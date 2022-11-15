Read full article on original website
Related
WTHR
After Ticketmaster chaos, Taylor Swift tickets hit resale markets
WASHINGTON — Taylor Swift continues to break the internet. A day after Ticketmaster said it saw "historically unprecedented demand" for the singer's upcoming tour, tickets have been popping up on resale markets with exceedingly large price tags. Many fans who were left disappointed they couldn't get tickets to one...
Adele offers heartbreak, wisdom and some salty banter at long-delayed Las Vegas residency
'I should be giving you a standing ovation,' she told the audience through tears Friday, opening her five-month stint at Caesars Palace.
Florence Welch Postpones Band’s Tour After Breaking Her Foot Dancing Onstage
Florence and the Machine were forced to postpone their U.K. tour after Florence Welch broke her foot dancing during Friday’s concert at London’s O2 Arena. The injury occurred at some point during the show, with the singer – who performs barefoot – leaving a trail of blood on the stage; video later emerged of the road crew wiping the blood off dance floor between songs: However, the full extent of the injury wasn’t known until after the show, at which point the decision was reluctantly made to postpone the remaining eight U.K. shows on the tour until 2023: “I’m sorry to say...
WTHR
Snoop Dogg releases new pet accessory line called "Snoop Doggie Doggs"
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Snoop Dogg has entered into a new line of business — pet accessories. The entertainment icon and entrepreneur has rolled out his new line "Snoop Doggie Doggs," which includes clothes and accessories for pet dogs and cats. "If my dogs ain't fresh I ain't fresh....
Comments / 0