Read full article on original website
Related
WTHI
Linton football ready for semi-state matchup against Evansville Mater Dei
This Friday 2A, number one Linton will face fifth-ranked Evansville Mater Dei in a semi-state matchup. A win by the Miners would advance them on to the 2A state finals. The Wildcats have ended the Miners season each of the last four years.
WTVW
Owensboro Catholic preparing for battle
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The high school football playoffs always bring a different level of excitement and for Owensboro Catholic it’s no different. The Aces have not dropped a game since September and Aces head coach Jason Morris credits that to a strong out of district schedule early in the season saying they learned from their mistakes and have worked to get better each week.
14news.com
Five Memorial seniors commit to college athletics
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Five Reitz Memorial High School seniors signed their National Letter of Intent. Four of the signees won back-to-back IHSAA soccer State Championships with the Tigers and went undefeated in their final season. Kennedy Neighbors, Ella Hamner, and Lydia Bordfeld signed play soccer at Indiana University, University...
wsiu.org
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
Southern Indiana State Park Offering Firewood for $10 per Truckload
After enjoying warmer-than-normal temperatures for this time of year over the past couple of weeks, Mother Nature pulled the rug out from under us recently by dropping the temperature about 30 degrees and blanketing us with a couple of inches of snow in a 24-hour period. It was a chilling reminder that as much as we may want the temperature to stay in the upper-60s or low 70s year-round, we live in Indiana and things can change in an instant. It also served as a good reminder that winter will be here soon and it would probably be a good idea to make sure we're prepared for it. Especially when it comes to keeping ourselves warm.
Roaming turkey journeys through Gibson County
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – By mid-November, many of us are thinking of turkey as the Thanksgiving holiday quickly approaches. But in Gibson County, one turkey is on the run. Numerous sightings have Princeton residents asking, ‘what is going on?’. “No, never seen anything like this before. Never,” says Angie Sumner. “Not for turkey day,” adds […]
KFVS12
Man missing in Carbondale, Cordale Baker, 35
Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
wevv.com
Holiday Stroll in Owensboro to be cancelled
The Holiday Stroll in Owensboro has taken over the first Saturday in December for the last 14 years. In what would of been it's 15th year, the city has decided to cancel the event. What many call a tradition in Owensboro, its a night that many residents look forward to.
Cause revealed for Princeton home explosion
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — A day after a home explosion rocked a Princeton neighborhood, we now have a better understanding of what might have happened. The Princeton Fire Department tells us this explosion is natural gas related. Shortly after the explosion, CenterPoint conducted tests outside of the home and said pressure readins on their natural […]
Marijuana focused job fair held at Mt. Carmel pizza joint
MOUNT CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) — A hiring event that aimed to break new individuals into the cannabis industry was held Monday in Mount Carmel. Verano held a local job fair to get new faces into their Ataraxis facility in Albion, Illinois. They first held a hiring event over the weekend in Olney, and have moved […]
Residents react after house explodes in Princeton
(WEHT) - Central dispatch has confirmed to Eyewitness News crews are responding to a house fire near the intersection of Spruce and Hart streets.
wrul.com
William Eugene “Bill” Kays
William Eugene "Bill" Kays, 89, of Carmi, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born in Fairfield, Illinois, on March 7, 1933, the son of George Robert and Marie Elizabeth (Harl) Kays. Bill graduated from Crossville High School in 1951. He married Donna L. Carney on November 2, 1957, and she preceded him in death on April 9, 2019. Bill proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany. He worked as a Foreman and Superintendent of Operations in the oil field, having worked at Superior Oil for 35 years and then at Mobil Oil in Alexander, North Dakota and Gillette, Wyoming until retirement. He was a member of McHenry United Methodist Church, and was also a member of the American Legion, VFW, and the Elks. Bill enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working. He especially loved boating and camping with his boys when they were younger.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem woman injured in Tonti Road rollover crash
A 38-year-old Salem woman was injured in a rollover crash on Tonti Road west of Seven Hills Road in rural Sandoval Sunday afternoon. Initial reports from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department indicate Devra Lynn Fatheree of South Rotan was traveling westbound on Tonti Road when she ran off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road into the roadside ditch, and rolled several times. The car eventually came to rest sitting across the ditch facing the roadway.
KFVS12
Shooting threat arrest in Harrisburg
Heartland Heritage Highlights | Looking back at months of regional history. We're taking a look at all the places Heartland Heritage has gone in the last several months! Check it out. Missing Sikeston hunter found dead in Carter Co. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. A missing Sikeston hunter was found...
Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — One lucky Hoosier from Posey County won $50,000 in Monday’s Powerball drawing. According to the Hoosier Lottery, the winning $50,000 ticket was purchased at I-64 Moto located on Big Cynthiana Road in Cynthiana. If you purchased a ticket from I-64 Moto in Posey County then double check to make sure you didn’t overlook […]
What were those loud ‘booms’ in Posey County?
POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) — If you live in or around Posey County, you may have noticed some loud sounds near businesses in the area. Posey County Emergency Management is dispelling rumors and cautioning the public to not panic if you hear these “booms”. This is what they had to say on social media: “Notice:since […]
vincennespbs.org
Chance of rain/snow mixture overnight Monday
Weather forecasts for the next day are mixed depending on where you live. The Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky which includes Pike and Gibson Counties says we have a 60 % chance of precipitation overnight in the form of rain and snow with lows around the freezing mark. Less than a half-inch accumulation is predicted.
14news.com
Fire breaks out at Evansville home
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Fire crews were called to a home in the 1800 block of Ridgeway Ave. Dispatchers say they were called shortly after noon Monday. Our crew on scene says you can’t see any damage from the outside, and fire crews were airing out the house.
Fatal accident reported on the Audubon near the Zion exit
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Officials have confirmed a fatal accident on the Audubon near the Zion exit. KYTC officials say an eastbound crash in Henderson has closed the Audubon Parkway at both directions at MP 7. KYTC says the closure should last for two hours. This is a developing story and we’ll bring you […]
Evansville labor union announces new management
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Officials with IBEW Local 16 in Evansville announced Ryan McRoberts has now become their new Business Manager. They tell us McRoberts has been a member of their team for the past two decades, and most recently served as IBEW’s Business agent. The previous Business Manager, Brandon Wongngamnit, has been promoted to […]
Comments / 0