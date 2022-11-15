ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GloRilla Receives First Grammy Nomination For Best Rap Performance

By Airiel Sharice
 3 days ago

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Well, 2022 has been an amazing year for GloRilla and it just keeps getting better.

Just a few days after releasing her debut EP, “ Anyways, Life’s Great,” the rapper has received her first grammy nomination!

HitKidd & GloRilla are nominated for F.N.F (Let’s Go) under the Best Rap Performance category.

RELATED: Rap Grammy Noms 2022: Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled Lead The Pack

Other nominees in the category include:

  • God Did (DJ Khaled Feat. Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend and Fridayy)
  • Vegas (Doja Cat)
  • Pushin’ P (Gunna & Future Feat. Young Thug)
  • The Heart Part 5 (Kendrick Lamar)

Congratulations to all those nominated!

READ MORE: Fans Believe Rapper Glorilla Is The Daughter Of This Beloved Sitcom Couple

READ MORE: GloRilla Blesses Old High School With $25K, Links With Cardi B For ‘Tomorrow 2’ Visual

READ MORE: GloRilla and Hitkidd Butt Heads Over “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)”

