for November 17, 2022
Joshua Kruszwicki, 42, Marianna, Florida: Violation of county probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Justin Arnold, 39, Grand Ridge, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Brandy Miller, 35, Satsuma, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Taylor Edge, 31, Sneads, Florida: Violation of...
100 jobs may no longer come to Bay Co.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two companies planning to build plants in Bay County may no longer be coming here. Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons both planned to hire 50 workers. Bay County Commissioners repealed tax exemption ordinances during Tuesday morning’s commission meeting for Air Temp of America and Clark & Sons. […]
holmescounty.news
Two Geneva County men arrested in covert Facebook operation
Two Geneva County men were arrested in two separate investigations after each one exchanged inappropriate communications with a Holmes County Sheriff’s investigator they believed to be a 15-year-old female. David “Tony” McCall, 41, of Malvern, Ala. and 30-year-old Michael Glazier of Hartford, Ala. made contact on Facebook with a...
Bay District Schools and ABCE settle teacher contract negotiations
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After an intense 4-hour session Tuesday evening, Bay District Schools and the local teacher’s union have come up with a contract. “After months, many hours at the bargaining table, we have settled on the contract,” BDS Director of Communications Sharon Michalik said. The agreement sets the district’s base teacher salary […]
WJHG-TV
Adopt a pet at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cortney Turner with the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter stopped by NewsChannel 7 with a beautiful Blue Heeler who is looking for an active and loving home. “Blue,” who couldn’t keep a smile off her face, is available for adoption. Turner explained how the adoption process...
Three people killed in head-on collision on Alabama highway
Three people were killed earlier this week in a two-vehicle, head-on collision on an highway in Alabama. Alabama state troopers say the two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 12:35 p.m. Tuesday. George G. Turner, 75, of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., was fatally injured when the 2015 Ford Taurus he was driving collided...
