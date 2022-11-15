Family-friendly, Fun, and FREE! Join with members of the Jewish community on Sunday, December 18, 2022 for the 15th annual Chanukah in the Square extravaganza, sponsored by the Norman J. and Gerry Sue Arnold Foundation and the City of Charleston. Hosted in Marion Square at 329 Meeting St. in Downtown Charleston, this year’s event will feature live entertainment, a variety of food stations, and children’s activities.

