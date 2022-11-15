ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lanereport.com

Trager family pledges $1 million to UofL for downtown green space

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute has received a pledge of $1 million from the Trager family to establish the Trager Micro-Forest Project, a scientific inquiry into the impact of intense urban greening on human health, economic vitality and the natural environment.
LOUISVILLE, KY
lanereport.com

UofL Trager Institute mental health services accredited by international agency

— Mental health services provided to adults and older adults by the University of Louisville Trager Institute/Republic Bank Foundation Optimal Aging Clinic are now backed by an international accrediting agency. The Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF) has accredited the Behavioral Health Service Organization at Trager for three years...

Comments / 0

Community Policy