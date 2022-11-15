ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Obsessing Over This Under-Sink Organizer That Helps You ‘Store Twice As Much’ — & It's on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to organizing our homes, we’re always on the lookout for an affordable, easy-to-use product that’ll make our homes feel tidier. As we know, TikTok users love a good organizational product. One TikTok video that caught our eye was from an account called @ourfavoritefinds that raved about an under-sink organizer that looked super easy to put together. By the end, the under-sink area looked so nice and tidy that we knew we had to hunt this product down...
C. Heslop

Starbucks' Workers Beg Customers Not To Ask For "$0.80 Drink Hack" At Corporate Locations

Starbucks has over 13 seasonal holiday drinks. Bloggers and customers always wait excitedly for the beverage launches to try them all. Thanks to inflation, these brews are more expensive. The $4 prices have become $6.75 and higher depending on someone's location and cup size. What have budget lovers who shop for Starbucks' refreshments done? They have made it their mission to get holiday blends cheaper. The most recent hack is so inexpensive workers want to clarify where it is available. Here is why?
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Another Fabric Store Is Closing Its Doors

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Robb Report

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Shutting Down Most of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day, this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
GOBankingRates

7 Secret Money Traps at Walmart

Every time you go shopping and think you've stumbled on a good deal, the truth is, you've actually been manipulated at least a little bit into thinking as much. While some of the deals you get truly...
SheKnows

Aldi Just Dropped a Festive New Snack That's Nearly Identical to This Fan-Favorite Trader Joe's Item

Peppermint season is here, the most refreshing time of year! Sweet candy canes, warm peppermint mochas, desserts sprinkled with crunchy, minty pieces — it’s all so delicious. And this year, Aldi has a new festive snack for our peppermint-loving hearts, which is surprisingly similar to a Trader Joe’s treat from 2020. Stop by the nut aisle to try the Choceur Candy Cane Chocolate Covered Almonds at Aldi, which are roasted almonds dipped in dark and white chocolate, with bits of crushed candy cane inside. It’s the perfect savory-sweet treat, which Instagram user @aldi.mademedoit loved. “These literally fell from heaven and landed in...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy