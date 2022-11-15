Read full article on original website
freightwaves.com
Why trucking fleets are expanding amid a freight slowdown
Shain Ferriss started his trucking company in 2013 with one truck. Today, Ferriss’ fleet, called Greenmiles, has about 25 power units. As a freight recession looms, it’s not the best market for a small fleet like Greenmiles, which mostly hauls frozen or refrigerated meat. Ferriss wants to get...
PV Tech
Solis launches sixth generation energy storage inverters for the European market
Ginlong (Solis) Technologies has launched three new series of energy storage inverters at its Innovation (‘Inno’) day, while also unveiling a new brand ambassador, ‘Solis Sunny’. Xinyu Guan, energy storage product manager, commented: “Solis has launched two new 6th-generation energy storage inverters for Europe. These feature...
foodlogistics.com
Ocean Freight Booking for Shipper-Owned Containers Remains Challenging
Digital adoption challenges leading to a lack of transparency, visibility and trust emerge as three key struggles for container logistic companies looking to book shipper-owned containers (SOCs), according to a survey by Container xChange. “Lack of transparency and standardized digital processes has fueled inefficiency and mistrust for a very long...
salestechstar.com
J.D. Power Launches Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to Support Automotive Industry Transformation
New MRaaS System Brings Together Industry-Leading Data, Predictive Analytics and Software Assets in a Flexible and Modular Format to Power Modern Retailing Across the Automotive Industry. J.D. Power, a global leader in data analytics and customer intelligence, announced the launch of Modern Retailing as a Service (MRaaS) to help the...
gmauthority.com
GM Collaborates With Nel ASA On Cost-Effective Hydrogen Production
GM may be focusing heavily on the development of new battery-electric vehicles and related Ultium technologies, but it’s also looking into new opportunities around hydrogen fuel cells. Now, The General has announced that it will collaborate with Nel Hydrogen US, a subsidiary of Nel ASA, to pursue cost-effective hydrogen fuel production via a new joint development agreement.
fleetmanagementweekly.com
Fleet Logistics: Fleets Shouldn’t Risk Delaying Transition to EVs and Mobility Solutions Despite Cost Crisis
Fleet operators should not delay in putting robust plans in place to transition to electric vehicles or consider new mobility solutions, despite a series of unprecedented external factors, such as increasing energy costs and uncertain new vehicle supply due to the global semiconductor shortage. That’s the view of Samuel Kellner-Steinmetz,...
csengineermag.com
Bowman Consulting Expands Solar Engineering Services Through Acquisition of SEI Professional Services
Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (the “Company” or “Bowman”) (NASDAQ: BWMN), today announced the purchase of SEI Engineering, LLC (“SEIE”). Headquartered in Paonia, Colorado and operating as SEI Professional Services, the company provides a full array of technical services to developers and owners of utility and commercial scale solar energy facilities. The SEIE team is made up of many of the solar industry’s top photovoltaic (PV) and battery storage system designers, engineers, and technicians.
teslarati.com
Redwood Materials & Audi launch consumer battery recycling program for household electronics
Redwood Materials is teaming up with Audi to make it easier for consumers to recycle household devices that have a lithium-ion battery. In September, Redwood launched its Consumer Recycling Program and asked consumers to recycle the devices in their homes. Some of these devices range from electric toothbrushes, electric shavers, robot vacuums, and rechargeable TV remotes.
The Verge
Waabi announces ‘plug-and-play’ autonomous trucking solution
Waabi, the autonomous vehicle startup founded by former chief scientist at Uber’s Advanced Technology Group Raquel Urtasun, announced a new turnkey solution for semi truck manufacturers who want to transform their big rigs into robot trucks. The product, which is called Waabi Driver, is intended as a full-stack autonomy...
A new method that incorporates AI is used to design power electronic converters
Artificial intelligence is being used to create an innovative and effective way to design power electronic converters. A power converter is an electrical device used for converting electrical energy. It can be used to convert alternating currents (AC) into direct currents (DC), convert DC into AC, or change the voltage or frequency of a current completely.
salestechstar.com
Interos Named a Fastest-Growing Technology Company in North America on Deloitte’s 2022 Technology Fast 500
Leading AI operational resilience provider debuts on closely watched list of top technology companies driving transformational change across global industries. Interos, the leading AI technology company solving the most challenging supply chain problems worldwide, today announced it was named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Interos grew 310% during this period.
fleetmanagementweekly.com
Helping Fleet Pros Predict the Future
As your new AFLA President, I feel compelled to share a small peek at the source of some of my wisdom. As I write this, I’m staring into a secret crystal ball given to me a long time ago by an extremely powerful wizard. For the sake of protecting his true identity, I shall only refer to him as Nicholas.
salestechstar.com
Deck Commerce and Distribution Management Integrate to Improve Omnichannel Order Orchestration for Children’s Art Brand
Distribution Management, a national third-party fulfillment and distribution provider, announces its integration and partnership with Deck Commerce, an award-winning order management solution for direct-to-consumer (DTC) retailers, to enhance the omnichannel strategy for Crayola. This system integration creates a holistic order management and DTC order fulfillment solution for retailers and brands,...
seafoodsource.com
Director of liquidated UK seafood supplier The Upper Scale admits to misappropriating funds
Adrian Nunn, the managing director of Kent, U.K.-based The Upper Scale Limited, which went into liquidation in 2021, has been penalized by the U.K. government after admitting he misappropriated company funds. Founded in 2009, The Upper Scale was a supplier of seafood to foodservice establishments across London, with business operations...
salestechstar.com
Lightspeed named one of Canada’s Enterprise Fast 15 winners in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50(TM) program
Lightspeed Commerce Inc, the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale, and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced that the Company was honored as an Enterprise Fast 15 award winner as part of the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 50TM program. Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the award...
foodlogistics.com
Microsoft Platform Designs Supply Chains for Agility, Automation, Sustainability
Microsoft debuted the Supply Chain Platform, designed to help organizations maximize their existing supply chain investments with an open approach, bringing the best of Microsoft AI, collaboration, low code, security and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications to a composable platform. The launch also includes the Supply Chain Center, which acts as a “command center” that works with existing supply chain data and applications.
Fleet Payments Firm AtoB Teams With Casey’s to Offer Fuel Discounts
With fuel costs still high, fleet payments platform AtoB has teamed with convenience retailer Casey’s to offer customers lower fuel costs when they use AtoB’s Visa fleet card. Beginning Wednesday (Nov. 16), AtoB card holders can save seven cents per gallon on all purchases at Casey’s 2,400 stores,...
Cincoze Industrial Panel PCs — The Ideal HMI for Smart Manufacturing
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 17, 2022-- Rugged embedded computer brand, Cincoze, knows that HMI is the most common application of industrial panel PCs. In addition to visualizing equipment-related data, HMI can also monitor and control machinery equipment, which is helpful for the on-site manager to get an accurate picture of the process status. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117005490/en/ Cincoze Industrial Panel PCs — The Ideal HMI for Smart Manufacturing (Photo: Business Wire)
Aviation International News
eSTOL Aircraft Advocate Says Hybrid Power and Blown Lift Beat Vertical Powered Lift
Visit AIN's new resource https://FutureFlight.aero for all the news on developing aviation technology. Electra is pioneering the development of a hybrid-electric short-takeoff-and-landing aircraft that it says will deliver far lower operating economics than new electrical vertical aircraft. It expects the nine-seater to operate from downtown spaces as short as just over 300 feet, opening up new urban and regional air services that aren’t viable today.
getnews.info
Reputable and Trusted Roofing Contractor Services in Wind Gap
The roof is the protection layer that saves buildings and properties from exposure to and damage by harsh weather conditions. The importance of the roofing structure makes it necessary to engage experts in the field to get a roofing structure and service that achieves the desired protection and aesthetics levels.
