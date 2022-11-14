Read full article on original website
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
Healthline
Fibromyalgia: How Green Eyeglasses Can Help Ease Pain-Related Anxiety
Researchers say wearing green-tinted eyeglasses for several hours may help ease pain-related anxiety associated with fibromyalgia. Experts say the color green has healing powers and is the most relaxing color for the eye to view. They add that daily exercise, a healthy sleep schedule, and relaxation techniques can also help.
Psych Centra
Crippling Anxiety: How to Cope with It
Crippling anxiety can affect your daily life and prevent you from doing the things you love. If you feel like there’s no way out, there are ways you can cope and manage your anxiety. Crippling anxiety is a common phrase used to describe severe anxiety. It feels debilitating or...
Medical News Today
Insomnia self-care: 26 tips for sleep
Insomnia self-care involves using lifestyle strategies to encourage sleep. It is the first line of defense for treating insomnia, and doctors often recommend trying it before anything else. Self-care. people feel more sleepy at bedtime, reduce stress, make the sleep environment more comfortable, and ultimately reduce insomnia symptoms. However, the...
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
Can’t fall asleep? Try this ancient technique
The breathwork style that can calm a racing mind was coined by integrative medicine specialist Dr. Andrew Weil in 2015, but it is an ancient practice with roots in yoga.
dallasexpress.com
Addiction Drug Could Help Relieve Long COVID Symptoms
After suffering for over two years under “a thick, foggy cloud,” 34-year-old logistics expert, Lauren Nichols, can finally “think clearly” thanks to a low-dose prescription of naltrexone, typically used in the treatment of alcohol and opioid addiction. Millions of individuals report living with long-term complications from...
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
worleygig.com
Effects of Stress on the Body, and Tips on How to Relax
Stress is an awful thing, and it can do a lot of harm to the mind and body , especially over the longer term. You will find that those who live very stressful lives or are put under a lot of stress very suddenly for a concentrated period of time often face health issues when they are older. So, you are going to need to learn how to relax in this world of fast living, high demand, and intense working.
Healthline
Anxiety Treatment: Mindfulness Program 'As Effective' As Common Antidepressant
Practicing mindfulness meditation can help relieve stress and anxious feelings. Now, a new study suggests that an 8-week mindfulness program works just as well for treating anxiety as a common antidepressant. The benefits of the program, known as mindfulness-based stress reduction (MBSR), are supported by research. While mindfulness is not...
I sleep-tested 20 mattress toppers. These 5 make it feel like I'm on a whole new bed.
A great mattress topper can make even a bad mattress feel better. These are the best mattress toppers we tested, including cooling and down options.
CNET
Headaches vs. Migraines: How to Tell the Difference and Get Relief
To veteran migraine sufferers, the signs of an attack are as clear as day: The blinding flashes of pain, excruciating pressure between the eyes and nausea racking your body make it impossible to ignore. But not all migraines look or feel the same, and some severe headaches can feel awfully...
4 Ways Your Body Is Telling You That You’re Taking Too Much Melatonin
Melatonin, a.k.a. the sleepy hormone, is produced naturally by the body and—you guessed it—plays a major role in sleep. “The release of natural melatonin in your body is linked to the time of day, but it typically increases when it’s dark and decreases during periods of more light,” says Melissa Rifkin, MS, RDN, CDN.


How to practice mindfulness meditation to reduce anxiety, improve focus, and unlock creativity
Mindfulness meditation focuses your attention on the present moment and your current feelings. Benefits of mindfulness mediation include reduced stress, better focus, and improved well-being. To practice mindfulness meditation, focus on your breath and what you feel without judgment. People are often caught up thinking about the past or future,...
CNET
Yes, Insomnia Can Get Worse as You Get Older. Why It Happens and How to Beat It
Insomnia is a monster than can strike anyone regardless of age, but it seems to be an especially prevalent issue among adults in their older age. About 50% of adults aged 60 and older struggle with poor sleep. Our bodies are constantly changing as the years pass, and our sleep tends to be an unfortunate casualty of ripened age.
The Brain on Meditation
Meditation isn’t just a relaxation technique – it’s actually a way of working with your brain to improve your mental health and well-being. By training your brain in the art of meditation, you can increase your sense of mindfulness, calmness, and clarity. In this blog, we’ll describe the brain in meditation, what happens to it during practice, and the benefits that you can experience. We’ll also discuss different meditation techniques and the best ways to meditate. So whether you’re interested in improving your mental health or just looking to de-stress periodically, meditation is definitely worth a try!
oprahdaily.com
How to Stop a Panic Attack, According to Therapists
I’ll never forget where I was when I had my first panic attack. I woke up in the middle of the night with my heart racing, hands trembling, arms tingling, and forehead sweating profusely. I paced around my bedroom screaming because I didn’t know what was going on and it quite literally felt like I was having a heart attack. At the time, I didn’t know how to stop a panic attack, so I just hoped it would subside on its own. I can’t tell you specifically what triggered my panic attack, but after a few sessions with my therapist, we think it was stress-induced, thanks to my never-ending to-do list.
psychologytoday.com
Changing the Habit of Self-Criticism
Self-criticism is strongly associated with depression, anxiety, trauma, addictions, and eating disorders. The habitual behavior of self-critical thinking impacts depression and anxiety as much as the self-critical thoughts themselves. Practicing specific mental techniques can significantly change the habit of self-criticism. Which aspect of self-criticism causes more distress: the content of...
psychologytoday.com
How Your Breathing Patterns Affect Your Brain
Besides its job keeping you alive, breathing supports many essential systems in your body. Intentional slow, deep breathing can help improve physical and mental health in the short term and the long term. Not only do breathing patterns affect brain activities such as emotion and cognition, but the brain also...
