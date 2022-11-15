Read full article on original website
Related
crbjbizwire.com
Carolina Lights Returns Dec. 3 at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds
Columbia, S.C. – The South Carolina State Fair welcomes the holiday season with the return of Carolina Lights, its annual downtown drive-through holiday lights show, taking place Dec. 3-26 (closed Christmas Day) at the Lexington Medical Center Fair Park at the South Carolina State Fairgrounds. Now in its fourth...
crbjbizwire.com
South Carolina’s largest Jewish event, Chanukah in the Square, will take place Sunday, December 18th in Marion Square
Family-friendly, Fun, and FREE! Join with members of the Jewish community on Sunday, December 18, 2022 for the 15th annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman J. and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston. Hosted in Marion Square at 329 Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston, this year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations, and children’s activities.
Comments / 0