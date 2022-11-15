ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Fiesta Bowl Organization hires Erik Moses as new CEO

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Erik Moses has been hired by the Fiesta Bowl as its new executive director and CEO, the organization announced Tuesday.

Moses will lead the Fiesta Bowl Organization, which hosts the Fiesta Bowl, Guarateed Rate Bowl and a parade. The organization has also worked with many Arizona charities.

Moses replaces Mike Nealy, who stepped down in the spring after eight years in charge. Moses has more than two decades of experience building sports and entertainment properties, including the Military Bowl and AT&T Nationals Football Classic. He also helped bring NASCAR back to Nashville for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Moses will be charged with making sure the Fiesta Bowl stays relevant in a rapidly changing NCAA football playoff landscape. The game is currently part of the College Football Playoff rotation, hosting a national semifinal game every three years.

“The Fiesta Bowl has a rich history for innovation and a commitment to meaningful impact on and off the college football field. I’m excited to join this high achieving organization and to continue and enhance its inspiring work within Arizona’s communities,” Moses said in a statement.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Mayden's 2 TDs to Shaw help SDSU beat New Mexico 34-10

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Jalen Mayden threw two touchdown passes to Mekhi Shaw, Kenan Christon scored on a 49-yard run and San Diego State beat New Mexico 34-10 Friday night. Mayden finished 15-of-25 passing for 280 yards, Shaw had six receptions for 120 yards and Christon added 102 yards rushing on 10 carries. San Diego State (7-4, 5-2 Mountain West) has won three games in a row and five of its last six. Mayden hit Shaw for a 51-yard TD to open the scoring about 5 minutes in, Nate Jones ripped off a 51-yard run that set up a 6-yard scoring run by CJ Montes to make it 7-7 going into the second. Jaylon Armstead capped a nine-play, 91-yard drive with a 1-yard TD run early in the second quarter and Shaw added a 30-yard touchdown grab that made it 21-7 with 1:48 left in the first half.
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

Prince, Braxton guide Tulsa to 48-42 win over South Florida

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Deneric Prince rushed for 220 yards and two touchdowns, Braylon Braxton threw for 302 yards and a score and Tulsa held off South Florida 48-42 on Friday night. Byrum Brown’s 20-yard touchdown pass to Chris Mottillo helped South Florida grab a 10-0 lead. Tulsa closed to within 10-7 by quarter’s end when Prince’s 67-yard run set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Braxton. Tulsa (4-7, 2-5 American Athletic Conference) scored on three straight drives — short scoring runs by Steven Anderson and Prince around Braxton’s 31-yard scoring strike to Keylon Stokes — and the Golden Hurricane led 28-13. Brown, who completed all 11 of his pass attempts in the first half, hit Sean Atkins for an 18-yard touchdown, but Zack Long kicked a 23-yard field goal with 3 seconds left to put Tulsa up 31-20 at halftime.
TULSA, OK
The Associated Press

Shannon scores 29, No. 15 Illinois rallies past No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 on Friday night. The Illini (4-0) will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. UCLA (3-1) faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game. UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half, and the Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back to the delight of a heavily pro-Illini crowd. “I’m really proud of this group,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Fifteen down, the eighth-ranked team in the country, a lot of unknowns, a lot of guys who have never been there, never done anything remotely close to what this was about. Now it was a home court for us. I will say that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

With heavy hearts, No. 16 UVA beats No. 5 Baylor in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Armaan Franklin scored a career-high 26 points, and No. 16 Virginia used a big second-half run to knock off No. 5 Baylor 86-79 on Friday night in the team’s first game since three Cavaliers football players were killed in a campus shooting. Virginia’s players wore sweatshirts during warmups that honored the victims from Sunday’s shooting, which led to the cancellation of the Cavaliers’ scheduled home game a day later. A former Virginia football player has been charged with murder in the slayings of Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. The Cavaliers (3-0) will play No. 19 Illinois in Sunday’s championship of the Continental Tire Main Event. Baylor (3-1) faces No. 8 UCLA in the consolation game. Virginia went on a 21-2 run in the second half and twice went ahead by 22 points.
WACO, TX
The Associated Press

Harrison powers Grand Canyon to 81-48 romp over Grambling

PHOENIX (AP) — Rayshon Harrison had 25 points in Grand Canyon’s 81-48 victory against Grambling on Friday night. Harrison shot 9 for 11, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc for the Antelopes (3-1). Gabe McGlothan and Noah Baumann scored 10 each. McGlothan added 10 rebounds. The Tigers (2-1) were led in scoring by Carte’Are Gordon, who finished with 15 points and two steals. Grand Canyon’s next game is Monday against Wichita State. Grambling visits Arizona State on Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

MLB tender deadline: Bellinger, Voit among 83 players cut

NEW YORK (AP) — Cody Bellinger, Brian Anderson and Luke Voit were among 83 players who became free agents Friday night when their former teams declined to offer them contracts for next season. Alex Reyes, Ryan Yarbrough and Jeimer Candelario also were cut loose ahead of baseball’s tender deadline, with clubs choosing to dump dozens of players who otherwise would have been eligible for salary arbitration. Aristides Aquino, Garrett Hampson, Adam Engel, Dominic Smith, Jorge Alfaro, Raimel Tapia and Erick Fedde hit the open market as well. Bellinger was by far the biggest name of the bunch.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Harkless propels UNLV to 78-68 victory over High Point

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elijah Harkless had 15 points in UNLV’s 78-68 victory over High Point on Friday night. Harkless had five rebounds and seven assists for the Rebels (4-0). Luis Rodriguez added 12 points, 10 rebounds and five steals. David Muoka recorded 12 points and shot 6 of 10 from the field. The Panthers (3-1) were led by Zach Austin, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and three blocks. Abdoulaye Thiam added 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Jaden House scored 13. Muoka scored eight points in the first half and UNLV went into halftime trailing 36-33. UNLV outscored High Point by 13 points in the second half. Harkless led the way with 10 second-half points.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Associated Press

Morgan State needs overtime to top Utah Valley, 73-72

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica (AP) — Toto Fagbenle’s two free throws in the final minute of overtime allowed Morgan State to escape the first-round of the Jamaica Classic tournament with a 73-72 win over Utah Valley on Friday night. Le’Tre Darthard’s two free throws with 3:09 left gave the Wolverines a 72-68 lead, but would not score again. Khalil Turner cut the deficit to one, 72-71 with a 3-pointer a half-minute later. Darthard scored at the basket with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie the game and force extended play. Malik Miller led the Bears (2-3) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Burke scored 15 points and Turner finished with 14.
OREM, UT
The Associated Press

Podziemski leads Santa Clara over DePaul 69-61

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Brandin Podziemski had 21 points and 12 rebounds as Santa Clara beat DePaul 69-61 on Friday. Podziemski also contributed three steals for the Broncos (3-1). Jaden Bediako scored 14 points and added nine rebounds. The Blue Demons (3-1) were led by Umoja Gibson, who posted 18 points and four assists. Javan Johnson added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Eral Penn had eight points, 11 rebounds, two steals and three blocks. Santa Clara next plays Wednesday against Menlo at home, and DePaul will host Texas A&M on Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Miller leads No. 18 Alabama past Jacksonville State 104-62

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller continued a dominant freshman campaign with 28 points, eight rebounds, three assists and a block in No. 18 Alabama’s 104-62 win over Jacksonville State on Friday night. Miller shot 9 for 12 from the floor and made seven of his nine 3-point attempts while playing just 25 minutes. “That’s as efficient as you’re going to see,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said. “He’s special. He has the size to shoot over guys, he can handle the ball so you can’t crowd him, he’ll get by you and get in the lane. He’s able to make plays for other guys, too.” Alabama (4-0) also got 18 points each from Mark Sears and Nimari Burnett. Sears scored 16 of his points in a first-half onslaught. Burnett made five of his six 3-point attempts. Rylan Griffen scored nine points and Noah Clowney had eight.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
The Associated Press

Bruner's 3-pointer sends Denver past Idaho State 70-69

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Tommy Bruner buried a 3-pointer on the final shot of the game and Denver rallied late to beat Idaho State 70-69 on Friday night. Tevin Smith had 21 points and six rebounds for Denver (3-1). Smith had a dunk with 40 seconds left to get the Pioneers within two and then picked up his only assist on Bruner’s game-winner. Touko Tainamo totaled 11 points, while Bruner scored 10. Jared Rodriguez led the Bengals (1-3) in scoring with 19 points. Brock Mackenzie added 15 points. Kolby Lee had 10 points and six rebounds. Both teams play on Wednesday. Denver plays IUPUI while Idaho State travels to play Lindenwood.
POCATELLO, ID
The Associated Press

Boise State wins 70-48 over Loyola Chicago

CONWAY, S.C (AP) — Chibuzo Agbo scored 24 points as Boise State beat Loyola Chicago 70-48 on Friday night. Agbo shot 7 for 12 (5 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (2-2). Tyson Degenhart scored 19 points while going 8 of 13 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 3 for 4 from the line, and added five rebounds. Marcus Shaver Jr. was 4- of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance) to finish with 10 points, while adding nine rebounds and three steals. The Ramblers (2-2) were led in scoring by Philip Alston, who finished with 11 points and eight rebounds. Jayden Dawson added 10 points for Loyola Chicago. Sheldon Edwards also had eight points. Boise State entered halftime up 31-26. Degenhart paced the team in scoring in the first half with 12 points. Agbo scored 17 points in the second half to help lead the way as Boise State went on to secure a victory, outscoring Loyola Chicago by 17 points in the second half.
BOISE, ID
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy