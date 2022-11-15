Read full article on original website
KAAL-TV
Man with history of warrant arrests appears on theft, drug, traffic charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man with a history of missed hearings appeared in Olmsted County on drug, traffic, theft and indecent exposure charges Friday. According to court documents, Marvin Donald Bale, 54, missed multiple 2022 court hearings and was arrested on warrants in February, August, and most recently on Nov. 17.
myaustinminnesota.com
Two suspects in custody after early Thursday evening stabbing incident in Lyle
Two suspects are in custody after a pair of juveniles were stabbed in the city of Lyle early Thursday evening. Mower County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the 500 block of 4th Street in the city of Lyle at approximately 5:32 p.m. Thursday evening for a report of an assault involving two juveniles who had suffered stab wounds during an altercation. The two injured juveniles, one male and one female, both 16 years of age were both transported and treated at the hospital, and both were later released with non-life threatening injuries.
KIMT
Sheriff: 2 teens stabbed, 2 facing possible charges in Mower Co. assault
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Two juveniles were taken to the hospital Wednesday with stab wounds following an assault in Lyle. The Mower Co. Sheriff’s Office said it happened at 5:32 p.m. in the 500 block of 4th St. after a report that a boy and girl were each stabbed.
Guilty Plea For Threats to Shoot Up Stewartville Business
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Stewartville man accused of threatening to shoot up a business with an AR-15 today entered into a plea agreement in Olmsted County Court. 20-year-old Javarie Smith admitted to a felony terroristic threats charge in exchange for the dismissal of two counts of misdemeanor domestic assault.
Two Teens Injured Following Stabbing in Lyle
Lyle, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in Mower County are investigating an assault after two teens were stabbed during a reported fight in Lyle Wednesday evening. Mower County Sheriff Steve Sandvick says first responders were called to the 500 block of 4th St. in Lyle around 5:30 p.m. on the report of an assault involving two juveniles suffering stab wounds. A boy and girl, both 16 years old, were treated at the scene, transported to a hospital then released with what were described as non-life-threatening injuries.
KIMT
Austin woman who threatened police with a meat cleaver is sentenced
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been sentenced for attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver. Wah Ku Paw, 28 of Austin, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault for an incident on June 12, 2022. Austin police say they were contacted by state child protective services after Paw had not been heard from in about two weeks.
Olmsted County Jail Detainee Stabs His Neck With a Pencil
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A detainee at the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center was transported to St. Mary’s Hospital after he apparently stabbed himself in the neck with a pencil Thursday evening. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller said the call for service went out around 6:30 p.m. He said the...
KIMT
Rushford man sentenced for meth in Fillmore County
PRESTON, Minn. – A former fugitive is sentenced to time served for methamphetamine in Fillmore County. Beau William Block, 40 of Rushford, has been given 40 days in jail, with credit for 40 days already served, and five years of supervised probation. He’s also been fined $500. Black...
KIMT
Driver injured after losing control on the ice in Mower County
UDOLPHO TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A single-vehicle crash in icy conditions has injured one person in Mower County. It happened a little after 5:30 pm the near intersection of Highway 218 and 320th Street. The Minnesota State Patrol says Robert Donald Invalson, 81 of Waltham, was driving north when he lost control of his vehicle and went into the ditch.
KIMT
Motorcycle speedster sentenced in Olmsted County
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A motorcyclist arrested after deputies clocked him going 144 miles per hour has pleaded guilty. Noah Alexander Doherty, 23 of Lake City, was arrested on June 14. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says Doherty resisted arrest and a deputy suffered minor injuries when his elbow was shut in a squad car door. Court documents state Doherty finally surrendered after a deputy drew his Taser.
KIMT
Minnesota man takes Alford plea over $300,000 theft in North Iowa
FOREST CITY, Iowa – An Alford plea is entered for the theft of more than $300,000 in cash and items in Winnebago County. Brandon Lee Crews, 31 of Emmons, was accused of smashing out the back window of a truck in Lake Mills on November 28, 2021, and stealing cash and other items totaling about $373,700. Investigators say text messages and Facebook posts showed Crews went to the truck twice to steal items.
knuj.net
NEW ULM WOMAN HURT IN CRASH
A New Ulm woman was hurt in a collision in Blue Earth County this (Friday) morning. The state patrol was called out at 7:42 am to Highway 60 in Lincoln Township. Authorities say a GMC Terrain was travelling westbound on Highway 60 and collided with a Ford Edge which also westbound on 60. Driver of the Edge Lori Ann Goosen of Madelia wasn’t hurt but the driver of theTerrain Nicole Campo of New Ulm was taken to Madelia Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The road was snow and ice covered. Madelia ambulance assisted at the scene.
Drug trafficker pleads guilty to involvement in Rochester-based conspiracy
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man has pleaded guilty after police seized nearly 80 pounds of methamphetamine as part of a large-scale drug trafficking conspiracy based in Rochester.Jerry Milliken, 40, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger announced Friday. Court documents say Millliken was the ringleader of a drug trafficking conspiracy, organizing the delivery of meth from a supplier in Kansas City, Missouri to sub-distributors in the Rochester area.One of Miliken's coconspirators, Aaron Dombovy, pleaded guilty earlier this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.Milliken and Dombovy both face a minimum sentence of ten years in prison each.
KIMT
Second man sentenced for guns found during Rochester traffic stop
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A second man has now been sentenced over guns found during a traffic stop. Teegan James Wenzel, 20 of St. Paul, pleaded guilty Monday to possession of a pistol without a permit in a public place. He was sentenced to two years of unsupervised monitoring and fined $200.
KIMT
Attempted murder trial set over Rochester stabbing
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A trial is now scheduled over a stabbing that sent a man to the hospital. Mazem Caden Gisi, 20 of Rochester, has pleaded not guilty to second-degree attempted murder, and two counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Gisi is accused of stabbing a man...
KAAL-TV
Rochester man arrested on warrant; appears on assault charges
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested on a warrant and appeared in Olmsted County Court Tuesday on assault and drug charges. James John Mentz, 33, faces charges of 2nd- and 5th-degree assault after an Oct. 5 incident wherein he is accused of knifing a man in the parking lot of the Guest House Inn and Suites in Rochester.
myaustinminnesota.com
Waltham man injured in one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening
A Waltham man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Thursday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 2002 Ford Ranger pickup being driven by 81-year old Robert Donald Invalson of Waltham was northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 5:38 p.m. Thursday evening when he lost control of the vehicle on the ice, causing the vehicle to collide with the ditch near 320th St. in Udolpho Township.
winonaradio.com
Narcotics Task Force Arrests 2 in Lewiston
(KWNO)-On Wednesday, November 16, at 11:40 a.m., investigators on the Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant and arrested two people on the 50 block of Benson Drive in Lewiston. Janell Jean Peterson, 36, and Justin Thomas Mercer, 34, both of Lewiston, are awaiting court proceedings after they were arrested...
Feds Say Rochester Man Led Large-Scale Meth Trafficking Ring
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison for being the ringleader of a large-scale methamphetamine trafficking operation based in Rochester. US Attorney Andrew Lugar says 40-year-old Jerry Lee Milliken went before a federal judge on Thursday and...
