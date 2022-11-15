ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peletier, NC

Peletier board swears in town father as commissioner, hears monthly report from code enforcement officer

By BRAD RICH NEWS-TIMES
carolinacoastonline.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Former local police chief pleads guilty to embezzlement

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Former Burgaw Chief of Police Edward Gibson plead guilty to embezzlement in court on Thursday, Nov. 17. Per the District Attorney’s office, he received a conditional discharge with 48 hours of community service and 12 months of supervised probation. Gibson also returned the corporate books...
BURGAW, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Imposter scam strikes county

BEAUFORT - The Carteret Sheriff's Office issued a warning Thursday, Nov. 17 about a recently observed imposter scam hitting the area. Residents are reporting fake phone calls from someone representing themselves as a Carteret County deputy sheriff using a real deputy's name in an effort to elicit money. The Sheriff's...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: 10 drug ODs in week, including 4 deaths

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Authorities in one Eastern Carolina county are trying to understand why there’s been a rash of drug overdoses in the past week, including four deaths. Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said three people died in one mobile home on Rocky Run Road. He said...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Council denies rezoning request for multi-family housing

Washington City Council voted 3-2 denying a proposal to rezone a portion of land that was planned to be the site of an apartment complex. The vote was taken at their regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 14. Council members William Pitt, Lou Hodges and Bobby Roberson voted to deny the rezoning request, but Mayor Pro-Tem Richard Brooks and Councilman Mike Renn voted to approve the request. Renn joined the meeting by phone.
WASHINGTON, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Beaufort receives $195,500 watershed grant

BEAUFORT - Water quality in Beaufort's Town Creek will soon get a boost thanks to a $195,500 grant from the N.C. Division of Water Resources agency. The funding will be used to pay for a portion of the Cedar Street Pervious Parking Project, which aims to reduce runoff reaching the creek's watershed.
BEAUFORT, NC
wcti12.com

Kinston police looking for suspect in fraud case

KINSTON, Lenoir County — Officials with the Kinston Police Department are looking for a suspect in a fraud case. Anyone with information about the person pictured is asked to call 252-939-4020 or 252-523-4444.
KINSTON, NC
WECT

WPD: Body of missing 16-year-old found in Pender Co.

From tragic accidents to mass shootings, the NCDHHS is taking a stand against gun violence and the misuse of firearms. Man suspected of fire at Oak Island Masonic Lodge arrested in Florida. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The man suspected of setting a fire at the Oak Island Masonic Lodge...
PENDER COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Community Calendar – November 18, 2022 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. The Swansboro Historical Association will offer hot cider and baked goods during Swansboro by Candlelight on the evening of Nov. 12 and again during the Swansboro Christmas Flotilla on the evening of Nov. 25. The Core Sound Waterfowl Museum will host it’s third annual Gallery...
SWANSBORO, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Cyclist yet to be identified after hit & run

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The State Highway Patrol is looking for a pick-up driver who they say hit a cyclist and kept on driving. According to troopers, the cyclist has serious injuries, is thus unable to communicate with investigators and so has yet to be positively identified. WITN is...
RICHLANDS, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Nov. 16, 17 & 18

Christine Veronica Housel, 72, of Broad Creek, passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at her home. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. BRUCE PARROTT, Newport. Bruce Parrott, 74, of Newport, passed away...
NEWPORT, NC
WITN

House being offered for free has yet to sell

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - City officials are working to get the word out about a free home in one Eastern Carolina City. The Historic Tisdale House on Broad Street is being offered for free to anyone who makes a proposal for the home. The house has been part of...
NEW BERN, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy