PFT's Mike Florio ranks the Minnesota Vikings as NFL's top team

The Minnesota Vikings are finally getting the respect that they deserve and they are getting it from the most unlikely of sources in Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. He ranked the Vikings as the NFL’s best team after an impressive 33-30 victory on the road against his then number five team in the Buffalo Bills.

His explanation on ranking the Vikings at number one is short and concise while it also reflects his hesitation to go all the way with this team.

“Team of Destiny, even if destiny means finding yet another spectacular way to lose in the postseason.”

It’s well known that Florio is a lifelong Vikings fan and is as jaded by their history of futility like the rest of us. Getting his endorsement right now is a big deal, as it takes a lot to get him to look past their history of futility.

Enjoy this, Vikings fans. It’s a glorious Tuesday.