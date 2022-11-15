Jekalyn Carr To Host The Stellar Tribute To The Holidays

The Christmas season is fast approaching and all of our favorite holiday specials are coming back to our screens!

The Stellars announced that Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jekalyn Carr will be hosting “The Stellar Tribute to the Holidays” this year.

Those who will be tuning in can anticipate some of the most memorable performances from previous holiday specials!

Check out the announcement below:

To find out when the special will air near you, click here.

