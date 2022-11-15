ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn hypes the impending debut of his favorite MCU character ever

In just one week, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special comes to Disney Plus, and the early reactions hint that James Gunn’s long-awaited return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe has delivered the goods. It’s only the second Special Presentation after last month’s Werewolf by Night, but given that...
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn shuts down trolls trying to turn everything into Marvel vs. DC

The DC versus Marvel debate didn’t start yesterday. It didn’t even start when both started making movies. It started much earlier and probably will exist as long as both companies exist. While new DCEU architect James Gunn may know this, he’s not giving in to it. The...
Deadline

‘Wakanda Forever’ Posts $67M Second Weekend; ‘The Menu’ Rises Over ‘Chosen’; No Noise For ‘She Said’ – Sunday Box Office Update

SUNDAY WRITETHRU after Saturday Update, refresh for more analysis: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever‘s second weekend is coming in lower than its projected $70M+ with $67.3M, -63%. That’s not necessarily something to get worried about, however, as sources keep telling me this pic’s running time is what’s slowing it down a bit. At the same time, that second weekend is slightly ahead of Black Adam‘s $67M opening weekend. On the bright side, it’s Thanksgiving week, and if people aren’t seeing Wakanda Forever this weekend, then they’re making an appointment to see it sometime this week, hands down. Furthermore, there was...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ has fans pondering the difference between ‘understandable’ and ‘justified’

This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Ryan Coogler has a talent for creating villains that are a little too reasonable for the audience to actively root against them. After Erik Killmonger in Black Panther had everyone struggling to pick a side, Wakanda Forever‘s Namor is now sparking debate about the validity of his actions.
wegotthiscovered.com

Brad Pitt’s latest rumored new girlfriend just dropped

It seems as if Brad Pitt may have found a new girlfriend. The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor has only had one other “official” relationship since his acrimonious split with his former wife Angelina Jolie but he seems to have taken up with Swiss jewelry executive Ines De Ramon who only recently separated from her husband, The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: James Gunn destroys hopes for ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ as Sony plans to drain the ‘Spider-Verse’ dry

Would you believe there’s only one week to go until The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special premieres on Disney Plus next Friday? Well, as high as the hype is after those positive first reactions, James Gunn has unfortunately crushed hopes today by confirming that the festive standalone won’t feature the MCU debut of an iconic cosmic character. Elsewhere, Sony is up to its old tricks again by announcing it’s expanding the Spider-Verse in more ways that fans are destined to dislike.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Eternals’ star reveals the career benefits of playing a major MCU role

Movie stars usually refrain from making superhero films out of fear of being typecast as an action hero for the rest of their careers. For Kumail Nanjiani, however, Marvel was his opportunity to break free from the usual type of roles he was always offered. “The biggest thing that [joining...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Indiana Jones 5’ forces ‘Crystal Skull’ defenders out of the woodwork, but they haven’t got a vine to swing on

At long last, the slow build towards the eventual reveal of the first full-length Indiana Jones 5 trailer is underway, with the recent drip-feeding of images and plot details gradually edging us towards the maiden footage everyone’s expecting to play before Avatar: The Way of Water when James Cameron’s sci-fi sequel comes to theaters in a matter of weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com

A nasty house of cosmic horrors makes a gruesome ascent up the streaming food chain

Whether it’s intentional or not, every single project that can be broadly described as a “haunted house story in outer space” owes at least a small debt of gratitude to Ridley Scott’s all-time great Alien. Of course, none of them have come close to securing such legendary status in their own right, but Daniel Espinosa’s Life does at least deliver some fun, pulpy thrills.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
wegotthiscovered.com

Legendary ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ creator Yuji Naka has been arrested

Yuji Naka, the creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has been arrested in Japan as part of the ongoing investigation into the Dragon Quest series. Naka is part of a larger group of people who have been arrested following alleged insider trading around a new game in the series. The controversy comes from the developer Aiming getting the rights to develop an upcoming Dragon Quest game from Square Enix. Allegedly, several people involved with Square bought stakes in Aiming before the deal was made public, which is deemed as insider trading.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning’ director says Tom Cruise will out-Tom Cruise himself

Whether you love him, hate him, are indifferent to him, are somehow only vaguely aware of him, or have any other feelings in between, you can’t help but respect the love and tenacity that Tom Cruise shows towards his craft. The movie star, famous for many things, is perhaps most well-known for insisting on doing his own stunts and learning new skills for the sake of filming a movie, if not simply for his own enjoyment of it all.

