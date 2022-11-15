When the first Eclipse 605 hits the water just over a year from now, it’ll be the world’s largest, fastest outboard-powered express cruiser. Based on the popular New England Downeast-style design, the Eclipse will measure over 60 feet long and have four 600 hp Mercury Verado V-12 outboards hanging off its stern. The record is currently held by the 53-foot North Carolina-built MJM 53z which comes with quad Verado 400s. And while there are a few go-fast outboard-powered center consoles that are 60-feet-plus, none have the Eclipse 605’s three beds, three heads and other luxurious appointments. “We saw an opening in the...

