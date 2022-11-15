VMware Fusion 13 is now available to purchase and can run on both Intel and Macs with Apple Silicon. It ships via a universal DMG, so deployment is simple. It is possible to run Windows 11 on Apple Silicon thanks to a new implementation of a virtual TPM. It is only the ARM version, but the Windows 11 ARM has a built-in emulator for win32 and x64 apps.

15 HOURS AGO