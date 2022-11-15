ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MAJIC 102.1

Jekalyn Carr To Host The Stellar Tribute To The Holidays

By Airiel Sharice
MAJIC 102.1
MAJIC 102.1
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWE2g_0jBmZGlC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oZrjT_0jBmZGlC00

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


The Christmas season is fast approaching and all of our favorite holiday specials are coming back to our screens!

The Stellars announced that Grammy-nominated gospel singer Jekalyn Carr will be hosting “The Stellar Tribute to the Holidays” this year.

Want gospel news at your fingertips?

Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club !

Those who will be tuning in can anticipate some of the most memorable performances from previous holiday specials!

Check out the announcement below:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Stellar Gospel Music Awards (@thestellars)

To find out when the special will air near you, click here.

READ MORE: 10 Classic Christmas Songs That Should Be On Your Gospel Playlist

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Ushers In The Holiday Season With A New Christmas Themed Video

READ MORE: Christmas Village Returning To Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. Email

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Rejoice With Gospel Singer Tamela Mann And These Note-Worthy Records

Over the years, gospel singer, songwriter, and actress Tamela Jean Mann has become a powerhouse in the genre after first displaying her talents singing with fellow Soul Train Awards nominee Kirk Franklin and his choir, The Family. For over three decades, the Texas native has been blowing out hits and racking up the awards and recognition deservingly bestowed upon her.
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Mariah Carey Gearing Up For ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday Special

Mariah Carey is giving fans all they want for Christmas, as the 52-year-old vocalist and CBS have announced Mariah Carey: Merry Christmas to All!, a two-hour live holiday special. The program is described by the network to be a display of “majestic performances of her epic holiday hits.”. Set...
The Independent

Grammy nominations 2023: See the full list

The lengthy list of nominees for the 2023 Grammys have officially been unveiled. On Tuesday (15 November), the Recording Academy announced the artists who have been nominated in each category, with Adele and Beyoncé battling it out for the top award, Album of the Year.Winners will be announced on 5 February 2023 during the ceremony, which will broadcast live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. US audiences can tune in on CBS and stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.You can see the full list of nominations below...Album of the Year30 – Adele Voyage – ABBAUn Verano Sin Tee –...
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why CeCe Winans Is A Trailblazing Gospel Star

It won’t be long before soul and r&b music take center stage at the Soul Train Awards 2022 hosted by Deon Cole. Ahead of this year’s ceremony, set to be filled with surprise guests, show-stopping performances, and must-see speech acceptance moments, we’re getting familiar with nominees, including legendary contemporary gospel singer and songwriter Cece Winans.
BET

Soul Train Awards 2022: Learn Why Erica Campbell Is Nominated For 'Best Gospel/Inspirational' Award This Year

Many fans may know Erica Campbell from the chart-topping gospel musical duo MaryMary, but ahead of this year’s Soul Train Awards, where the singer, songwriter, and actress is nominated for the “Best Gospel/Inspirational Award,” get to the veteran musician better with these interesting facts. Also, don’t forget to tune into our celebration of soul and r&b, all hosted by comedian and actor Deon Cole.
shorelocalnews.com

Mary J Blige wows crowds at Boardwalk Hall

Mary J. Blige performed in concert Saturday, Oct 29th to a sold-out audience at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall. It was an exciting, action-filled show which had the audience dancing the entire night as Blige danced and sang her way from side to side on the stage in front of a dazzling background with pyrotechnics.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson re-creates her ‘Control’ album cover 36 years later

At the 37th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Nov. 5, Jackson re-created her cover look from her 1986 album, "Control." In both instances, she wore an all-black outfit with shoulder pads paired with asymmetrical big, curly hair. Jackson, 56, was inducted into the Rock and...
MAJIC 102.1

MAJIC 102.1

197
Followers
749
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

The People's Station

 https://myhoustonmajic.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy