UCB Names Lindsay Wilson VP, Commercial Relationship Manager
CLAYTON – United Community Bank announced the addition of Lindsay Wilson as Vice President, Commercial Relationship Manager to its team in Clayton. In this role, Wilson will be responsible for cultivating relationships with business owners across Johnston County and providing clients with the best funding and comprehensive services to grow and operate their businesses successfully.
Smithfield Business Named A Winner In N.C. Specialty Food Association’s Awards Competition
RALEIGH – The N.C. Specialty Foods Association recently announced winners in its 2022 awards competition, with Alley Twenty Six of Chapel Hill named Grand Champion for its passion fruit syrup. Jodi’s Elderberry Syrup of Smithfield won first place in the Sweets and Syrups category. A total of 142...
Linda Beasley Guy
Mrs. Linda Beasley Guy, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral Services will be 2:00PM-Sunday, November 20, 2022 at Pauline Baptist Church, Four Oaks, NC. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Dr. Robert Cooke will officiate. Mrs. Guy was born on...
Angel Tree Hopes To Brighten Holidays For 115 Seniors In Johnston County Nursing Center
BENSON – The halls at Liberty Commons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Johnston County are decked with Angel Tree garland. There are currently 115 wooden angel ornaments dangling from the garland, each representing a resident you could bless by participating in this year’s Angel Tree program. The holidays...
Fire Destroys Family Business
PRINCETON – Fire trucks lined the road on US 70 just inside Wayne County on Thursday evening, as firefighters fought to control a huge blaze at “Karen and Mickey’s Oakwood Firewood.”. Dozens of firefighters from Oakland, Little River and Princeton Fire Departments extinguished the flames but not...
Fire Temporarily Closes Angier Restaurant
ANGIER – A popular pizza and pasta restaurant in Angier is temporarily closed for repairs after a fire burned through two walls of the business late Wednesday night. Two Cousins Pizza and Pasta owner Josh Breed says he expects the restaurant to reopen by the second weekend in December.
Opinion: Adversaries Need Not Be Enemies
CHAPEL HILL — Nearly a decade ago, former Canadian politician Michael Ignatieff argued in the New York Times that democracy can only thrive when its practitioners respect the difference between adversaries and enemies. “An adversary is someone you want to defeat,” he wrote. “An enemy is someone you have to destroy.”
Police: Man Secretly Photographed Female In Compromising Position
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield Police have arrested a 27 year-old man on charges of disclosure of private images and secretly using a photographic device to view another’s body. Spencer Scott Powell was arrested November 8 and released on a $40,000 unsecured bond. Police allege Spencer Powell used a camera...
