Peletier board swears in town father as commissioner, hears monthly report from code enforcement officer

Fisheries commission votes unanimously on proposed striped mullet season closure in 2003
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission voted 9-0 Friday to go to a public comment period soon with a temporary measure that would close the striped mullet fishery from Nov. 7 through Dec. 31 of 2023. The closure, according to N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries (NCDMF) staff,...
WECT
Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson plead guilty to embezzlement in court on Thursday, Nov. 17. Per the District Attorney’s office, he received a conditional discharge with 48 hours of community service and 12 months of supervised probation. Gibson also returned the corporate books...
carolinacoastonline.com
County commission to rehear rezoning request for large tract near Peletier
BEAUFORT — Carteret County commissioners will hold their regular monthly meeting Monday night and revisit a 2021 decision to rezone 156 acres off Highway 58 near Peletier to make way from single-family residential to recreational camper park district. The 6 p.m. session will be in the board’s meeting room...
carolinacoastonline.com
Imposter scam strikes county
BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Council denies rezoning request for multi-family housing
Washington City Council voted 3-2 denying a proposal to rezone a portion of land that was planned to be the site of an apartment complex. The vote was taken at their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Council members William Pitt, Lou Hodges and Bobby Roberson voted to deny the rezoning request, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks and Councilman Mike Renn voted to approve the request. Renn joined the meeting by phone.
WITN
25 years of reporting in ENC: The search for answers and justice in 1997 Havelock double murder
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Friday, November 18th marks 25 years since two store employees were brutally killed in Havelock and the investigation into what happened continues to this day. The attack at Woodson Music/Friendly Pawn is a crime, unlike any, investigators say they have ever seen. There have been suspects...
carolinacoastonline.com
Fisheries commission keeps Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net ban in place through 2024
EMERALD ISLE — The N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission, after hearing hours of public comment Wednesday night and Thursday morning, voted 5-4 Thursday afternoon to leave in place through 2024 the Pamlico and Neuse rivers gill net closure upstream of the ferry lines. The vote, on a motion by Doug...
carolinacoastonline.com
Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant
BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
WECT
Traffic accident closes both lanes of Hwy 117 in Pender County
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County Emergency Management has asked the public to avoid Hwy 117 between Rocky Point and Burgaw due to a traffic accident. According to PCEM, both lanes of travel have been blocked as of about 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18.
wcti12.com
Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case
KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
WECT
WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.
From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
carolinacoastonline.com
Community Calendar – November 18, 2022 Edition
Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Swansboro Historical Association will offer hot cider and baked goods during Swansboro by Candlelight on the evening of Nov. 12 and again during the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla on the evening of Nov. 25. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum will host it’s third annual Gallery...
WITN
TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
WECT
New Hanover County selling surplus property, early sales available for nonprofits
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is selling some of its surplus property first to nonprofits and then to the rest of the community. The NHC Board of Commissioners approved a resolution to declare these items surplus at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. From Nov. 16 to 22,...
wcti12.com
NewsChannel 12 Investigates: ENC homeowners left with solar energy regrets
HUBERT, Onslow County — An Eastern North Carolina man who invested in a solar power system for his home is speaking out, accusing the company that installed it, of misleading him and hundreds of other customers. A NewsChannel 12 investigation has learned that company, North Carolina based Power Home...
WECT
Mother frustrated with school district, says son was injured in school bus fight
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A mother in Pender County is upset with her son’s school administration after claiming he was stabbed with a pencil by another student on the school bus. Kim Boulanger says the incident happened last Monday, Nov. 7, when her 7th-grade son, Aiden, was on...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Nov. 16, 17 & 18
Christine Veronica Housel, 72, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. BRUCE PARROTT, Newport. Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away...
WITN
Woman killed in crash with farm tractor on Neuse River Bridge
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - A woman was killed after troopers say her car ran into the back of a farm tractor today. The crash happened just before noon on the Neuse River Bridge, just outside of New Bern. Troopers say Beverly Titus was heading north on U.S. 17 when...
WITN
House being offered for free has yet to sell
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
